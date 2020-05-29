The best live theater to stream online on May 29
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.
Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)
Mabou Mines: Flow My Tears, the Policeman Said
11am EDT / 4pm BST (available for one week)
Few experimental companies in NYC have had the impact of Mabou Mines, which was founded by a quartet of major theater artists in 1970 and is still kicking today. During the pandemic crisis, the company has been sharing archival performances every Friday. Today’s selection is Linda Hatinian’s 1985 adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s dystopian 1974 sci-fi novel Flow My Tears, the Policeman Said, directed by Bill Raymond.
Hairspray Live! | Photograph: Brian Bowen Smith/NBC
★ The Shows Must Go On!: Hairspray Live!
2pm EST / 7pm BST (not available in Asia or Latin America)
The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! began by rolling out a different Andrew Lloyd Webber musical every week. That well having run dry, it is moving on to musical-theater works by other writers, which will stay up for 48 hours each. For sheer bubblegum musical-theater joy, it's hard to beat this week’s offering, Hairspray, one of the best film-to-musical adaptations in Broadway history—and this 2016 version is among the most enjoyable live-TV musicals in recent memory. Adapted from the 1988 John Waters film about a plus-size teen breaking down barriers in 1960s Baltimore—and buoyed by an exuberant score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman—Hairspray balances Broadway showmanship with winking camp all the way to its unstoppable finale. Maddie Baillio has the central role, with a galaxy of stars in the supporting parts: Harvey Fierstein, Martin Short, Ariana Grande, Garrett Clayton, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Hudson, Ephraim Sykes, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Derek Hough, Andrea Martin, Sean Hayes, Rosie O'Donnell, Billy Eichner and a delicious Dove Cameron. NBC had learned from its earlier live broadcasts, and the choices it made here—from the casting to the camera work to the inclusion of a live audience—help lift Hairspray to the right fluffy heights.
Jordan Fisher | Photograph: Nathan Johnson
Stars in the House: Dear Evan Hansen cast reunion
2pm EDT / 7pm BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health. Today’s matinee edition features cast members of the suspended Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen—Jordan Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba and Christiane Noll—as well book writer Steven Levenson and director Michael Greif.
Messiah | Photograph: Jon Rowley
★ Bristol Old Vic: Messiah
2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through June 5)
The Bristol Old Vic, which is housed in the oldest continuously operating theater in the English-speaking world, gets into the online streaming game this week with a striking dramatized concert of Handel’s oratorio Messiah. At the helm is BOV artistic director Tom Morris, who won a Tony in 2011 for War Horse; the performance, which features the Baroque orchestra the English Concert, was filmed in 2017 for cinematic release. Morris and members of the company participate in a live Q&A session immediately following the initial stream.
The Cellist | Photograph: Bill Cooper
★ The Royal Ballet: The Cellist
2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available through June 11)
The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits and others get through the coronavirus pandemic. This week's selection is Cathy Marston’s The Cellist, a bioballet about the highly dramatic life of Jacqueline du Pré, whose career as a master instrumentalist and classical-music celebrity—alongside her husband, conductor Daniel Barenboim—was cut short by multiple sclerosis. Lauren Cuthbertson, Matthew Ball and Marcelino Sambé (who redefines the term playing the cello) star in this 2020 production. Philip Feeney's score incorporates music by composers including Elgar, Beethoven and Rachmaninoff.
Gravity Fatigue | Photograph: Hugo Glendinning
Sadler’s Wells: Gravity Fatigue
2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (available for one week)
The London dance powerhouse Sadler's Wells, which has been kicking around in some form or other since the 17th century, leaps firmly into the present with streams from its significant archival collection. In Gravity Fatigue, which premiered in 2015, the British fashion designer Hussein Chalayan ventures into theater with an assist from contemporary dance choreographer Damien Jalet. Expect dramatic use of fabrics and unusual contortions among the 13 dancers.
Corteo | Photograph: Laurence Labatt
Cirque du Soleil: Corteo, Totem and Volta
3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hourlong special that includes selections from three of its shows. Among the wonders on display are the acrobatic “Tournik” act from Corteo, an unconventional bike-and-ballet duet from Volta and a spinning roller-skating duo from Totem.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution Marie's Crisis keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).
Julie Halston | Photograph: Walter McBride
Julie Halston: Virtual Halston
5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on the second episode is Busch, who has practiced his brand of old-school camp for more than 35 years, with great affection and without modern peer.
Snowblind | Photograph: Erik Tomasson
San Francisco Ballet: Snowblind
6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for one week)
San Francisco Ballet stays on its toes by streaming a different complete ballet from its archives every week. This one is Snowblind, a 2018 one-act created for the company’s Unbound festival by Cathy Marston, whose The Cellist is also streaming this week (see 2pm above). The piece is adapted from the Edith Wharton novella Ethan Frome, in which romantic feeling between a married man and his sickly wife’s cousin send them on a slippery slope to disaster. The music, arranged by Philip Feeney, draws on work by Wharton’s contemporaries in the early-20th-century American arts.
Stephen Petronio Company: #LoveSpreadsFaster
6pm EDT / 11pm BST (through June 5 at 10am)
Founded in 1984, Stephen Petronio Company has spent a solid chunk of its past few years on its Bloodlines project, which revisits the work of postmodern dance masters. In this virtual event, he draws on his scrappy early experience to create a new full-company work, #GimmeShelter, created on Zoom with his remote dancers. Also included in this program is a solo excerpt from his 1993 piece Full Half Wrong (performed by Jaqlin Medlock), a response of sorts to Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring.
Alice Ripley | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Feinstein’s/54 Below: The Broadhurst at 100
6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)
The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives— streamed live-only on YouTube—in its ongoing series 54 Below at Home. Tonight’s selection is a 2017 centennial tribute to Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, hosted by Behind the Curtain’s Robert W. Schneider and oral historian and producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper, a gale force of musical-theater fandom. Among the performers sharing musical memories of their stints at the venue are Alice Ripley (Next To Normal), Carole Demas (Grease), Howard McGillin (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Wayne Cilento (Dancin’), Jerry Adler, Eli Bolin, Jim Brochu,, Josh Franklin, Marcy Harriell, Sarah Charles Lewis, John Miller, Christiane Noll, Don Scardino and Rebecca Spigelman. Jason Alexander makes a cameo on video.
Stephanie Windland | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Rehearsal for Truth: Mine Flowers
7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The annual Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival honors the legacy of the Czech playwright and dissident Václav Havel by showcasing contemporary theater from Central Europe. This year’s virtual edition continues tonight with Mine Flowers, by Hungary’s Csaba Szekely, set in a Romanian town where widespread unemployment after the closing of a mine has led to poverty, alcoholism and suicide. Mary Linehan directs a cast comprising Chris Carfizzi, Kendra Lee Oberhauser, Kevin Sebastian, Michael Turner and Stephanie Windland. The live-only Zoom reading is free, but registration is required for a password.
