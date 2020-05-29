The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Mabou Mines: Flow My Tears, the Policeman Said

11am EDT / 4pm BST (available for one week)

Few experimental companies in NYC have had the impact of Mabou Mines, which was founded by a quartet of major theater artists in 1970 and is still kicking today. During the pandemic crisis, the company has been sharing archival performances every Friday. Today’s selection is Linda Hatinian’s 1985 adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s dystopian 1974 sci-fi novel Flow My Tears, the Policeman Said, directed by Bill Raymond.

Hairspray Live! | Photograph: Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

★ The Shows Must Go On!: Hairspray Live!

2pm EST / 7pm BST (not available in Asia or Latin America)

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week. That well having run dry, it is moving on to musical-theater works by other writers, which will stay up for 48 hours each. For sheer bubblegum musical-theater joy, it's hard to beat this week’s offering, Hairspray, one of the best film-to-musical adaptations in Broadway history—and this 2016 version is among the most enjoyable live-TV musicals in recent memory. Adapted from the 1988 John Waters film about a plus-size teen breaking down barriers in 1960s Baltimore—and buoyed by an exuberant score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman—Hairspray balances Broadway showmanship with winking camp all the way to its unstoppable finale. Maddie Baillio has the central role, with a galaxy of stars in the supporting parts: Harvey Fierstein, Martin Short, Ariana Grande, Garrett Clayton, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Hudson, Ephraim Sykes, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Derek Hough, Andrea Martin, Sean Hayes, Rosie O'Donnell, Billy Eichner and a delicious Dove Cameron. NBC had learned from its earlier live broadcasts, and the choices it made here—from the casting to the camera work to the inclusion of a live audience—help lift Hairspray to the right fluffy heights.

Jordan Fisher | Photograph: Nathan Johnson

Stars in the House: Dear Evan Hansen cast reunion

2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health. Today’s matinee edition features cast members of the suspended Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen—Jordan Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba and Christiane Noll—as well book writer Steven Levenson and director Michael Greif.

Messiah | Photograph: Jon Rowley

★ Bristol Old Vic: Messiah

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through June 5)

The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, gets into the online streaming game this week with a striking dramatized concert of Handel’s oratorio Messiah. At the helm is BOV artistic director Tom Morris, who won a Tony in 2011 for War Horse; the performance, which features the Baroque orchestra the English Concert, was filmed in 2017 for cinematic release. Morris and members of the company participate in a live Q&A session immediately following the initial stream.

The Cellist | Photograph: Bill Cooper

★ The Royal Ballet: The Cellist

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through June 11)

The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits and others get through the coronavirus pandemic. This week's selection is Cathy Marston’s The Cellist, a bioballet about the highly dramatic life of Jacqueline du Pré, whose career as a master instrumentalist and classical-music celebrity—alongside her husband, conductor Daniel Barenboim—was cut short by multiple sclerosis. Lauren Cuthbertson, Matthew Ball and Marcelino Sambé (who redefines the term playing the cello) star in this 2020 production. Philip Feeney's score incorporates music by composers including Elgar, Beethoven and Rachmaninoff.

Gravity Fatigue | Photograph: Hugo Glendinning

Sadler’s Wells: Gravity Fatigue

2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (available for one week)

The London dance powerhouse Sadler's Wells, which has been kicking around in some form or other since the 17th century, leaps firmly into the present with streams from its significant archival collection. In Gravity Fatigue, which premiered in 2015, the British fashion designer Hussein Chalayan ventures into theater with an assist from contemporary dance choreographer Damien Jalet. Expect dramatic use of fabrics and unusual contortions among the 13 dancers.

Corteo | Photograph: Laurence Labatt

Cirque du Soleil: Corteo, Totem and Volta

3pm EDT / 8pm BST

As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hourlong special that includes selections from three of its shows. Among the wonders on display are the acrobatic “Tournik” act from Corteo, an unconventional bike-and-ballet duet from Volta and a spinning roller-skating duo from Totem.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution Marie's Crisis keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Julie Halston | Photograph: Walter McBride

Julie Halston: Virtual Halston

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on the second episode is Busch, who has practiced his brand of old-school camp for more than 35 years, with great affection and without modern peer.

Snowblind | Photograph: Erik Tomasson

San Francisco Ballet: Snowblind

6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for one week)

San Francisco Ballet stays on its toes by streaming a different complete ballet from its archives every week. This one is Snowblind, a 2018 one-act created for the company’s Unbound festival by Cathy Marston, whose The Cellist is also streaming this week (see 2pm above). The piece is adapted from the Edith Wharton novella Ethan Frome, in which romantic feeling between a married man and his sickly wife’s cousin send them on a slippery slope to disaster. The music, arranged by Philip Feeney, draws on work by Wharton’s contemporaries in the early-20th-century American arts.

