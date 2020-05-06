The best live theater to stream online on May 6
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today
The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.
Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find ongoing limited runs and, below that, great shows and events that you may have missed when they premiered. We update this page continuously, so feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)
Now: Andrea Martin sings “No Time at All” in Pippin
One of the most memorable Broadway numbers of the 2010s was comic treasure Andrea Martin’s show-stopping rendition of the age- and gravity-defying “No Time at All” in 2013’s fabulous dark-circus revival of Pippin, for which she mounted a flying trapeze and won her second Tony Award. Now director Diane Paulus’s American Repertory Theater, where the revival originated, has released a clip of Martin’s high-flying and adored performance. It’s six minutes of show-tune joy.
Pippin // Photograph: Joan Marcus
Now: Acquanetta
Experimental director Daniel Fish exploded musical-theater conventions with his Tony-winning Broadway revival of Oklahoma! last season. Now you have a chance to see him work his magic on stranger material: composer Michael Gordon and librettist Deborah Artman’s 2005 opera, which imagines the internal life of the real-life 1940s starlet Acquanetta as she appeared in the 1943 horror flick Captive Wild Woman. “The one unmissable show I’ve seen so far was Acquanetta, the sublime horror-opera that opened the Prototype Festival,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw of the show’s 2018 production in Dumbo. “Director Daniel Fish turns this 2005 stream-of-consciousness piece into an extraordinary nightmare, with massive-scale cinematic revelations unfolding out of a seemingly empty space.” This free video comes to us courtesy of the Fisher Center at Bard College, whose annual SummerScape festival is a prime summer destination for culturally savvy New Yorkers, and where Acquanetta was recorded last year. It remains viewable through the rest of May.
Acquanetta // Photograph: Maria Baranova
2pm: Plays in the House: Tiny Beautiful Things
Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed and Fuddy Meers, have come off smashingly. Today the series revisits Tiny Beautiful Things, written by and starring My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s winsome Nia Vardalos. Directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton), the show was a hit at the Public in 2016 and 2017. Vardalos plays an online advice-giver named Sugar in this powerfully moving tribute to the power of simple compassion, adapted from Cheryl Strayed's collection of columns. In today’s reading, Vardalos is joined by Teddy Canēz, Hubert Point-Du-Jour and Natalie Woolams-Torres. (Unlike other Plays in the House offerings, this will only be available for four days after the live broadcast, not indefinitely.)
Tiny Beautiful Things// Photograph: Joan Marcus
2pm: English National Ballet: Romeo and Juliet
ENB releases its beautiful ballet version of Shakespeare’s family-feud tragedy, in which rebellious Italian teens have sex and then score drugs from a local priest. Rudolf Nureyev’s choreography, created for the company in 1977, is set to music by Sergei Prokofiev; this performance, recorded in 2015, stars Alina Cojocaru and Isaac Hernández as the doomed lovers. (The video is free and remains live until 3pm on May 8.)
Romeo and Juliet // Photograph: Bill Cooper
2:30pm: Martha Graham Dance Company: Chronicle
The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a deep dive into the forceful all-female 1936 piece Chronicle, which Graham created after refusing an invitation to dance at the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany. The program includes archival footage of Graham and the original cast, as well as a performance by the modern company at last year’s Jacob’s Pillow festival. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by Graham archives overseer Oliver Tobin and senior artistic associate Denise Vale. (The video will be screened again on Saturday at 2:30pm, with a new live discussion.)
Martha Graham: Chronicle // Photograph: Melissa Sherwood
3pm: Paramodernites #3: Revelations: The Afterlives of Slavery
Netta Yerushalmy aims her cannons at the canon of 20th-century dance in Paramodernities, a highly acclaimed six-part, four-hour deconstruction and critique of terpsichorean landmarks. Performed by a cast of 20 dancers and scholars, the show casts a critical eye on works by Vaslav Nijinski, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, George Balanchine, Alvin Ailey and Bob Fosse. The show’s 2019 run at New York Live Arts was recorded, and this week Yerushalmy is rolling it out in six digestible free installments. Discussions follow each section. Today’s third episode is a response to Alvin Ailey’s enormously popular 1960 group piece Revelations, which explores the African-American soul in a group dance set to spirituals, gospel songs and other religious music. (Once aired, each episode remains viewable on Yerushalmy’s archive page through May 24.)
Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities #3 // Photograph: Hayim Heron
4pm and 8pm: NYU Tisch: As You Like It
Tisch’s third-year grad-school acting students won’t get to perform their final production in person—As You Like It, Shakespeare’s ardent comedy about the forest romps of an ousted duke, his cross-dressing daughter and her lovestruck swain—so they’ve recorded it as a virtual production, with plenty of arboreal backgrounds to help set the scenes. Sanaz Ghajar directs the multimedia romp, which is viewable twice today on Facebook Live.
4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5).
5pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Madama Butterfly
In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Anthony Minghella’s gorgeous 2006 staging of Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, a tragic East-meets-West, East-loses-West story that borrows heavily from the plot of Miss Saigon. Hui He, Andrea Carè, Elizabeth DeShong and Paulo Szot star in this 2019 performance, conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi.
Madama Butterfly // Photograph: Richard Termine
6:30pm: Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies
In this 90-minute solo show, streamed live on Facebook, Jessica Sherr raises a cup to Davis in a tribute to the silver-screen legend that is set on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Karen Carpenter directs.
Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies // Photograph: Kent Campbell
6:30pm: Drew Gasparini: It's Kind of a Funny Story
The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. In tonight’s 2017 selection, songwriter Drew Gasparini shares the musical he wrote with future Beetlejuice star Alex Brightman: It’s Kind of a Funny Story, adapted from a young-adult novel by the late New Vizzini. Performing songs from this show about a teenager in a mental hospital are Colton Ryan, Bryce Pinkham, Ann Harada, Delaney Amatrudo, Rozi Baker, Preston Truman Boyd, Reed Campbell, Noel Carey, Evie Dolan, Alex Goley, Molly Hager, and Aneesh Sheth.
Drew Gasparini // Photograph: Courtesy Feinstein’s/54 Below
7pm: The Homebound Project
An extremely impressive roster of 50 leading actors and writers lend their talents to this new online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, each of the Homebound Project’s three editions will feature 10 new short dramatic works; you can watch them in return for a donation of $10 or more. (The videos drop every second Wednesday, and stay live for four days only.) The series begins tonight with a collection organized around the theme of “home,” and the actor-playwright pairings are a wow: Christopher Abbott and Lucy Thurber, Glenn Davis and Ren Dara Santiago, The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper and Max Posner, Jessica Hecht and Sarah Ruhl, Marin Ireland and Eliza Clark, Raymond Lee and Qui Nguyen, Alison Pill and C.A. Johnson, Elizabeth Rodriguez and Rajiv Joseph, Thomas Sadoski and Martyna Majok, and Amanda Seyfried in a work by McMullen herself.
William Jackson Harper // Photograph: Christine Jean Chambers
7pm and 10pm: Streaming Musicals: Emma
Paul Gordon, who scored the 2000 Broadway musical Jane Eyre and a 2019 musical version of Pride and Prejudice, takes on another major English novel in this 2007 musical adaptation of the Jane Austen classic. Recorded specifically for streaming at New York’s Westside Theatre in 2018, this video stars the talented (if unlucky) Kelli Barrett as our heroine, a clever young romantic meddler who plays with matches until she gets burned. Barrett and leading lady Laura Osnes (Cinderella) host tonight’s free showing; to attend the virtual Zoom cast party that follows the 7pm showing, register in advance on the event’s website. (There’s a free encore at 10pm and another tomorrow at 2pm; if you miss them, you can rent Emma via Streaming Musicals for $4.99.)