Moscow! | Photograph: Katrin Hackenberg
Equally Represented Arts: Moscow!
7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
We may not be able to see Clare Barron adaptation of Three Sisters anytime soon—the New York Theatre Workshop run was scheduled to star Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac and Steve Buscemi, among other notables—but while we wait (and wait and wait), St. Louis’s ERA serves up a rowdy drinking-game version of Chekhov’s masterwork, in which siblings in a provincial town face the slow evaporation of their dearest hopes. The drama is distilled into an hour, and home audiences are encouraged to take a sip of vodka every time the word Moscow is uttered, so prepare to get sloshed. The show will also be performed tomorrow and on Saturday at around brunch time. (Seating for this free Zoom event is limited, and reservations are required for a password.)
Astoria Performing Arts Center: Corona Island
7pm EDT / midnight BST
The scrappy Queens company APAC continues its weekly series The Insiders: Musicals from the Quarantine, which offers premieres of new original musicals. The sophomore offering, Livin’ the Dreamboat, features a book by Rachel Kunstadt, lyrics by Briana Harris and music by Teresa Lotz. A talk with the creators follows the initial stream; a $10 donation is suggested.
Allegiance | Photograph: Matthew Murphy
Broadway On Demand: Allegiance
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
Broadway musicals have ventured into Asian territory many times in the past—most notably in The King and I, South Pacific, Miss Saigon, Pacific Overtures and Flower Drum Song—but 2015’s short-lived Allegiance was the first such show essayed by an Asian-American creative team on the Great White Way. With a score by Jay Kuo and a book by Kuo, Marc Acito and Lorenzo Thione, the musical tells the story of a Japanese-American family upended by internment during World War II. It’s very well-intentioned if not always smooth in execution. What it does have is an excellent cast, led by Telly Leung, Lea Salonga, George Takei and Katie Rose Clarke; Stafford Arima is the director, and Andre Palermo is the choreographer. Rental for tonight’s premiere on the new streaming service Broadway on Demand costs $15 and includes a digital download of the original cast album; starting tomorrow the price goes down to $9. (In both cases, you get 24 hours to watch the show after renting it.) A preshow event at 7:30pm tonight features Salonga, Leung, Takei and other members of the cast.
La Sonnambula | Photograph: Ken Howard
★ The Metropolitan Opera: La Sonnambula
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. The Viewer's Choice selection tonight is a 2009 performance of Bellini's bel canto romantic comedy La Sonnambula, starring Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez. Director Mary Zimmerman (Metamorphoses) offers a metatheatrical staging in which the action takes place amid an opera company’s rehearsals in modern-day New York. (To have say in future Viewers’ Choice selections, go to the Met’s Facebook or Instagram page tonight for a link to the ballot.)
Undercover Episode 018: Home Video | Photograph: Kevin Shannon
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago: Undercover Episode 018: Home Video
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Choreographer Robyn Mineko Williams has been refitting her 50-minute Undercover Episodes to a variety of unconventional spaces since its debut in 2016. Now, in a logical move, she is teaming with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago for a digital exploration of the piece, performed remotely by Hubbard Street’s full company. The performance, which includes a live score by the Chicago band Verger, streams only once; the event also includes interactive preshow and postshow discussions and behind-the-scenes footage. It’s all free, but donations are encouraged.
Chita Rivera | Photograph: Laura Marie Duncan
★ Chita: A Legendary Celebration
8pm EDT / 1am BST
One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real. In tonight’s live-only fundraiser, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is streaming a recording of the 2013 concert evening Chita: A Legendary Celebration, recorded at the August Wilson Theatre when Rivera was a mere 80 years old. Written by the late Terrence McNally and directed by Graciele Daniele, the event features performances by Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video appearance by the great Broadway tunesmith John Kander. The BC/EFA broadcast also includes new interviews with Rivera, conducted remotely by veteran Broadway beat man Richard Ridge.
Breaking the Waves | Photograph: Nicholas Korkos
★ Opera Philadelphia: Breaking the Waves
8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through August 31)
Opera Philadelphia presents the broadcast premiere, in full, of its acclaimed 2016 adaptation of Lars von Trier’s brutally bleak 1996 film about a pious woman who degrades herself sexually at the request of her paralyzed husband. The composer is Brooklyn’s Missy Mazzoli—a rare woman composer in the world of opera—and the librettist Royce Vavrek. Soprano Kiera Duffy and baritone John Moore play the lead roles in a performance conducted by Steven Osgood.
The Times Are Racing | Photograph: Paul Kolnik
New York City Ballet: 21st Century Choreographers
8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 72 hours)
In place of City Ballet’s six-week spring season at Lincoln Center, the venerable dance company has been providing a month and a half of digital offerings, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire. That digital season concludes with this collection of works by contemporary choreographers: Justin Peck’s 9-minute Easy, set to music by Leonard Bernstein, and excerpts from Pam Tanowitz’s Bartók Ballet (2019), Ratmansky’s Voices (2020), Gianna Reisen’s Composer’s Holiday (2017), Kyle Abraham’s The Runaway (2018), Mauro Bigonzetti’s Oltremare (2008) and Peck’s The Times Are Racing (2017), featuring Robert Fairchild and Peck himself.
Lauren Molina | Photograph: Jacqueline Patton
TRLive!: Lauren Molina
8pm EDT / 1am BST
In its informal Friday-night series, Theatre Row provides a platform for its associated artists to reach audiences at home. This week’s guest is the gifted singer, actor and multi-instrumentalist Lauren Molina, who was Johanna in the most recent Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd and more recently performs stripped-down versions of pop songs in her underwear as half of the delightful “undie-rock” band the Skivvies.
Cheyenne Jackson | Photograph: Karl Simone
Stars in the House: Cheyenne Jackson
8pm EDT / 1am BST
The guest at tonight’s edition of the twice-daily interview show is the almost comically hunky Cheyenne Jackson, who rode a classic understudy-to-star road to his breakout role in the 2005 Elvis musical All Shook Up and has gone on to further success on Broadway (Xanadu) and TV (30 Rock).
Laughter in Lockdown
8pm EDT / 1am BST
Stand-up Mo Amer hosts this starry night of comedy to raise money for the Actors Fund’s efforts to help performers in need. The special features appearances or performances by Wanda Sykes, Judd Apatow, Ray Romano, Carl Reiner, Craig Robinson, Dave Attell, Gary Gulman, Roy Wood Jr., Gina Yashere, Jeff Ross, Jim Norton, Ian Edwards, Jon Fisch, Keith Robinson, Marina Franklin, Moody McCarthy, Pete Holmes, Robert Kelly, Ronny Chieng, Ted Greenberg, Sal Vulcano, Vanessa Hollingshead and Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Steve Watts
9pm EDT / 2am BST
Once a familiar face at NYC piano bars including the Duplex and Bar Nine, the snuggly and beloved Steve Watts has since moved to Wisconsin, where there may be fewer nightclubs but at least his vote will count. In his now-weekly Friday gig, part of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Safer At Home Performance Series, he performs 90 minutes of piano-friendly favorites by folks like the Beatles, Elton John, David Bowie and Billy Joel. (You can put bread in his Venmo jar at @Steve-Watts-3.)
