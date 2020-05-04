The best live theater to stream online on May 4 and May 5 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find ongoing limited runs and, below that, great shows and events that you may have missed when they premiered. We update this page every day, so feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

Now: The Wooster Group

The Woosters have been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, and in some ways the group’s work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the company has been streaming weekly videos from its archives. From today through May 15, all of the videos it has released so far will be available on the Wooster Group website: Hamlet, based off the filmed version of Richard Burton’s 1964 production; To You, the Birdie (Phèdre), a deconstruction of Racine’s tragedy starring company mainstay Kate Valk; Rumstick Road, the pioneering monologist Spalding Gray’s 1977 response to his mother’s suicide; House/Lights, a challenging mash-up of a Gertrude Stein's opera libretto and an S/M-tinged 1964 exploitation flick; and a pair of oddball films that used as multimedia elements in Frank Dell’s The Temptation of St. Antony, titled Flaubert Dreams of Travel but the Illness of His Mother Prevents It and Channel J. (The latter is an all-nude talk show with a young Willem Dafoe.) DVDs of these landmark avant-garde performances, all of which bear the stamp of Wooster deity Elizabeth LeCompte, would normally set you back hundreds of dollars, so take advantage of this free offer while you can.

To You, the Birdie! (Phèdre) // Photograph: Mary Gearhart

2pm: Shakespeare’s Globe: The Two Noble Kinsmen

London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. Starting today, the company is rolling out videos of six of its productions for free via YouTube. A new production drops every second Monday at 2pm EDT and stays up for two full weeks. The third offering is a real Shakespeare rarity: The Two Noble Kinsmen. An obscure 1613 collaboration between the bard and John Fletcher, this tragicomic adaptation of Chaucer’s “The Knight’s Tale” concerns two Theban cousins in love with the same Amazon princess. Believed to be Shakespeare’s final play, this is little more than an appendix to the playwright’s great works, but completists will relish the chance to see this full staging by director Barrie Rutter and designer Jessica Worrall. A lengthy sequence of morris dancing right before intermission is a highlight.

The Two Noble Kinsmen // Photograph: Nobby Clark

Monday 2pm: Stars in the House: City of Angels cast reunion

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Today’s edition gathers cast members from the 1989 Broadway musical City of Angels, which cleverly juxtaposes the stories of a 1940s Hollywood screenwriter and the film noir detective he has created. Principal cast members James Naughton, Gregg Edelman, Randy Graff, Dee Hoty, Kay McClelland and Rachel York and joined by lyricist David Zippel and director Michael Blakemore. (Composer Cy Coleman, book writer Larry Gelbart and costar René Auberjonois, unavailable, having joined a different company of angels.)

City of Angels // Photograph: Martha Swope

Monday 3pm: Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities #1: The Work of Dance in the Age of Sacred Lives

Netta Yerushalmy aims her cannons at the canon of 20th-century dance in Paramodernities, a highly acclaimed six-part, four-hour deconstruction and critique of terpsichorean landmarks. Performed by a cast of 20 dancers and scholars, the show casts a critical eye on works by Vaslav Nijinski, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, George Balanchine, Alvin Ailey and Bob Fosse. The show’s 2019 run at New York Live Arts was recorded, and this week Yerushalmy is rolling it out in six digestible free installments. Discussions follow each section. Today’s first episode is a response to Nijinsky’s Le Sacre du Printemps, set to then-controversial music by Igor Stravinsky, whose 1913 premiere in Paris was one of the defining moments of modern culture.

Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities // Photograph: Hayim Heron

Monday 4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Monday 6:30pm: 54/54/54

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. Tonight’s edition, recorded a year ago today, is a concert stunt: 54 singers singing 54 songs for 54 seconds apiece. Among those claiming their near-minutes in the spotlight are Megan Amram, Nicholas Barasch, Todd Buonopane, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Yurel Echezarreta, F. Michael Haynie, Dee Hoty, Joe Iconis, Alexis Molnar, Marissa Mulder, Louis Peitzman, Heath Saunders and Adam B. Shapiro. Ben Caplan serves as host and musical director, and Philip Romano directs.