Emma // Photograph: Courtesy Streaming Musicals
7pm: Ballet Hispánico: Tito on Timbales
The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly Facebook watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is a 2011 performance of William Whitener’s Tito on Timbales, a 1984 tribute to the pride of Spanish Harlem, rhythm master Tito Puento. A live Q&A follows with artistic director Eduardo Vilaro and New Jersey Dance Theatre Ensemble’s Nancy Turano.
Tito on Timbales // Photograph: Rosalie O’Connor
7pm: HERE@Home: The Reception
Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a new recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party. This week’s selection is Sean Donovan and Sebastián Calderón Bentin’s 2017 dance-theater work, developed through HERE's Artist Residency Program, which invites audiences to a strange party marked by unexpected exchanges, improvised dialogue and gestural movement. European surrealist cinema is the piece's principal inspiration. (Like past releases, the video will stay up indefinitely.)
The Reception // Photograph: Maria Baranova
7pm: New Works Series: Jeannette and Miss Step
In this free half-hour live-streamed show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on two musicals-in-progress: Lauren Gunderson and Ari Afsar’s Jeanette, a biomusical about pathbreaking suffragist and pacifist Jeanette Rankin, who in 2016 became the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress; and Melissa Li and Kit Yan’s Miss Step, a 1980s musical comedy with a transgender/nonbinary cast.
7pm: Folksbiene: On the Air: Vintage Radio Plays
More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. Tonight the company offers a pair of short radio plays that aired on the socialist Yiddish radio station WEVD in the 1950s: two episodes of the dramatic series A Velt mit Veltelekh, written by the actor-playwright and lexicologist Nahum Stutchkoff. The performance is Yiddish with English translation.
7pm: Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter: Quarantine Cabaret
Power singer and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) teams up every Wednesday with his talented pal Rachel Potter (who sang the big suitcase song in the most recent Broadway revival of Evita). Their scheduled guests this week are Telly Leung, Delaney Westfall, Charlie Franklin and Noland King.
Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter // Photograph: Courtesy Snack Entertainment
7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: L’Amour de Loin
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series continues its eighth week with rare modern work: Kaija Saariaho and Amin Maalouf’s 2000 opera L’Amour de Loin, based on writings of the 12th-century French troubadour and crusader Jaufré Rudel. Among other things, the piece is notable for being only the second opera by a female composer that the Met has ever produced; the other was in 1903. The visionary Québécois theater director Robert Lepage (Lipsynch) stages this visually striking 2016 performance, which is conducted by Susanna Mälkki and stars Eric Owens, Tamara Mumford and Susanna Phillips.
L'Amour de Loin // Photograph: Ken Howard
7:30pm: Quintessence: Othello
The scrappy Philadelphia classics-repertory troupe Quintessence reunites cast members of its 2012 production of Shakespeare’s Othello, in which a credulous war hero falls into a murderous spiral of sexual jealousy at the urging of his unwisely trusted ensign. Joining the company in the title role for this live-streamed reading is Jordan Barbour, who recently appeared in the Broadway cast of The Inheritance.
8pm: Catherine Cohen: Cabernet Cabaret
Breakout comedic chanteuse Catherine Cohen hosts a variety show from her bedroom as a "work from home edition" of her usual weekly gig at Club Cumming. Expect a great lineup of performers and comedians. Donations to the New York Food Bank and other charities are encouraged.
8pm: Stars in the House: Sally Rudetsky birthday celebration
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Tonight’s edition celebrates the birthday of Rudetsky’s mom, Sally Rudetsky, with guests including Christine Ebersole, Norm Lewis and Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Christine Ebersole // Photograph: Kit Kittle
NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.
LIMITED RUNS
Hamlet (Metropolitan Opera)
Through May 6 at 6:30pm
The eighth week of free nightly operas continues with a 2010 performance of Ambroise Thomas’s 1868 adaptation of Shakespeare’s talky tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Simon Keenlyside earned rave reviews for his performance in the title role; he is supported by Marlis Petersen as Ophelia, Jennifer Larmore as Gertrude and James Morris as Claudius, with Louis Langrée at the baton.