Jacob A. Ware | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Mirrorbox Theatre: The Wooden Heart
9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out of the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. Tonight’s offering, directed by troupe leader Cavan Hallman, is Adam Szymkowicz’s modern folk tale The Wooden Heart; the cast includes Nandita Shenoy and Jacob A. Ware. Virtual seating is limited and registration is required.
NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com.
LIMITED RUNS
Les Troyens(Metropolitan Opera)
Through May 29 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The Met's 11th week of free offerings continues with a 1980 broadcast of Puccini's Belle Époque classic Manon Lescaut (not to be confused with Les Troyens, Berlioz’s epic treatment of the sorry aftermath of the Trojan War, when it really would have paid off to look a gift horse in the mouth. Tenor Bryan Hymel makes his Met debut as Aeneas; Susan Graham plays his royal lover, Dido, and Deborah Voigt is the unhappy prophetess Cassandra. Fabio Luisi directs this 2013 performance, imposingly staged by Francesca Zambello and featuring choreography by Doug Varone.
Swan Lake (English National Ballet)
Through May 29 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
This week’s free ENB offering is erstwhile artistic director Derek Deane’s 1997 popular version of one of ballet’s most beloved stories: a tale of royalty, sorcery and waterfowl, set to Tchaikovsky’s stunning music. Isaac Hernández plays Prince Siegfried and Jurgita Dronina is Odette/Odile in this full-length performance, which was recorded in Liverpool in 2018 during the company’s fall U.K. tour.
La Fille du Régiment (Metropolitan Opera)
Through May 29 at 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
In addition to its nightly streams, the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Donizetti’s comic opera La Fille du Régiment. The South African coloratura soprano Pretty Yende plays the title character, a canteen girl in the French army, and Mexican tenor Javier Camarena sails the high Cs as her Tyrolean beau. This 2019 performance of Laurent Pelly’s lively production, conducted by Enrique Mazzola, also features Stephanie Blythe, Maurizio Muraro and, in a cameo speaking role, the indomitable Kathleen Turner.
Bound To© (San Francisco Ballet)
Through May 29 at 6pm EDT / 11pm BST
San Francisco Ballet stays on its toes by streaming a different complete ballet from its archives every week. This one is Bound To©, a 2018 work by Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris), set to music by singer-songwriter Keaton Henson. Wheeldon’s first ballet designed to be performed without pointe shoes—but with iPhones—the piece explores disconnection in the digital age, and features another Wheeldon first: same-sex couples dancing pas de deux.
Donizetti Variations (New York City Ballet)
Through May 29 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
In the final week of City Ballet's virtual season, the company offers George Balanchine’s fast-paced and light-hearted 1960 Donizetti Variations, a 25-minute ballet set to music from Donizetti’s final opera, Dom Sébastien. Ashley Bouder and Andrew Veyette lead the company in this recording.
DanceAfrica (BAM)
Through May 29
The 43nd annual edition of the African-diaspora cultural festival has been canceled, but BAM is filling the gap with weeks of digital programming. Offerings include public conversations and video footage of past performances as well as African films, dance classes, an online bazaar and more. Visit BAM’s website for a weekly list of events.
Jerry Herman: You I Like (Lyrics & Lyricists)
Through May 30
92Y shares the February 2020 edition of its estimable Lyrics & Lyricists series: a salute to the late show-tune master Jerry Herman, whose enduring creations include the scores for Mame, Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. The singers are Quentin Earl Darrington, Cady Huffman, Bryonha Marie Parham, Andrea Ross and Ryan Vona; Huffman also directs, and Andy Einhorn is the conceiver and musical director.
Opheliamachine (City Garage)
Through May 31 at noon EDT / 5pm BST
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. This weekend it is streaming an archival recording of the 2013 premiere of Magda Romanska’s Opheliamachine, a postmodern feminist response to Heiner Müller’s Hamletmachine. Frédérique Michel directs.
All in the Timing (Plays in the House)
Through May 31 at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The invaluable Play in the House series of live remote performances presents selections from David Ives’s comically absurdist anthology All in the Timing. The gifted Nancy Opel and Robert Stanton, who were in the original 1993 Primary Stages production, re-create three of the six witty playlets in that show: The Sure Thing, about an attempted pick-up in a café; The Universal Language, about a stutterer learning a daffy new tongue; and Variations on the Death of Trotsky, which is buries a hatchet in Communist history.
The Hunt (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)
Though May 31 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its All Access program with Battle’s open The Hunt, an intense and athletic 2001 work for six male dancers in long black gladiatorial skirts. The dance is 13 minutes long, and is set to music by the French percussion band Les Tambours du Bronx.
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Goodman Theatre)
Through May 31
In Jocelyn Bioh’s ferocious comedy, set in 1986, the queen bee at an exclusive Ghanaian boarding school competes with a sunny American student for the attention of a pageant recruiter. Goodman Theatre’s Chicago production, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, was suspended before it opened, but we liked the play’s NYC premiere in 2017 very much. So did a lot of others: It was one of the buzziest shows of the season, and returned for an encore run. After a popular digital run last month, the Goodman is now making the high-quality digital recording of its production available for home viewing on demand through the end of May. Tickets cost $20.
Fleabag Live
Through May 31
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime for two weeks. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to charity. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
Acquanetta (Fisher Center)
Through May 31
Experimental director Daniel Fish exploded musical-theater conventions with his Tony-winning Broadway revival of Oklahoma! last season. Now you have a chance to see him work his magic on stranger material: composer Michael Gordon and librettist Deborah Artman’s 2005 opera, which imagines the internal life of the real-life 1940s starlet Acquanetta as she appeared in the 1943 horror flick Captive Wild Woman. “The one unmissable show I’ve seen so far was Acquanetta, the sublime horror-opera that opened the Prototype Festival,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw of the show’s 2018 production in Dumbo. “Director Daniel Fish turns this 2005 stream-of-consciousness piece into an extraordinary nightmare, with massive-scale cinematic revelations unfolding out of a seemingly empty space.” This free video comes to us courtesy of the Fisher Center at Bard College, whose annual SummerScape festival is a prime summer destination for culturally savvy New Yorkers, and where Acquanetta was recorded last year. It remains viewable through the rest of May.
Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Through May 31
Matt Cox’s not-officially-a-Harry-Potter-comedy Harry Potter comedy Puffs takes an affectionate look at the underachieving but good-hearted denizens of the catch-all house in J.K. Rowling’s world of wizardry. As in the books, things start off cutely but get increasingly darker, with a good amount of heart woven in with the spoofing. If you missed the show in its four-year run in New York, which ended last year, you can catch up with it now: Playbill’s Playback series is streaming the show in its entirety, in a performance that was filmed in 2018. Tickets cost $8.99, part of which benefits the local charity Frontline Foods.
The Winter’s Tale (Shakespeare’s Globe)
Through May 31
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. The company currently offers a free production from its archives every second Monday. The latest is its 2018 version of The Winter’s Tale, the Bard's bittersweet portrait of jealousy, love, repentance, angry bears and magic statuary. It’s a wild emotional ride: The first three acts center on a Sicilian king whose paranoid mistrust of his wife’s fidelity leads to tragedy, but then the plays skips forward 16 years to a radically different mode of pastoral comedy. Blanche McIntyre directs the production, with a cast led by Will Keen, Priyanga Burford, Sirine Saba and Becci Gemmell.
The Howard Ashman Celebration
Through May 31
Writer-lyricist and director Howard Ashman, in his collaborations with composer Alan Menken—which include Little Shop of Horrors and the Disney-renaissance animated films The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin—arguably did more than anyone to return musical theater from its mass-culture exile in the late 20th century. One can only imagine what else he might have done had he not died of AIDS in 1991, when he was 40 years old. In honor of what would have been his 70th birthday, Rainbow Sun Productions has created this collection of songs and stories about Ashman's life and legacy. Participants include John Tartaglia, Christy Carlson Romano, Bradley Pierce and the original voice of Ariel, Jodi Benson; all proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
The Pig, or Václav Havel's Hunt for a Pig (Untitled Theater Company No. 61)
Through May 31
In this Czech play—written by Václav Havel in 1987, expanded by Vladimír Morávek in 2010 and adapted into English by Edward Einhorn—Havel tries to literally bring home the bacon for a group of fellow dissidents. Food and drink were served at the show’s 2014 multimedia production at 3LD, which was directed by Henry Akona; you can’t get those from this recording, of course, but songs from Smetana's The Bartered Bride are also on the menu.
Grace McLean and Rotana
Through May 1 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The West Village’s cozy Rattlestick Theater presents the final episode of its weekly series of laid-back concerts with theater songwriters, in which two artists each week share new material and discuss how the musical magic happens. This episode features the outrageously talented Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) and the Saudi-American performance artist and songwriter Rotana (Alien of Extraordinary Ability).
Bandstand
Through June 2
If you missed the original musical Bandstand on Broadway in 2017—as too many people did!—you now have a chance to see what you were missing. Broadway on Demand is streaming the show in its entirety starting tonight, in a performance that was filmed for cinematic release in 2018. Richard Oberacker and Rob Taylor's resonant musical dances a delicate line between nostalgia and disillusion in its depiction of post–World War II soldiers, led by the engaging Corey Cott, trying to get back into the swing of things through music—with help from a comely singer played by Laura Osnes. Director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler's group numbers burst with snazzy individuality, but Bandstand’s heart is in the shadows that its band of brothers can't shake. Rentals cost $6.99 and last 24 hours; a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS).
Bury Me Standing (Ballet Hispánico)
Thrugh June 3 at 7pm EDT / 12am BST
The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is Spanish choreographer Ramón Oller’s 1998 El Beso, an homage to the Roma people set to traditional melodies and flamenco by Lole Y Manuel. A live Q&A follows with artistic director Eduardo Vilaro and former company members Rodney Hamilton and Jessica Batten.
This House (National Theatre)
Through June 4 at 2pm EDT / 7pm EST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. The latest offering is This House, a 2012 political drama by James Graham (Ink) that takes place behind the closed doors of the Parliament in the 1970s. Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things) is the director. “Largely set in the Tory and Labour rival whips’ offices, This House highlights the passion, commitment and skullduggery of those on both sides as they fight a four-and-a-half year 'war of attrition' from the hung parliament of 1974 to the dawn of Thatcher,” wrote Time Out London in its five-star review of the play’s 2016 West End transfer. “It humanises politics and politicians at a time when it seems fashionable to deride them. And for all the apparent dryness of its subject, the play is rich in humour and sentiment.”
(Re)Live Arts Streaming
Through June 4 at 7:30pm
Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, has been releasing three videos from its archives every Thursday. This week’s batch includes: Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company's D-Man in the Waters (1989), which wrestles with the devastations of the AIDS epidemic to the strains of Felix Mendelssohn’s Octet for Strings; Cynthia Hopkins’s semiautobiographical A Living Documentary (2014), which explores the struggles of the 21st-century New York City performance artist; and a 2018 conversation between Jones and conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas.
The Tempest (Stratford Festival)
Through June 4
The 80-year-old Stratford Festival legend Martha Henry, who made her festival debut as Miranda in The Tempest in 1962, plays Prospero in director Antoni Cimolino’s captivating 2018 production, which features Michael Blake as Caliban and André Morin as Ariel. This was the last play that Shakespeare wrote by himself, and he throws everything into the pot: a sorcerer’s revenge, young lovers, a shipwreck, a monster, a fairy slave and two regicide plots.
Heartbeat Opera: Lady M soirées
Through June 6
The inventive, queer-edged NYC company Heartbeat Opera was scheduled to premiere its latest work, Lady M—director-adapter Ethan Heard’s reconception of Verdi’s Macbeth—this week at Brooklyn’s Irondale Center. Instead, it is offering a series of 45-minute “virtual soirées” that include introductory remarks, a live performance by one of the show’s six cast members, a documentary about Heartbeat’s current activities and a video of Felicia Moore, as Lady Macbeth, performing the pivotal sleepwalking scene. The troupe is holding one or two soirées on most days through June 6; tickets cost $30.
To Master the Art (TimeLine Theatre)
Through June 7
Chicago’s TimeLine Theatre Company, which successfully streamed the provocative Kill Stop Paradise earlier in the quarantine season, shifts gears to offer a gentler past work: William Brown and Doug Frew’s To Master the Art, a 2010 portrait Julia Child and her husband, Paul, in Paris in the 1950s. The show was such a hit that it was remounted in 2013, when this video was filmed with Karen Janes Woditsch and Craig Spidle reprising their leading roles. A limited number of $15–$25 tickets are sold for each streaming; you have a week to watch the video after the virtual performance you book.
Timon of Athens (Stratford Festival)
Though June 11
Directed by Stephen Ouimette, this 2017 Straford Festival staging of the Bard’s furious, rarely performed Timon of Athens stars Joseph Ziegler in a morality tale about an altruistic ancient Greek gentleman whose view of the world curdles dramatically after his friends prove more selfish than he had believed.
