The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for ax limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page every day, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back. (Refresh the bookmark every week or so for optimal use.)

★ Hairspray Live!

Last chance (through Sunday 2pm EST / 7pm BST, not available in Asia or Latin America)

For sheer bubblegum musical-theater joy, it's hard to beat this week’s offering from the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!: Hairspray, one of the best film-to-musical adaptations in Broadway history. Adapted from the 1988 John Waters film about a plus-size teen breaking down barriers in 1960s Baltimore—and buoyed by an exuberant score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman—the show balances Broadway showmanship with winking camp all the way to its unstoppable finale, and this 2016 version is among the most enjoyable live-TV musicals in recent memory. Maddie Baillio has the central role, with a galaxy of stars in the supporting parts: Harvey Fierstein, Martin Short, Ariana Grande, Garrett Clayton, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Hudson, Ephraim Sykes, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Derek Hough, Andrea Martin, Sean Hayes, Rosie O'Donnell, Billy Eichner and a delicious Dove Cameron. NBC had learned from its earlier live broadcasts, and the choices it made here—from the casting to the camera work to the inclusion of a live audience—help lift Hairspray to the right fluffy heights.

Hairspray Live! | Photograph: Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

★ Plays in the House: Ever So Humble

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife and The Little Dog Laughed, have come off smashingly. Today’s selection of Tim Pinckney’s 2011 comedy Ever So Humble, which—years before The Inheritance, and in a very different way—offered a modern spin on E.M. Forster’s Howards End. The ace cast of this live reading includes Reed Birney, Michael Urie, Ryan Spahn, Brandon Contreras, Montego Glover and Andréa Burns, who was in the cast of the show’s premiere at the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca, New York. (Unlike most Stars in the House offerings, this one stays viewable for only four days.)

Andréa Burns | Photograph: Emilio Madrid-Kuser

Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Lincoln Center at Home begins its Dance Week, in which the essential NYC cultural institution shares tersichorean highlights from the past four decades of performances at its Upper West Side campus. This afternoon it reshares two works by the venerable Ballet Hispánico, which turns 50 this year. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana, is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.

Carmen.maquia | Photograph: Paula Lobo

Martha Graham Dance Company: Letter to the World

Saturday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a deep dive into Graham’s 1940 Letter to the World (immortalized in Barbara Graham’s iconic photograph), which explores the inner life of the American poet, recluse and dash enthusiast Emily Dickinson. The company showed the first half of the piece last week, and this is the second; both installments include footage of the original cast with Graham, Erick Hawkins and Merce Cunningham and a 1972 revival with Pearl Lang. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by Graham archivist Oliver Tobin and other guests.

Martha Graham in Letter to the World | Photograph: Barbara Morgan

PlayGround: Disbelief

Saturday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (live only)

As part of its ongoing Zoom Festival, the San Francisco theater incubator PlayGround presents a produced, off-book virtual performance of Garret Jon Groenveld’s full-length drama Disbelief, a poetic retelling of the Cassandra myth with an eye toward the #MeToo movement. The play is performed a second time tomorrow.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

Robert Creighton: Holiday Happy

Saturday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series 54 Below at Home. In tonight’s show, musical-theater fireplug Robert Creighton—who cowrote and starred in the Off Broadway musical Cagney and tippled winsomely in the revival of Drood—celebrates the winter holiday season in a set recorded in December 2017. Joining him are a trio led by Matt Perri and a quartet of child actresses who would share the Broadway stage with him a few months later in Frozen.

Robert Creighton| Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Rehearsal for Truth: The American Emperor

Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

The annual Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival honors the legacy of the Czech playwright and dissident Václav Havel by showcasing contemporary theater from Central Europe. This year’s virtual edition continues tonight with The American Emperor, adapted by Slovakia’s Michal Ditte from a book by Martin Pollack. The play looks at two Jewish siblings in a destitute wing of the Austrio-Hungarian Empire in the late 19th century; one heads to the U.S. in search of a better life, while the other stays behind. Jacquelyn Claire de Villiers directs a cast of seven, led by Elizabeth Andrews and Michael Frishman. The live-only Zoom reading is free, but registration is required for a password.

Elizabeth Andrews | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Metropolitan Opera: L’Elisir d’Amore

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering is Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, a romantic comedy about liquid courage. Domingo Hindoyan conducts this 2018 performance, which is directed by Lincoln Center mainstay Bartlett Sher and stars Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano and Ildebrando D’Arcangelo.

