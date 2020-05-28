The best live theater to stream online on May 28 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)

★ Stratford Festival: Macbeth

Last chance (Through tonight at midnight EST / 5am BST)

Canada's world-class Stratford Festival takes on Shakespeare's Scottish play, in which an ambitious climber listens to witches, kills his friends and is undone by trees. Antoni Cimolino directs this action-packed 2016 account, which stars Ian Lake as the thane and Krystin Pellerin as his bloody-minded lady.

Macbeth| Photograph: David Hou

★ NT Live: This House

2pm EDT / 7pm EST (available for one week)

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering is This House, a 2012 political drama by James Graham (Ink) that takes place behind the closed doors of the Parliament in the 1970s. Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things) is the director. “Largely set in the Tory and Labour rival whips’ offices, This House highlights the passion, commitment and skullduggery of those on both sides as they fight a four-and-a-half year 'war of attrition' from the hung parliament of 1974 to the dawn of Thatcher,” wrote Time Out London in its five-star review of the play’s 2016 West End transfer. “It humanises politics and politicians at a time when it seems fashionable to deride them. And for all the apparent dryness of its subject, the play is rich in humour and sentiment.”

This House | Photograph: Johan Persson

Stars in the House: Variety Thursday!

2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to different theater stars in a live, chatty interview often interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Every Thursday is a variety show; guests at this edition include actor-singer Anneliese van der Pol (That’s So Raven), cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf and Mrs. Doubtfire star Rob McClure.

Rob McClure in Mrs. Doubtfire | Photograph: Matthew Murphy

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

Justin Vivian Bond: Auntie Glam’s Happy Hour

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. Now the alt-cabaret star and trans icon puts the Mx. in mixology with a camp-glam oasis on Facebook and Instagram Live, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. This episode pays tribute to the Carpenters. (Should you be so inclined, you can tip them through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.)

Justin Vivian Bond | Photograph: Tammy Shell

★ Stratford Festival: Love’s Labour’s Lost

7pm EST / midnight BST (available through June 18)

The pride of Canadian theater, Ontario's Stratford Festival, has been forced to put its 2020 season on hold, but every week it is offering a free taste of its excellence: full recordings of a dozen past Shakespeare productions, which were filmed for cinematic release. Each show remains viewable for three weeks. This latest offering, directed by John Caird (Les Misérables), is a 2015 staging of Shakespeare's comedy about noblemen who forswear love for scholarship—only to be dragged back into the game by visiting French maidens. Mike Shara and Ruby Joy lead the cast.

Love’s Labour’s Lost | Photograph: David Hou

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: The Hunt

7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for three days)

Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its All Access program with Battle’s open The Hunt, an intense and athletic 2001 work for six male dancers in long black gladiatorial skirts. The dance is 13 minutes long, and is set to music by the French percussion band Les Tambours du Bronx.



The Hunt | Photograph: Christopher Duggan

Equally Represented Arts: Moscow!

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

We may not be able to see Clare Barron adaptation of Three Sisters anytime soon—the New York Theatre Workshop run was scheduled to star Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac and Steve Buscemi, among other notables—but while we wait (and wait and wait), St. Louis’s ERA serves up a rowdy drinking-game version of Chekhov’s masterwork, in which siblings in a provincial town face the slow evaporation of their dearest hopes. The drama is distilled into an hour, and home audiences are encouraged to take a sip of vodka every time the word Moscow is uttered, so prepare to get sloshed. The show will also be performed tomorrow and on Saturday at around brunch time. (Seating for this free Zoom event is limited, and reservations are required for a password.)

Irondale Ensemble: The 1599 Project: Henry V

7pm EDT / midnight BST

Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble, which streamed an eight-hour celebration of Shakespeare’s sonnets in April (see the Bonus section below), leaps once more unto the Bard with virtual series derived from its 2016 marathon, The 1599 Project, which combined four plays that Shakespeare wrote at the end of the 16th century into a single four-hour show directed by Jim Niesen. For this incarnation, the company has revised the text and divided it into four sections, each followed by a discussion with the artists. Tonight’s inaugural episode is devoted to Henry V, in which an untested English king lays claim to a corner of France's vasty fields.

The 1599 Project | Photograph: Gerry Goodstein

Theatre in Quarantine: Closet Works

7pm and 9pm EDT / midnight and 2am BST

East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. Tonight, within the severe confines of this makeshift white-box theater, he performs an assemblage of short dance pieces choreographed by Katie Rose McLaughlin (Hadestown). Gelb hangs around after each of the two performances to chat live with McLaughlin and with home viewers.

Joshua William Gelb | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Rehearsal for Truth: Translating Havel: The Tricky Parts

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

The annual Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival honors the legacy of the Czech playwright and dissident Václav Havel by showcasing contemporary theater from Central Europe. This year’s virtual edition begins by partnering with Edward Einhorn’s Untitled Theater Company #61 for an illustrated discussion of the art of translation. Einhorn is joined by three other translators—Paul Wilson, Jan Novak and Stepan Simek—to discuss their work, and five actors play out sections that proved particularly challenging from the 1960s Havel plays The Memo, Office Party, The Increased Difficulty of Concentration and Ela, Hela and the Hitch. This Zoom event is free, but registration is required for a password.