Monday 7pm: Play-PerView: Crying on Television

The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live, one-time-only Zoom reading of a “platonic romcom with escalating hijinx” by the hilarious R. Eric Thomas, whose exuberant Elle humor column “Eric Reads the News" is reliably wonderful. Kevin R. Free (Eighth Grade) directs a cast that comprises Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Midori Francis (Usual Girls), Pernell Walker (Seed) and If Pretty Hurts… costars Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and Mirirai Sithole. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Nashville Repertory Theatre and SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

R. Eric Thomas // Photograph: Neal Santos

Monday 7pm: Days of Possibilities

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Kent State massacre, when members of the Ohio National Guard opened fire on students protesting the U.S. bombing of Cambodia, NYC’s New Circle Theatre Company performs Rich Orloff’s documentary play Days of Possibilities, which was first presented in 1989 under the title Vietnam 101: The War on Campus. David Kronick directs a cast of more than 20 actors. (Four other companies across the country are also offering online productions of the play tonight; visit Orloff’s website for details.)

Monday 7:30pm: Cubamor: The Digital Concert

TheatreC’s Carlos Armesto directs a sneak peek at James Sasser and Charles Vincent Burwell’s musical Cubamor, which the company is scheduled to premiere next year. Adapted from a 2001 film, the show reimagines A Midsummer Night’s Dream as the story of four young lovers—two Americans and two Cubans—trying to navigate the divide between their cultures. The event is free, but you’ll need to get tickets in advance through Eventbrite. The cast includes Hamilton’s Sydney James Harcourt and Nik Walker, In the Heights alums Doreen Montalvo, Virginia Cavaliere and Perry Young, and Broadway vet Andre Ward.

Sydney James Harcourt // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Monday 7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Le Nozze di Figaro

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its eighth week with Mozart's 1786 opera buffa The Marriage of Figaro (not to be confused with Rossini's later prequel, The Barber of Seville), based on a French stage comedy by Pierre Beaumarchais. Opera superstars Cecilia Bartoli, Renée Fleming and Bryn Terfel star in this beloved 1998 performance, conducted by James Levine and directed by Jonathan Miller. (Bartoli’s role includes a pair of rare alternate arias.)

Le Nozze di Figaro // Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives

Monday 7:30pm: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. Tonight, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts hooper and contortionist Eva Lou Rhinelander, juggler and magician Zander Mowat, contortionist and clay artist Jonathan Nosan, composer Sxip Shirey, uggler David Cain, variety showman Michael Rosman, magician Greg Dubin, clown Gina Allison, aerialist Rachel Karabenick and cane juggler Drew Brown. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus) and other methods.

Jonathan Nosan // Photograph: Eva Mueller

Monday 7:30pm: Red Bull Theater: The Witch of Edmonton

Director Jesse Berger and his bold classical troupe, Red Bull Theater, present an informal free reading that reunites the cast of its 2011 production of The Witch of Edmonton, a helter-skelter 1625 mixture of melodrama, comedy, social critique and morality play by Thomas Dekker, John Ford and William Rowley. The play is a curiosity, but the cast is up to Red Bull’s usual high standards. Charlayne Woodard plays a scorned old woman and Derek Smith is the hellhound to whom she sells her soul; rounding out the ensemble are Craig Baldwin, Justin Blanchard, Carson Elrod, Christopher Innvar, Carman Lacivita, David Manis, Christopher McCann, Amanda Quaid, Antoinette Robinson, Miriam Silverman, Raphael Nash Thompson, Sam Tsoutsouvas and Ridiculous Theatrical Company legend Everett Quinton.