L’Elisir d’Amore | Photograph: Karen Almond

BroadwayHD: Holiday Inn

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for two days)

The streaming service BroadwayHD, which offers an impressive selection of high-quality theater recordings at a very reasonable price, streams a sampler for free: the cheerily old-fashioned 2016 musical Holiday Inn, built around sturdy load-bearing standards by Irving Berlin (including “Cheek to Cheek,” “Blue Skies,” “Heat Wave” and “White Christmas”). The show follows the same story as the 1942 movie, which starred Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby: A showbiz type turns a sleepy Connecticut farmhouse into a song-and-dance destination. Gordon Greenberg, who also wrote the book with Chad Hodge, directs a cast that includes Bryce Pinkham, Corbin Bleu, Lora Lee Gayer, Megan Sikora, Danny Rutigliano and Megan Lawrence. BroadwayHD recorded the show itself during its run at Studio 54, using 14 cameras, so the quality of the capture is strong. Donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.

Holiday Inn | Photograph: Joan Marcus

★ the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The four extremely lovable original cast members of the beloved 2008 cult metamusical [title of show]—Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen Susan Blackwell and Heidi Blickenstaff—host a freewheeling variety-show benefit for the Vineyard Theatre, where the musical had its Off Broadway debut in 2006, joined again by director Michael Berresse and musical director Larry Pressgrove. (Matt Vogel co-directs and edits the special.) Thanks to the vast reserves of goodwill this group has generated over the years, the guest list is chockablock with major names, including Laura Benanti, Victoria Clark, Billy Crudup, Rachel Dratch, Bill Irwin, Cheyenne Jackson, John Kander, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, The Lopez Family Singers, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joe Morton, Alex Newell, Leslie Odom Jr., Kelli O’Hara, Steven Pasquale, Zachary Quinto, Brooke Shields, Phillipa Soo and Michael Urie. Expect sweetness, humor, creativity and heart. Tickets come with any donation of $25 or more, but be warned: You must register by noon on Saturday to see it.

[title of show] | Photograph: Carol Rosegg

★ Stars in the House: Falsettoland cast reunion

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common. Tonight’s evening edition features an original-cast reunion of one of the William Finn and James Lapine’s extraordinary 1990 one-act musical Falsettoland, which took that characters from their earlier March of the Falsettos and followed them into the age of AIDS. (Both pieces were later combined into Broadway’s Falsettos, which was revived in 2016.) Falsettoland has one of the standout scores of the past half century: sparky, funny, wrenching and sweetly romantic. The show’s entire terrific Playwrights Horizons ensemble—Michael Rupert, Stephen Bogardus, Faith Prince, Chip Zien, Heather MacRae, Janet Metz and Danny Gerard Lanzetta—celebrates its 30th anniversary with stories and songs.

Michael Rupert | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

★ New York City Ballet: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (through July 14)

Lincoln Center Dance Week continues with one of the most beloved works in New York City Ballet’s repertoire: George Balanchine’s bewitching full-length 1962 version of Shakespeare’s magic-forest romp, set to music by Felix Mendelssohn (including the now-ubiquitous “Wedding March”). NYCB opened its first season at Lincoln Center with Balanchine’s ballet back in 1964; this performance, recorded for the PBS series Live from Lincoln Center in 1986, includes Maria Calegari as Titania, Ib Anderson as Oberon and Jean-Pierre Frohlich as Puck.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream | Photograph: Courtesy Lincoln Center

Zvidance: On the Road

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The essential downtown performance hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. In tonight’s show, presented through Dance Now in 2019, Israeli-American contemporary choreographer Zvi Gotheiner reprises a work inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel and his company's retracing of its narrator's cross-country journey. His multimedia piece, performed by four dancers, is set to music by Jukka Rintamki and features Americana-themed video by Joshua Higgason.

On The Road | Photograph: Yi-Chun Wu

Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps and Gowns

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is in a rare if not unique position right now: Since its resident actors and key technical staff have been sequestered together since March, they are in a position to perform and stream shows live together on the theater’s actual stage. For the past two weekends of their virtual summer season, the group performed Roger Bean's long-running Off Broadway jukebox musical The Marvelous Wonderettes, which takes an all-female tour through ’50s and ’60s pop favorites; now they move on to one of the show’s several sequels, which includes such hits as “Rock Around the Clock” and “Dancing in the Street.” Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. In future weeks, the company will follow up with another Wonderettes installment and the show’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.