★ Mark Morris Dance Group: Dance On!

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

Mark Morris and his joyous ensemble spread a little light in the darkness of isolation with a special Zoom program that includes the premieres of four short works choreographed by the inventive modern dance master. Rehearsed and filmed remotely, the pieces are Lonely Waltz (set to Maurice Ravel’s La Valse), Lonely Tango (set to piano music by Erik Satie), Anger Dance (set to music by Henry Cowell) and Sunshine (set to Gene Autrey’s recording of “You Are My Sunshine”). Attendance is free but advance registration via email is required; the dances are followed by a live Q&A session with Morris and music director Colin Fowler.

Mark Morris | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

★ The Metropolitan Opera: Les Troyens

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering is Les Troyens, Berlioz’s epic treatment of the sorry aftermath of the Trojan War, when it really would have paid off to look a gift horse in the mouth. Tenor Bryan Hymel makes his Met debut as Aeneas; Susan Graham plays his royal lover, Dido, and Deborah Voigt is the unhappy prophetess Cassandra, who was cursed—like so many women before and after her—not to be believed. Fabio Luisi directs this 2013 performance, imposingly staged by Francesca Zambello and featuring choreography by Doug Varone.

Les Troyens | Photograph: Cory Weaver

(Re)Live Arts Streaming

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for one week)

Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. This week’s batch includes: Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company D-Man in the Waters (1989), which wrestles with the devastations of the AIDS epidemic to the strains of Felix Mendelssohn’s Octet for Strings; Cynthia Hopkins’s semiautobiographical A Living Documentary (2014), in which she explores the struggles of the 21st-century New York City performance artist; and a 2018 conversation between Jones and conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas.

A Living Documentary | Photograph: Ian Douglas

The Brick: Wallies

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Simple Town’s collectively written and performed comedy about life in a police state, which played at the venue in March 2020 (just before the curtains came down). Members of the company join Brick staffers in the chat for the initial stream. The stream is free, but donations are welcome.

Wallies | Photograph: Walter Wlodarczyk

Josh Groban: Live at the Greek

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for eight hours)

Every Thursday, the lovely-voiced pop-classical crossover superstar Josh Groban, the star of Broadway’s Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and your aunt’s favorite singer, treats fans to a screening of his past concert films and provides live running commentary about them throughout. In this one, filmed for Great Performances at L.A.’s Greek Theatre in 2004, Groban performs some of his Italian repertoire as well as Don McLean’s “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” Paul Simon’s “America” and, of course, “You Raise Me Up.” The videos stay viewable for several hours so they can be seen by his considerable contingent of international admirers.

Josh Groban | Photograph: Brian Bowen Smith

New Songs Now in Your Living Room: Grace McLean and Rotana

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)

The West Village’s cozy Rattlestick Theater presents the final episode of its weekly series of laid-back concerts with theater songwriters, in which two artists each week share new material and discuss how the musical magic happens. This episode features the outrageously talented Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) and the Saudi-American performance artist and songwriter Rotana (Alien of Extraordinary Ability).

Grace McLean | Photograph: Shervin Lainez

Billie Holiday Theatre: 50in50: Love in the Time of Corona

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Bed-Stuy’s Billie Holiday Theatre, which focuses on work related to people of African descent, presents another virtual edition of its 50in50 monologue series, featuring stories by 50 writers from around the world. In this installment, eight actors perform new short works about surviving the current crisis.

Cast member Pauletta Pearson Washington | Photograph: Courtesy Billie Holiday Theatre

Billy Stritch

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The pianist, crooner, musical director and Liza whisperer Billy Stritch live-streams a cabaret show from his apartment on Thursday nights. Expect stories and standards from the Great American Songbook, with some Brazilian favorites thrown in for good measure. Requests are welcome.

Billy Stritch | Photograph: Bill Westmoreland

Stars in the House: Dr. Ken TV cast reunion

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Tonight’s edition of Stars in the House strays from the series’s usual theatrical focus to reunite spaces cases from the ABC sitcom Dr. Ken, including Ken Jeong, Suzy Nakamura, Dave Foley, Jonathan Slavin, Tisha Campbell, Krista Marie Yu, Dana Lee and Albert Tsai.

Let Them Eat Cake!: Diva Cups

8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (live only)

This weekly Zoom-in showcases the talents of aerialists, dancers, polers and burlesque artists. Roz Mays hosts this week’s diva-themed episode, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Brooklyn’s Yoga Pole Studio. The company is requesting $5–$25 donations for tickets, which you can buy through Venmo at @ltecakenyc; send a direct message to @ltecakenyc on Instagram for the password to attend.

Roz Mays | Photograph: Allison Stock

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.