The Witch of Edmonton // Photograph: Carol Rosegg

Monday 8pm: Stars in the House: Hollywood cast reunion

The twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) strays from its usual theatrical focus to chat with cast members of the new Ryan Murphy Netflix miniseries, Hollywood. Dropping by to discuss the show are David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jeremy Pope, Mira Sorvino, Holland Taylor and Samara Weaving.

Joe Mantello // Photograph: Hayley Sparks

Monday 8pm: 92Y: Love, Loss, and What I Wore

Nora and Delia Ehpron’s sweet and insightful 2008 collection of monologues about women and clothing, adapted from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, ran for more than 1,000 performances at the Westside Theatre with a rotating cast of famous actors. The 92nd Street Y, the cultural epicenter of the Upper East Side, held a reunion reading of the show in 2017 with former cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, Carol Kane, Lucy DeVito and Tracee Ellis Ross, directed by Karen Carpenter. As a fund-raiser, 92Y is releasing a recording of that evening through May 24; tickets cost $10.

Monday 8pm: Dance Against Cancer

Dance stars raise money for the American Cancer Society at this annual one-night gala. In place of its 10th-anniversary edition, which was scheduled to take place tonight but has been pushed back to October, DAC is sharing highlights from its inaugural 2011 event. Performers include Wendy Whelan and Craig Hall, Maria Kowroski, Tyler Angle and Janie Taylor, Matthew Rushing, Daniel Ulbricht, Alex Wong and Keigwin + Co. The video is free but will remain on YouTube for only one day.

Alex Wong in Dance Against Cancer // Photograph: Erin Baiano

Monday 8pm: Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic fest Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host. Now he brings the show online via YouTube; this week’s guest list of performers includes Broadway stars Sierra Boggess, Aaron Lazar, Lindsay Pearce, Jelani Remy and Kevin Spiritas, jazz singer-trumpeter Benny Benack III and, as always, one high school student whose spring show was canceled because of the pandemic crisis. It's free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Jim Caruso // Photograph: Bill Westmoreland

Monday 8pm: Marty Thomas Presents Diva

Power vocalist and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) hosts this weekly showcase for big-voiced girl singers who perform show tunes as well as pop gems. During the isolation crisis, he’s bringing the show to YouTube Live. (If the spirit moves you, you can tip him through Venmo at @MartyThomas.) This week's edition features Marissa Rosen, Samantha Duval and Lisa Ramey, with a guest shot by singer-songwriter Laurissa “Lala” Romain.

Marty Thomas // Photograph: The Gingerb3ard Men

Monday 8:30pm: Performance Mix Festival #34: Remotely Yours

New Dance Alliance's longtime annual festival showcases work by experimental dance and performance artists. This year's virtual edition, curated by founder Karen Bernard, extends the fest’s span from one week to four, with a different artist taking the virtual stage every day through May 28, usually at noon. The lineup begins tonight with NOT for reTALe’s Emily Smith; visit NDA’s website for a full schedule of performers and times.

Emily Smith// Photograph: Effy Grey

Monday 9pm–1am: Mondays in the Club with Lance

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning by making requests and singing from home. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. Tonight’s edition, “Who Quar It Better?”, celebrates what would have been the Met Gala, so over-the-top costumes are encouraged. (The broadcast is free, but Contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

Mondays in the Club with Lance // Photograph: Jason Eason

Monday 9:30pm: The Drunk Texts: Star Wars: A Hope Renew'd

Brooklyn’s Random Access Theatre’s monthly boozy-nerdy Drunk Texts series muddles classical texts—or modern ones reimagined as classical—into a cocktail of drinking games, improv and audience interaction. Now the series celebrates May the Fourth via Zoom with a Shakespeare–Star Wars hybrid, A Hope Renew’d. A Venmo donation of $10 is suggested. Bring your own ale.