Stephen Petronio Company: #LoveSpreadsFaster

6pm EDT / 11pm BST (through June 5 at 10am)

Founded in 1984, Stephen Petronio Company has spent a solid chunk of its past few years on its Bloodlines project, which revisits the work of postmodern dance masters. In this virtual event, he draws on his scrappy early experience to create a new full-company work, #GimmeShelter, created on Zoom with his remote dancers. Also included in this program is a solo excerpt from his 1993 piece Full Half Wrong (performed by Jaqlin Medlock), a response of sorts to Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring.

Alice Ripley | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Feinstein’s/54 Below: The Broadhurst at 100

6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives— streamed live-only on YouTube—in its ongoing series 54 Below at Home. Tonight’s selection is a 2017 centennial tribute to Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, hosted by Behind the Curtain’s Robert W. Schneider and oral historian and producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper, a gale force of musical-theater fandom. Among the performers sharing musical memories of their stints at the venue are Alice Ripley (Next To Normal), Carole Demas (Grease), Howard McGillin (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Wayne Cilento (Dancin’), Jerry Adler, Eli Bolin, Jim Brochu,, Josh Franklin, Marcy Harriell, Sarah Charles Lewis, John Miller, Christiane Noll, Don Scardino and Rebecca Spigelman. Jason Alexander makes a cameo on video.

Stephanie Windland | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Rehearsal for Truth: Mine Flowers

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

The annual Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival honors the legacy of the Czech playwright and dissident Václav Havel by showcasing contemporary theater from Central Europe. This year’s virtual edition continues tonight with Mine Flowers, by Hungary’s Csaba Szekely, set in a Romanian town where widespread unemployment after the closing of a mine has led to poverty, alcoholism and suicide. Mary Linehan directs a cast comprising Chris Carfizzi, Kendra Lee Oberhauser, Kevin Sebastian, Michael Turner and Stephanie Windland. The live-only Zoom reading is free, but registration is required for a password.

Moscow! | Photograph: Katrin Hackenberg

Equally Represented Arts: Moscow!

7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

We may not be able to see Clare Barron adaptation of Three Sisters anytime soon—the New York Theatre Workshop run was scheduled to star Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac and Steve Buscemi, among other notables—but while we wait (and wait and wait), St. Louis’s ERA serves up a rowdy drinking-game version of Chekhov’s masterwork, in which siblings in a provincial town face the slow evaporation of their dearest hopes. The drama is distilled into an hour, and home audiences are encouraged to take a sip of vodka every time the word Moscow is uttered, so prepare to get sloshed. The show will also be performed tomorrow and on Saturday at around brunch time. (Seating for this free Zoom event is limited, and reservations are required for a password.)

Astoria Performing Arts Center: Corona Island

7pm EDT / midnight BST

The scrappy Queens company APAC continues its weekly series The Insiders: Musicals from the Quarantine, which offers premieres of new original musicals. The sophomore offering, Livin’ the Dreamboat, features a book by Rachel Kunstadt, lyrics by Briana Harris and music by Teresa Lotz. A talk with the creators follows the initial stream; a $10 donation is suggested.

Allegiance | Photograph: Matthew Murphy

Broadway On Demand: Allegiance

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

Broadway musicals have ventured into Asian territory many times in the past—most notably in The King and I, South Pacific, Miss Saigon, Pacific Overtures and Flower Drum Song—but 2015’s short-lived Allegiance was the first such show essayed by an Asian-American creative team on the Great White Way. With a score by Jay Kuo and a book by Kuo, Marc Acito and Lorenzo Thione, the musical tells the story of a Japanese-American family upended by internment during World War II. It’s very well-intentioned if not always smooth in execution. What it does have is an excellent cast, led by Telly Leung, Lea Salonga, George Takei and Katie Rose Clarke; Stafford Arima is the director, and Andre Palermo is the choreographer. Rental for tonight’s premiere on the new streaming service Broadway on Demand costs $15 and includes a digital download of the original cast album; starting tomorrow the price goes down to $9. (In both cases, you get 24 hours to watch the show after renting it.) A preshow event at 7:30pm tonight features Salonga, Leung, Takei and other members of the cast.

La Sonnambula | Photograph: Ken Howard

★ The Metropolitan Opera: La Sonnambula

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. The Viewer's Choice selection tonight is a 2009 performance of Bellini's bel canto romantic comedy La Sonnambula, starring Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez. Director Mary Zimmerman (Metamorphoses) offers a metatheatrical staging in which the action takes place amid an opera company’s rehearsals in modern-day New York. (To have say in future Viewers’ Choice selections, go to the Met’s Facebook or Instagram page tonight for a link to the ballot.)