Under Milk Wood (92Y)
Through June 12
Dylan Thomas’s first public reading of his play Under Milk Wood—a funny and lyrical wide-angle group portrait of the inhabitants of the fictional Welsh fishing village of Llareggub (whose name you should certainly not read backward)—was on May 14, 1953, at the 92nd Street Y. In 2014, an all-Welsh cast assembled there for a reading led by stage and screen star Michael Sheen (The Queen). 92Y is now making a never-before-seen recording of that evening available for $10 through June 12. The rest of the cast comprises Kate Burton, Karl Johnson, Mark Lewis Jones, Francine Morgan and Matthew Aubrey.
Stephen Petronio Company: Tread
Through June 14
The Merce Cunningham Trust shares an archival recording of the Stephen Petronio Company performing Cunningham’s uncharacteristically light-hearted Tread (1970) at the Skirball Center in 2019 as part of a multivenue celebration of the modern dance master’s centennial. The music is by Christian Wolff; the set, by conceptual artist Bruce Nauman, prominently features a row of large fans.
Love’s Labour’s Lost (Stratford Festival)
Through June 18
This selection from Canada's world-class Stratford Festival, directed by John Caird (Les Misérables), is a 2015 staging of Shakespeare's comedy about noblemen who forswear love for scholarship—only to be dragged back into the game by visiting French maidens. Mike Shara and Ruby Joy lead the cast.
The Time Machine (Creation Theatre)
Through June 21
In honor of the 125th anniversary of H.G. Wells’s sci-fi novella The Time Machine, Creation Theatre was performing a site-specific production of Jonathan Holloway’s play at the London Library when the pandemic descended. Now the company has retooled the show as a Zoom experience, directed by Natasha Rickman and featuring sets and costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight. To suggest the concept of parallel universes, multiple scenes play out simultaneously in different digital rooms, each audience member has a different experience. The show is performed live by a cast of seven ten times a week through June 21. Tickets are limited, and cost £20 (about $25) per device; the May dates are already sold out, so book now for June.
What Do We Need to Talk About? (Public Theater)
Through June 28
In this original microdrama, commissioned and written during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in four plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apples, last seen in 2014, to check in with how they are holding up in quarantine. The wonderful cast from the original tetralogy returns via Zoom: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy, Jon DeVries and Stephen Kunken. In the spirit of the Public’s civic mission, it is being offered for free, but donations to the Public are encouraged.
Red Fly/Blue Bottle (HERE)
Through June 30
This HERE selection is a 2009 experimental multimedia piece by Stephanie Fleischmann that features music by Christina Campanella, a gorgeous set by Jim Findlay and films by Peter Norrman. Mallory Catlett directs a cast that includes Jesse Hawley, Chris Lee and longtime Ridiculous Theatrical Company regular Black-Eyed Susan as an elderly entomologist.
Love, Loss, and What I Wore (92Y)
Through July 5
Nora and Delia Ehpron’s sweet and insightful 2008 collection of monologues about women and clothing, adapted from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, ran for more than 1,000 performances at the Westside Theatre with a rotating cast of famous actors. The 92nd Street Y, the cultural epicenter of the Upper East Side, held a reunion reading of the show in 2017 with former cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, Carol Kane, Lucy DeVito and Tracee Ellis Ross, directed by Karen Carpenter. As a fund-raiser, 92Y has released a recording; tickets cost $10.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
PBS is streaming shows from Great Performances for free
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, has already provided online access to past broadcasts of its first-rate series Great Performances to its subscribers. But now the station known locally as Thirteen is cracking open its vault to offer free access, through May 27, to five Great Performances versions of theatrical productions. And for as little as $5 a month, you can gain access to the station's much wider library of past Great Performances telecasts.
BONUS CONTENT
Mark Morris Dance Group: Dance On!
Mark Morris and his joyous ensemble spread a little light in the darkness of isolation with a special Zoom program that includes the premieres of four short works choreographed by the inventive modern dance master. Rehearsed and filmed remotely, the pieces are Lonely Waltz (set to Maurice Ravel’s La Valse), Lonely Tango (set to piano music by Erik Satie), Anger Dance (set to music by Henry Cowell) and Sunshine (set to Gene Autrey’s recording of “You Are My Sunshine”).
The Gifts You Gave to the Dark (Irish Repertory Theatre)
After its success earlier this month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep now launches an entire summer season of online offerings. Starting things off is the world premiere of The Gifts You Gave to the Dark, a short play written by Darren Murphy in response to the current crisis and directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Caitríona McLaughlin. Marty Rea plays a man who, while confined to his sickbed in Belfast by COVID-19, telephones his dying mother in Dublin to share a memory of a day they once spent together. Marie Mullen, who won a 1998 Tony for The Beauty Queen of Leenane, plays the older woman; Seán McGinley completes the cast. The play will remain viewable for free on YouTube through October.
Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities
Netta Yerushalmy aims her analytical cannons at the canon of 20th-century dance in Paramodernities, an insightful and deservedly acclaimed deconstruction of terpsichorean landmarks. Performed by a cast of 20 dancers and scholars, the show casts a critical eye on works by Vaslav Nijinski, Martha Graham, Alvin Ailey, Merce Cunningham, Bob Fosse and George Balanchine. The show’s 2019 run at New York Live Arts was recorded, and Yerushalmy has rollied it out in six fascinating installments—each a kind of beautifully illustrated seminar. (Episodes 1 and 4, about Nijinsky and Cunningham, feature standout West Side Story dancer Marc Crousillat.) Interesting discussions follow each section.
Pussy Fright!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. The Zoom reading of his zany Hitchcock spoof The Ducks last month was an absolute hoot, Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with another black comedy: Pussy Fright!, in which Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Tom Lenk plays a sad heiress whose plan to leave her fortune to her cat gets her entangled in multiple webs of nefarious intrigue. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes some of America’s funniest actors: Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Drew Droege, Jeff Hiller, Rob Maitner, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Ann Huff and Jenn Harris as the cat. Viewers can donate via Venmo (@PussyFright) to benefit the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and New York’s Ali Forney Center.
Wallies (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Simple Town’s collectively written and performed comedy about life in a police state, which played at the venue in March 2020 (just before the curtains came down). The stream is free, but donations are welcome.
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create 24 monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. Among the 28 actors participating in this round are Jason Biggs, Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Aya Cash, Michael Cerveris, Michael Chernus, Merle Dandridge, Johanna Day, Maria Dizzia, Evan Handler, Jessica Hecht, Elizabeth Marvel, Ben Shenkman and Mirirai Sithole; among the writers are Chad Beckim, Joshua Conkel, Laura Eason, Rebecca Gilman, Daniel Goldfarb, Dylan Guerra, J. Holtham, David Lindsay-Abaire, Wendy MacLeod, Donald Margulies, Itamar Moses, Dan O’Brien and Jonathan Marc Sherman.