The Marvelous Wonderettes | Photograph: Brandon James

Metropolitan Playhouse: Constancy

Saturday at 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth Constancy, a 1914 comedy by Neith Boyce, who was among the founders of the Provincetown Players. A tale of comeuppance for a romantic roué, the play was inspired by the real-life dalliance between bohemian literary salonièrre Mabel Dodge and the Communist journalist John Reed (who was the subject of the movie Reds). Laura Livingston directs this 30-minute reading as part of the ongoing Virtual Playhouse project.

Serials @ The Flea: Online!

Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST

Beer, bands and youth fuel this weekly competition, in which the Flea's enthusiastic resident company, the Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. Tonight the Tribeca company takes the fun to Instagram and YouTube with playlets specifically crafted for digital delivery; a $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)

Plays in the House Jr.: Space Girl

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show takes the idea behind the successful Plays in House series (see Saturday 2pm) and extends it to the kiddies. Under the artistic direction of Broadway performer Anika Larsen (Beautiful), the junior division presents plays for young people performed by young casts. The third edition is Mora Harris’s Space Girl, about an alien teeager—aren’t they all?—who is trying to find her place on Earth. The cast includes Anika Braganza, Lilla Crawford, Zoe Donovan, Ashley Figueroa, Micah Lawrence, Storm Lever and Casey Likes; a live Q&A with the playwright follows.

PlayGround: Disbelief

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)

See Saturday 5pm.

Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps and Gowns

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)

See Saturday 8pm.

Play-PerView: Too Heavy for Your Pocket

3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live, one-time-only Zoom reading of Jiréh Breon Holder's Too Heavy for Your Pocket, a drama about the Freedom Riders that is set in Nashville in 1961. All four actors from the play’s 2017 Off Broadway run at the Roundabout Underground—Eboni Flowers, Hampton Fluker, Brandon Gill and the excellent Nneka Okafor—renite, directed once again by Margot Bordelon (Do You Feel Anger?). Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Ma-Yi Theater Company.

Too Heavy for Your Pocket | Photograph: Jeremy Daniel

Irish Arts Center: A Night in November

Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

The Irish Arts Center has hosted two previous productions of Marie Jones’s 1994 solo drama, a multicharacter look at the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and was scheduled to bring in Soda Bread Theatre Company’s 25th-anniversary version this spring. Instead, in three Sunday matinees, the company is offering a free serialized adaptation of the show, adjusted to fit the tech exigencies of the troublesome present. Matthew Forsythe performs the piece from home, directed by Matthew McElhinney; each of the three episodes—this is the final one—is bookended by conversations between Jones and McElhinney, who is also her son. (If you miss an installment, don't fret: You can still watch Part 1 here and Part 2 here.)

A Night in November | Photograph: Christopher Barr

John McDaniel: Sunday Tea with John McD

Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

The affable pianist, musical director and composer John McDaniel—known to national audiences from his stint as the leader of The Rosie O’Donnell Show’s house band, the McDLTs—now offers an intimate afternoon of music every week on Facebook Live.

John McDaniel | Photograph: Steve Ullathorne

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

Socially Unacceptable

Sunday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST

Matt Steinberg’s dark comedy about Facebook content moderators had a reading at the Tank last year, and now the playwright has adapted it so that the story actually unfolds on Zoom—where this reading, directed by Ran Xia, is also taking place. Viewership is free, but donations to the charitable organization Harlem Grown are encouraged.

Matt Steinberg | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

★ Rehearsal for Truth: Cost of Living

Sunday 7pm EDT / 12am BST (live only)

The Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival (see Saturday 7pm) wraps up with a major coup: a live reading Polish-America playwright Martyna Majok’s Cost of Living , which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2018. The play, which raises salient issues of physical and economic disadvantage, alternates between two stories: One is about a rich grad student with cerebral palsy and his financially desperate caregiver; the other is about a quadriplegic woman and the estranged husband who tends to her, hoping for a reconciliation. Tyne Rafaeli directs this one-time event, which stars the two superb actors with disabilities, Katy Sullivan and Gregg Mozgala, who originated their roles.A live Q&A with Majok follows the reading. (The Zoom event is free, but registration is required for a password.)