Undercover Episode 018: Home Video | Photograph: Kevin Shannon

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago: Undercover Episode 018: Home Video

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

Choreographer Robyn Mineko Williams has been refitting her 50-minute Undercover Episodes to a variety of unconventional spaces since its debut in 2016. Now, in a logical move, she is teaming with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago for a digital exploration of the piece, performed remotely by Hubbard Street’s full company. The performance, which includes a live score by the Chicago band Verger, streams only once; the event also includes interactive preshow and postshow discussions and behind-the-scenes footage. It’s all free, but donations are encouraged.

Chita Rivera | Photograph: Laura Marie Duncan

★ Chita: A Legendary Celebration

8pm EDT / 1am BST

One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real. In tonight’s live-only fundraiser, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is streaming a recording of the 2013 concert evening Chita: A Legendary Celebration, recorded at the August Wilson Theatre when Rivera was a mere 80 years old. Written by the late Terrence McNally and directed by Graciele Daniele, the event features performances by Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video appearance by the great Broadway tunesmith John Kander. The BC/EFA broadcast also includes new interviews with Rivera, conducted remotely by veteran Broadway beat man Richard Ridge.

Breaking the Waves | Photograph: Nicholas Korkos

★ Opera Philadelphia: Breaking the Waves

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through August 31)

Opera Philadelphia presents the broadcast premiere, in full, of its acclaimed 2016 adaptation of Lars von Trier’s brutally bleak 1996 film about a pious woman who degrades herself sexually at the request of her paralyzed husband. The composer is Brooklyn’s Missy Mazzoli—a rare woman composer in the world of opera—and the librettist Royce Vavrek. Soprano Kiera Duffy and baritone John Moore play the lead roles in a performance conducted by Steven Osgood.

The Times Are Racing | Photograph: Paul Kolnik

New York City Ballet: 21st Century Choreographers

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 72 hours)

In place of City Ballet’s six-week spring season at Lincoln Center, the venerable dance company has been providing a month and a half of digital offerings, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire. That digital season concludes with this collection of works by contemporary choreographers: Justin Peck’s 9-minute Easy, set to music by Leonard Bernstein, and excerpts from Pam Tanowitz’s Bartók Ballet (2019), Ratmansky’s Voices (2020), Gianna Reisen’s Composer’s Holiday (2017), Kyle Abraham’s The Runaway (2018), Mauro Bigonzetti’s Oltremare (2008) and Peck’s The Times Are Racing (2017), featuring Robert Fairchild and Peck himself.

Lauren Molina | Photograph: Jacqueline Patton

TRLive!: Lauren Molina

8pm EDT / 1am BST

In its informal Friday-night series, Theatre Row provides a platform for its associated artists to reach audiences at home. This week’s guest is the gifted singer, actor and multi-instrumentalist Lauren Molina, who was Johanna in the most recent Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd and more recently performs stripped-down versions of pop songs in her underwear as half of the delightful “undie-rock” band the Skivvies.

Cheyenne Jackson | Photograph: Karl Simone

Stars in the House: Cheyenne Jackson

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The guest at tonight’s edition of the twice-daily interview show is the almost comically hunky Cheyenne Jackson, who rode a classic understudy-to-star road to his breakout role in the 2005 Elvis musical All Shook Up and has gone on to further success on Broadway (Xanadu) and TV (30 Rock).

Laughter in Lockdown

8pm EDT / 1am BST

Stand-up Mo Amer hosts this starry night of comedy to raise money for the Actors Fund’s efforts to help performers in need. The special features appearances or performances by Wanda Sykes, Judd Apatow, Ray Romano, Carl Reiner, Craig Robinson, Dave Attell, Gary Gulman, Roy Wood Jr., Gina Yashere, Jeff Ross, Jim Norton, Ian Edwards, Jon Fisch, Keith Robinson, Marina Franklin, Moody McCarthy, Pete Holmes, Robert Kelly, Ronny Chieng, Ted Greenberg, Sal Vulcano, Vanessa Hollingshead and Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Steve Watts

9pm EDT / 2am BST

Once a familiar face at NYC piano bars including the Duplex and Bar Nine, the snuggly and beloved Steve Watts has since moved to Wisconsin, where there may be fewer nightclubs but at least his vote will count. In his now-weekly Friday gig, part of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Safer At Home Performance Series, he performs 90 minutes of piano-friendly favorites by folks like the Beatles, Elton John, David Bowie and Billy Joel. (You can put bread in his Venmo jar at @Steve-Watts-3.)

Jacob A. Ware | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Mirrorbox Theatre: The Wooden Heart

9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out of the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. Tonight’s offering, directed by troupe leader Cavan Hallman, is Adam Szymkowicz’s modern folk tale The Wooden Heart; the cast includes Nandita Shenoy and Jacob A. Ware. Virtual seating is limited and registration is required.