Bombshell in Concert
Whether you loved it, hated it, loved to hate it, hated to love it or maintained a studious feigned indifference to it, the behind-the-Broadway-scenes NBC series Smash was the talk of the theater world for its two stormy seasons in 2012 and 2013. What everyone agrees about is that the musical numbers that Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote for its show-within-a-show, the Marilyn Monroe biomusical-in-progress Bombshell, were consistently pretty great. In 2015, Smash’s cast gathered at the Minskoff Theatre to perform those songs in a sold-out concert co-directed by Wittman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse; everything clicked, the audience went wild and the Actors Fund raised $800,000. Now People adds to the tally by streaming a recording of that electric night as an Actors Fund benefit. Renée Zellweger introduces the program, and at intermission the acerbic Julie Klausner hosts a live virtual reunion with cast members Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Jack Davenport, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Tune in and get Smashed.
Sarah Stiles: Squirrel Heart (Joe’s Pub)
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s offering, recorded in 2018, is a delightful set by the hilariously off-kilter Sarah Stiles, whose Little Red Riding Hood put the Central Park revival of Into the Woods in her basket and earned well-deserved Tony nominations for her comically ingenious turns in Hand to God and Tootsie.
Natalie Joy Johnson: The Annual NJJ Birthday Show
Gutsy musical-theater neodiva Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011's Relentless at Joe's Pub, and has been rocking New York City nightlife ever since. Even inquartantine, her birthday extravaganza promises to be a rollicking night of song, sex and showbiz excess.
Brandon Victor Dixon (The VT Show)
In this episode of the Vineyard Theatre's weekly series, the superb singer-actor Brandon Victor Dixon—who has memorably appeared in The Color Purple, Shuffle Along, Hamilton and the TV broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar—shares stories and songs from his career, including the Vineyard’s premiere production of The Scottsboro Boys.
Twelfth Night (Acting for a Cause)
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause, and has been gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for super-casual live Zoom readings of classic plays. This installment stars Ruby Rose—who just made international headlines for her dramatic departure from the CW’s Batwoman—as Viola in Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's ever-popular comedy of cross-purposes, cross-dressing and cross-gartered stockings. Joining her in the cast are Brandon Thomas Lee, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Froy Gutierrez, Nicole Kang and Dear Evan Hansen graduates Will Roland, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross. Donations are welcome, and proceeds benefit Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.
The Brick: Biter (Every Time I Turn Around)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with title:point’s wild 2015 comedy, Biter (Every Time I Turn Around), which the venue hosted as part of the first Exponential Festival in 2016. “Ryan William Downey and Spencer Thomas Campbell's lunatic farce feels cold and fresh, a bracing change from an experimental scene that can seem to have lost its teeth,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw in her rave 2015 review. “But Biter's got bits that go back generations—its hilarious central act is basically a tarted-up Abbott & Costello routine, if those two had stumbled onto a Richard Foreman set and been horribly murdered there.”
The Pigeoning (HERE)
HERE streams Robin Frohardt’s puppet-theater portrait of an uptight 1980s office drone who suspects that park birds are conspiring to disrupt his orderly existence. “The titular pigeons in Robin Frohardt’s eerie, hilarious, apocalyptic puppet fable have a weird preknowledge of the end-time to come,” wrote Helen Shaw in her 2013 Time Out review. “But the most chilling element of this beautifully realized, not-for-kids (but adorable) nightmare is its evocation of nine-to-five office mindlessness."
Past casts of Hairspray sing “You Can’t Stop The Beat”
If you’ve been feeling less than your best, watch this four-minute video of one of the great Broadway feel-good songs of all time: “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” the triumphantly peppy and defiant finale of Hairspray. The video is a massive undertaking, with more than 150 actors, dancers and musicians contributing from home—starting with Tracy originators Ricki Lake and Marissa Jaret Winokur and eventually including (among many others) Harvey Fierstein, Michael Ball, Matthew Morrison, Darlene Love, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Billy Eichner, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Sean Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth, Teri Hatcher, Bruce Vilanch, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Keala Settle, Alex Newell, Maddie Baillio, Nikki Blonsky, choreographer Jerry Mitchell and songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It pulls out all the stops, and it's unbeatable.
A Night of Covenant House Stars
Tony Award hoarder Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson host this star-studded benefit for the worthy Covenant House, a charity that serves homeless and trafficked young people. Produced by Broadway director Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), the event aired live on multiple sites and platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime and the newly launched theater streaming service Broadway on Demand. The list of performers and participants is a doozy: Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Randy Jackson, Dawn O’Porter, Jodi Picoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Zachary Levi, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and Frank Wildhorn, and Broadway’s Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Jeremy Jordan, Will Swenson, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Ramona Keller, Capathia Jenkins, Shereen Pimentel, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Bobby Conte Thornton and Ana Villafane—plus the choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.
You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill
The Broadway cast of the suspended Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, which traces the fault lines in a seemingly happy suburban family, reunites remotely in a one-hour concert benefit for the Actors Fund, hosted by Morissette herself. Along with musical numbers by the ensemble cast—led by Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Antonio Cipriano—the event features appearances by book writer Diablo Cody (Juno), director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and musical arranger Tom Kitt.
Leonard Bernstein’s Mass (Great Performances)
Leonard Bernstein's unconventional Mass, written for the 1971 christening of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, includes traditional elements of Catholic liturgy in Latin but also elements of jazz, rock and musical theater. (It is subtitled A Theater Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers, and Bernstein co-wrote the libretto with Godspell-era Stephen Schwartz.) Now the PBS series Great Performances shares its recording of a lavish 2019 production of the piece at Illinois’s Ravinia Festival, directed by Kevin Newbury and conducted by Marin Alsop. The formidable classical baritone Paulo Szot, who won a 2008 Tony for Broadway’s South Pacific, plays the central role of the Celebrant.
A Night in November (Irish Arts Center)
The Irish Arts Center has hosted two previous productions of Marie Jones’s 1994 solo drama, a muticharacter looks at the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and was scheduled to bring in Soda Bread Theatre Company’s 25th-anniversary version this spring. Instead, in three Sunday matinees, the company is offering a free serialized adaptation of the show, adjusted to fit the tech exigencies of the troublesome present. Matthew Forsythe performs the piece from home, directed by Matthew McElhinney; each of the three episodes is bookended by conversations between Jones and McElhinney, who is also her son. (If you miss an installment, don't fret: They'll remain viewable on the Irish Arts website.)
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 3
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the third episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes, among others, Beth Malone, Quentin Earl Darrington, Karen Mason, Jenny Lee Stern, Stephen DeRosa, Jeremy Benton and Sal Viviano.