Gregg Mozgala | Photograph: Harvey Wang

Desperately Seeking the Exit: Online Live

Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

In this hour-long solo comedy, the engaging and candid writer-performer Peter Michael Marino spills the backstage dirt as he dissects the garish failure of his 2007 West End jukebox musical, Desperately Seeking Susan, an adaptation of the Madonna movie that used the songs of Blondie. Tickets cost $10, and proceeds from this run partly benefit the Cincinnati Fringe Festival.

Desperately Seeking the Exit | Photograph: David Rodgers

Drama Desk Awards

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

The Tonys may be in a state of indefinite suspension, but their cousins the Drama Desks—like the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards and the Lucille Lortel Awards before them, and the Obies later this week—have elected to soldier on. NY1’s Frank DiLella hosts an hourlong special in support of the Actors Fund; the virtual presenters include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tituss Burgess, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, Susan Stroman, Ali Stroker, Beanie Feldstein and James Corden. In addition to this year’s awards in 42 categories, the Drama Desks’ inaugural lifetimes achievement honor will be awarded posthumously to Hal Prince, after whom it will henceforth be named.

Frank DiLella | Photograph: Dirty Sugar Photography

★ The Metropolitan Opera: Salome

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Saturday 7:30pm. The Met's 11th week of free offerings concludes tonight with Richard Strauss’s intense 1905 opera Salome, adapted from Oscar Wilde's scandalous biblical tragedy about the mayhem that can grow from heterosexual lust. The dramatic soprano Karita Mattila plays the mercurial, seven-veil-dancing title character, who forces the King of Judea to give her head. Patrick Summers conducts this 2008 performance, which also stars Kim Begley, Ildikó Komlósi, Juha Uusitalo and Joseph Kaiser.

Salome | Photograph: Courtesy Marty Sohl

Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps and Gowns

Sunday 7:30 pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

See Saturday 8pm.

★ The Seth Concert Series: Kelli O’Hara

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly concert and interview series. Joining him for the first episode is the golden-voiced Broadway leading lady Kelli O’Hara, the reigning queen of the classy revival (South Pacific, The King and I) but no stranger to new work either (including the underrated The Bridges of Madison County). Virtual tickets cost $25; each episode debuts at 8pm on Sundays and then repeats at 3pm on Mondays. Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller are on the roster for future editions.

Kelli O’Hara | Photograph: Laura Marie Duncan

★ Sordid Lives

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for four days)

Del Shores’s 1996 black comedy Sordid Lives, about a gay actor trying to come out to his wacky Texas relatives at the funeral of the family matriarch, has spawned a cottage industry that has included two films and a series on LOGO. For this benefit reading of the original play, he reunites cast members from several of those projects, including Bonnie Bedelia, Emerson Collins, Beau Bridges, Beth Grant, Caroline Rhea and national quarantine mascot Leslie Jordan. Among those joining the fun remotely are Carson Kressley, Alec Mapa, Tony-winning charmer Levi Kreis (Million Dollar Quartet) and Olivia Newton-John. Donations benefit 23 struggling southern theater companies.

Sordid Lives | Photograph: Courtesy Del Shores

★ American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Lincoln Center Dance Week continues with a classic from more than 40 years ago: an evening of American Ballet Theatre repertory works, as captures in a 1978b broadcast of Live from Lincoln Center . Natalia Makarova and Fernando Bujones dance the Act III Grand Pas de Deux of Don Quixote , and Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov perform George Balanchine’s plotless Theme and Variations , set to music by Tchaikovsky. Also included are two works by the seminal Ballet Russes choreographer Michel Fokine: Les Sylphides , set to music by Chopin and featuring a cast led by Rebecca Wright, Marianna Tcherkassky and Ivan Nagy; and Firebird , a magical story set to a score by Stravinsky.

Les Sylphides | Photograph: Louis Peres

Brian Nash

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

Brian Nash | Photograph: Robb Sapp/Dirty Sugar Photography

Quarantine Theatre Company: A Streetcar Named Desire

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Downtown survivor Penny Arcade plays the cracked Southern belle Blanche DuBois and Steve Earle is her brutish nemesis, Stanley Kowalski, in a highly informal table virtual table read of Tennessee Williams’s sweaty masterwork A Streetcar Named Desire, the latest in a series assembled by movie expert Jack Fields. The witty, persona-shifting Tammy Faye Starlite is Stella, and master shuffler Austin Pendleton is Mitch; the cast also includes rising writer-performer Ryan J. Haddad and star biographer James Gavin.

Penny Arcade | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