Tuesday 2pm: Stars in the House: Andréa Burns with Mandy Gonzalez

See Monday 2pm. Today’s matinee edition of the ongoing interview show features a guest host: Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!), whose visitor include her In the Heights costar Mandy Gonzalez

Andréa Burns // Photograph: Emilio Madrid-Kuser

Tuesday 3pm: Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities #2: Trauma, Interdiction, and Agency in ‘The House of Pelvic Truth’

See Monday 3pm. The second episode of Yerushalmy’s iconoclastic Paramodernies series this week engages with Martha Graham’s complex Oedipal ballet Night Journey (1947).

Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

Tuesday 4pm: CyberTank Variety Show

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. The theme of this week’s episode, hosted by Mike Fracentese, is mental health.

Tuesday 5pm: The VT Show: Is This A Room

In its distinguished history, the East Village’s Vineyard Theatre has given us such shows as How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Avenue Q and the recent Dana H. In this brand-new weekly series, past and future Vineyard artists offer insights into their creative process. Today, the director and star of the superb Is This A Room, Tina Satter and Emily Davis, discuss the show—based on a verbatim transcript of the FBI’s 2017 interview of convicted classified-information leaker Reality Winner—and touch base with Winner’s mother, Bille Winner-Davis, for an update on the current state of Winner’s case.

Is This A Room// Photograph: Carol Rosegg

Tuesday 7pm: Café La MaMa Live: Take 5

In the spirit of the coffeehouse culture from which much of the Off-Off Broadway scene emerged, La MaMa’s weekly series gives writers, dancers, poets and musicians a digital stage in real time. Participating artists this week, hosted by Kate Siahaan-Rigg, include Bridget Barkan, Brian Dykstra, Olivia Oguma, Brianna Reed and Amy Ziff.

Tuesday 7:15pm: Piano Bar Live!

Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes Michael Orland, Amy Ryder, David Anthony Hernandez, Brian Tom O’Connor and Fun Home star Beth Malone.

Beth Malone // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Tuesday 7:30 pm: Ganymede Revisited

In this online offering from the Tank, playwright Frank J. Avella presents a triptych of short works on queer neoclassical themes, set in the past, present and future. Ganymede explores the possible May-December (or is it July-August?) relationship between Julius Caesar and his nephew Octavius, the future Augustus; Catamitus looks at a modern film star and a victim of his sexual misconduct; and Gaia imagines a future in which women run the world without men. The plays will be read again on May 12 and May 26, with different casts each time.

Tuesday 7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Hamlet

See Monday 7:30. The eighth week of free nightly operas continues tonight with a 2010 performance of Ambroise Thomas’s 1868 adaptation of Shakespeare’s talky tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Simon Keenlyside earned rave reviews for his performance in the title role; he is supported by Marlis Petersen as Ophelia, Jennifer Larmore as Gertrude and James Morris as Claudius, with Louis Langrée at the baton.

Hamlet // Photograph: Marty Sohl

Tuesday 8pm: Stars in the House: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with Keala Settle

The twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) welcomes one of modern Broadway’s most successful songwriting teams: Ben Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the score for Dear Evan Hansen as well as Dogfight, A Christmas Story and the hit film The Greatest Showman. Joining them are Keala Settle—who brought down the moviehouse as Showman’s bearded lady—and other special guests.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul // Photograph: Kerry Long

Tuesday 8pm: New York City Ballet: Rubies

Instead of its planned sex-week seson at Lincoln Center, City Ballet’s is providing a month and a half of digital offerings, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire every Tuesday and Friday. Tuesdays are devoted to dances by cofounders George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins; the Friday works are contemporary. Each release stays live for 72 hours. This week’s first offering is Balanchine’s glittering 1967 ballet Rubies, set to music by Igor Stravinsky (and removed from its setting in the plotless three-act Jewels). Megan Fairchild, Gonzalo Garcia and Mira Nadon lead the company in this 2019 recording.

Rubies // Photograph: Erin Baiano