Jake Gyllenhaal sings "Across the Way"
It's no secret anymore that Jake Gyllenhaal has serious musical-theater chops, as he demonstrated in the 2015 City Center concert of Little Shop of Horrors and the 2017 Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George. In this one-off offering from the ongoing 24 Hour Plays series on Instagram, he sings a touching original song about quarantine romance, written by Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change) and David Lindsay-Abaire (Good People). If you have four minutes to spare gazing dreamily into Jake Gyllenhaal's eyes as he sings to you, it's as tender a four-minute ballad about cruising a stranger across the street as one could wish.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
The Producer’s Perspective
Producer Ken Davenport has been hosting a weekly podcast for years in which he interviews actors, writers, producers and other theater makers about their experiences in the business of show. Since late March, in response to the coronavirus crisis, he has taken the series to Facebook—where it is streamed live every single night. Visit the Producer’s Perspective website for a list of future guests and an archive of past episodes, which are generally 35–40 minutes long.
Ballet Hispánico
Lincoln Center at Home shares a performance from its archives: two works by the Latino dance company Ballet Hispánico. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
NYTB/Chamberworks: The Living Room Series
The company formerly known as New York Theatre Ballet, which turns 40 this year, offers favorites from its archives every Friday. This batch includes two works from 2015, Pam Tanowitz’s Double Andante and Nicolo Fonte’s There, And Back Again, as well as Merce Cunningham’s 1967 Scramble, which the company performed last year as part of the Cunningham centennial celebration. The first two stay viewable indefinitely on the NYTB website; the last disappears on June 13.
Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe)
To its ongoing biweekly rollout of productions from its archives, London’s Shakespeare’s Globe now adds its 2020 production of Macbeth, a 90-minute condensation of the Scottish play that was created for its student-oriented Playing Shakespeare series. Ekow Quartey plays the regicidal thane and Elly Condron is his red-handed wife. Unlike other Globe offerings, this one stays viewable until the end of quarantine.
The Scarlet Ibis (HERE)
Seen at the 2015 Prototype Festival, The Scarlet Ibis is a beautiful chamber opera by composer Stefan Weisman and librettist (and longtime Time Out theater critic) David Cote. Adapted from a James Hurst short story, the show uses delicate puppetry alongside flesh-and-blood singers to convey the tale of a disabled boy in rural North Carolina in the early 20th century. Mallory Catlett directs, and Steven Osgood conducts the American Modern Ensemble.
The Blurring Test—Songs from MrMind (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Peggy Weil and Varispeed’s musically variegated work-in-progress song cycle, based on conversations between the online chatbot MrMind and various web users attempting to prove that they are indeed human beings. Members of the Brick team join in to chat during the premiere; the stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.
The VT Show: Eli's Comin'
In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. In this edition, three mighty talented cast members of the 2001 Laura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin’—Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez and Anika Noni Rose—reunite to discuss the show and sing a few numbers.
Lars Jan: Holoscenes
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi streams a video of a beautiful durational performance-installation event it hosted in 2016: Lars Jan’s trippy Holoscenes, in which a series of costumed performers inhabit a 13-foot aquarium whose water levels rise and fall around them, often submerging them completely. Intended to evoke humankind’s struggle to adapt to climate change, Jan’s visually arresting work is almost five hours long, but you can watch as much or as little of it as you like; the director-conceiver and members of the company hold a live Q&A session halfway through it. To get a sense of the piece, check out this trippy one-minute time-lapse video. Tip: It's best viewed on a very big screen.
Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant (Joe's Pub)
The bright-eyed, bouncy-kneed Scottish stage-and-screen actor Alan Cumming plays fast and louche with the cabaret format, sprinkling naughty words into long comic stories and putting a completely fresh interpretive spin on familiar songs. He became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, and this 2018 Joe's Pub set explores his immigrant experience. Venmo tips to Cumming’s band are welcome.
Return to Mostly Sondheim
For 12 years, the Duplex's second-floor showroom played home on Friday nights to Mostly Sondheim, a late-night open-mic showtune fest that served as a zany, joyful, frequently overseved second home to many hardcore musical-theater enthusiasts. The show had multiple hosts over the years, including Brandon Cutrell, Kate Pazakis, Marty Thomas, Emily McNamara, Ben Cameron, Todd Buonopane, Molly Pope, Colleen Harris and Eric Michael Krop—with piano wizard Brian Nash at the keys for most of the run. Here they all reunite for a live virtual concert, joined by a bunch of longtime regulars. Expect nostalgic mayhem. (You can tip the artists via Venmo at @MostlySondheim.)
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, on Tuesdays from 11am through 1pm, and by Elizabeth Chappel on Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
Stairway to Stardom (HERE)
Szeglowski and her company, cakeface, pay oblique homage to the 1980s cable-access talent show Stairway to Stardom, whose hapless performers made up in ardency what they may have lacked in talent. Absorbing and suggestive, this 2017 dance-theater piece is less campy and more disciplined than one might expect; performed by an impressive cast of five women in disco-ball-silver outfits, it weds sharp synchronized choreography (partly inspired by moves from the series) to equally tight deadpan delivery of interview-based textual fragments about aspiration and mundanity. Jagged video and sound design add to the sense of determined disconnect.
Cirque du Soleil: One Night for One Drop
The Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from two previous benefit nights it has held for One Drop, an international foundation founded by Cirque daddy Guy Laliberté that is devoted to improving living conditions in the developing world through sustainable improvements to water and sanitation. Expect some amazing feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder.
We Shall Not Be Moved (Opera Philadelphia)
Created by two Haitian-American writers, composer Daniel Bernard Roumain and librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and staged by leading director-choreographer Bill T. Jones, this opera looks at five teenage runaways who take refuge on the onetime site of Philadelphia’s MOVE compound, which was bombed by the police in 1985. The piece premiered three years ago at O17, the first edition of Opera Philadelphia’s now-annual festival; now the company is making it available for streaming on demand. This 2017 performance is conducted by Viswa Subbaraman and stars spoken-word artist Lauren Whitehead along with Kirstin Chávez, Daniel Shirley, Adam Richardson, Aubrey Allicock and countertenor John Holiday.
Jason Robert Brown with Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean
Before she ascended to mass-culture superstardom, Ariana Grande was a theater geek who made her Broadway in 2008’s 13, a musical by one of musical theater's leading composers: Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County), who combines insinuating heightened-pop melodies with intelligent lyrics. The show didn’t run, but a Grande always pays her debts. Here she sings Brown's "I'm Still Hurting," from The Last Five Years, to help raise money for the East Village arts venue SubCulture, where he has held court in a monthly musical residency for, well, the last five years. Also along for the ride is the big-voiced Shoshana Bean (Wicked), an accomplished Brown interpreter and frequent guest.
Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration
No living musical-theater artist is more revered than Stephen Sondheim, and for good reason: from his lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy to his full scores of shows including Sweeney Todd, Follies, A Little Night Music, Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George, Sondheim has sculpted a peerless body of work. So it makes sense that this concert tribute features a truly astonishing galaxy of stars. Produced and hosted by the intense, cavern-voiced leading man Raúl Esparza, the show is a fund-raiser for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty). Technical difficulties delayed the premiere for more than an hour, but now you can watch or rewatch t without the tension and just enjoy the wonderful songs by an astonishing group of performers: Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Ben Platt, Jake Gyllenhaal, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Lea Salonga, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Katrina Lenk, Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris, Randy Rainbow, Aaron Tveit, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Melissa Errico, Beanie Feldstein, Maria Friedman, Iain Armitage, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani and recent Pacific Overtures revival cast members Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma. Did we mention the a memorable rendition of "The Ladies Who Lunch" by Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski? No? Now we have. Enjoy.
Chimpanzee (HERE)
Nick Lehane's puppet play Chimpanzee is inspired by the true story of chimpanzees who were raised as human children but then abandoned to crueler environs as they grew up. People went ape for the original 2019 production, which HERE brought back for an encore, so we’re excited to check this one out.
The Lucille Lortel Awards
Mario Cantone hosts the 35th annual edition of this awards ceremony on May 3 to celebrate great work in Off Broadway productions. This year’s virtual version doubles as a benefit for the Actors Fund. Presenters include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nathan Lane, Marisa Tomei, Debra Messing, Kelli O’Hara, Phillipa Soo, Tatiana Maslany, Michael Urie, Rachel Dratch, Jackie Hoffman and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Playwright-performer Anna Deavere Smith and departing Playwrights Horizons leader Tim Sanford receive special awards for career achievement.
The New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards
The New York Drama Critics' Circle usually gives out its annual awards at a private ceremony, but this year the group is pulling back the curtain as a benefit for the Actors Fund in a special episode of the web series Stars in the House. Time Out’s own Adam Feldman, who is the president of the Circle, plays host to presenters including John Mulaney, Michael Shannon, Heidi Schreck, Jeremy O. Harris and Brian Stokes Mitchell. This year’s honorees are Will Arbery for Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Best Play), Michael R. Jackson for A Strange Loop (Best Musical), David Byrne and the Broadway production of American Utopia, Deirdre O’Connell for career excellence including her performance in Dana H., and the New York theater community for perseverance in the face of loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kapow-i GoGo Gooo!
From the wacky brains of playwright Matt Cox and “geek friendly” producers the Ultra Corporation—who previously collaborated on the long-running Off Broadway not-officially-a-Harry-Potter-comedy Harry Potter comedy Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic—comes an original series about a 14-year-old girl on a quest to save to universe. Adapted from the upcoming two-part stage show The Kapow-i GoGo Saga, the series is inspired by anime and video games. Each episode lasts 30-40 minutes, and will remain up indefinitely on Ultra’s YouTube page.
Shaina Taub (Joe's Pub)
The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub has been opening its archives on Thursday through Saturday nights to stream some of its most memorable past shows. This one is a 2018 set by the accomplished singer-songwriter and theater composer Shaina Taub, a Joe’s Pub resident performer who wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It.
Michael Feinstein (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live set that in which venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song, explores the enduring music of George Gershwin. Joining him as guests are Broadway leading lady Ebersole (Grey Gardens), who is equally skilled at comedy and sentiment and who moves with ease between her lustrous belt and legit soprano, and the genre-defying mezzo-soprano Alicia Hall Moran, who straddles the worlds of opera, jazz and soul (and played Bess in the Broadway and national touring production of the most recent revival of Porgy and Bess).
Renée Fleming with Rufus Wainwright (Live with Carnegie Hall)
In this Carnegie Hall home offering, soprano superstar Renée Fleming returns to one of her signature pieces, Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs, and talks with WQXR’s Elliott Forrest. Joining the fun as a special guest is Rufus Wainwright, who pulled off one of the most memorable stunts in the venue’s history in 2006 when he recreated Judy Garland’s legendary 1961 concert there.
The Dying Swan (Swans for Relief)
American Ballet Theatre superstar Misty Copeland and her former ABT colleague Joseph Phillips are the forces behind Swans for Relief, an effort to raise funds for dancers in need during the pandemic crisis. In a lovely six-minute video released on YouTube, Copeland and 31 other étoiles from around the world swan out in sequence to Camille Saint-Saën’s Le Cygne, played on cello by Wade Davis. If you enjoy watching it, consider donating to the group’s GoFundMe campaign.
Amber Martin: Reba Still in Quarantine Mother's Day Special
The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene. She’s also been channeling coppertop country queen Reba McEntire for years, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. Currently nesting with her own mom in Texas, Martin performs a live Mother’s Day set, joined remotely by NYC pals Angela DiCarlo, Nath Ann Carrera, Kyle Supley and Patrick Johnson.
The Reception (HERE)
Sean Donovan and Sebastián Calderón Bentin’s 2017 dance-theater work, through HERE's Artist Residency Program, invites audiences to a strange party marked by unexpected exchanges, improvised dialogue and gestural movement. European surrealist cinema is the piece's principal inspiration.
Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano
Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.
Joe Iconis (American Songbook)
After many years as something of a cult musical-theater figure, pop-rock showtunesmith Joe Iconis had a breakout year in 2019, when his teen-oriented musical Be More Chill rode viral success to a run on Broadway. His rowdy cabaret shows, often stuffed with longtime friends and collaborators, have a joyous sense of community. In this 2020 American Songbook concert, he shares new material as well as favorites from his career so far (we'd be disappointed if he didn't include Smash’s "Broadway, Here I Come!") with help from musical-theater royals Betty Buckley and Annie Golden.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival: 22 Homes
In response to the current crisis, Alabama Shakespeare Festival commissioned 22 Southern playwrights to write short monologues on the theme of “home,” which is appropriate given the number of Americans currently sheltering in place. Participating playwrights include Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Audrey Cefaly, Pearl Cleage, Lisa D’Amour, Lauren Gunderson, Topher Payne and Will Arbery (whose Heroes of the Fourth Turning just won the 2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play).
Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone
Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh host this glam-packed GLAAD fundraiser for LGBTQ centers across the country. Performers include Kesha, Melissa Etheridge, Alex Newell, the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill and recent Little Shop of Horrors costars Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar; other participants include Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany, Billy Porter, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews and Tyler Oakley.
Thomas Paine in Violence
In Paul Pinto’s fascinating “electronic psychedelic opera-sermon,” directed by Rick Burkhardt (Three Pianos), the venerable experimental vocalist Joan La Barbara plays 18th-century rabble-rouser Thomas Paine—in the afterlife, natch—in a head-scrambling work that draws from Paine’s 1797 pamphlet Agrarian Justice. (You can read an interview with Pinto about it here.)