The Misanthrope (Molière in the Park)
Through May 6 at 7pm
Last year marked the launch of a new series, Molière in the Park, dedicated to presenting the oeuvre of the great 17th-century French comic playwright in Prospect Park. The inaugural offering was Molière's acerbic The Misanthrope, working from Richard Wilbur's classic translation and featuring original songs by Stew (Passing Strange). Now director Lucie Tiberghien oversees a live version of the production, acted remotely by a cast that includes Jennifer Mudge, Heidi Armbruster and Christopher Henry Coffey, with guest appearances by Stew and The Handmaid’s Tale’s Samira Wiley.
Dance Against Cancer
Through May 6
Dance stars raise money for the American Cancer Society at this annual one-night gala. In place of its 10th-anniversary edition, which was scheduled to take place tonight but has been pushed back to October, DAC is sharing highlights from its inaugural 2011 event. Performers include Wendy Whelan and Craig Hall, Maria Kowroski, Tyler Angle and Janie Taylor, Matthew Rushing, Daniel Ulbricht, Alex Wong and Keigwin + Co. The video is free but will remain on YouTube for only one day.
Malpaso Dance Company: 24 Hours and a Dog
Through May 8 at 10am
Malpaso Dance Company performs artistic director Osnel Delgado's 24 Hours and a Dog, which the group danced at the Joyce in 2014 in its first engagement outside its native Cuba. A bright portrait of life in Havana, the piece is set to original music by Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble.
Frankenstein (National Theatre)
Though May 8 at 2pm
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. This week’s offering is a twofer: Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) and Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary) alternating the leading roles in the National’s ripping 2011 adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic horror story, Frankenstein, adapted by Nick Dear and staged by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting). In the version that debuted first, Cumberbatch plays the Creature and Miller is his titular creator; in the second version, which went live the next day, the roles are reversed. (Each of the two stays up for one week.) “Danny Boyle’s Frankenstein is already a monster hit for the National Theatre. Does it live up to its billing? The answer is an almighty yes,” wrote Time Out London of the original run. “The dynamic of the duo works best with Miller providing the muscle and the pathos, Cumberbatch the flamboyant, cerebral chill.” Whom do you prefer in each role? There’s only one way to find out: Watch it both ways.
Rubies (New York City Ballet)
Through May 8 at 8pm
Instead of its planned six-week season at Lincoln Center, City Ballet’s is providing a month and a half of digital offerings, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire every Tuesday and Friday. This week’s first offering is George Balanchine’s glittering 1967 ballet Rubies, set to music by Igor Stravinsky (and removed from its setting in the plotless three-act Jewels). Megan Fairchild, Gonzalo Garcia and Mira Nadon lead the company in this 2019 recording.
The Wooster Group
Through May 15
The Woosters have been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, and in some ways the group’s work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the company has been streaming weekly videos from its archives. From today through May 15, all of the videos it has released so far will be available on the Wooster Group website: Hamlet, based off the filmed version of Richard Burton’s 1964 production; To You, the Birdie (Phèdre), a deconstruction of Racine’s tragedy starring company mainstay Kate Valk; Rumstick Road, the pioneering monologist Spalding Gray’s 1977 response to his mother’s suicide; House/Lights, a challenging mash-up of a Gertrude Stein's opera libretto and an S/M-tinged 1964 exploitation flick; and a pair of oddball films that used as multimedia elements in Frank Dell’s The Temptation of St. Antony, titled Flaubert Dreams of Travel but the Illness of His Mother Prevents It and Channel J. (The latter is an all-nude talk show with a young Willem Dafoe.) DVDs of these landmark avant-garde performances, all of which bear the stamp of Wooster deity Elizabeth LeCompte, would normally set you back hundreds of dollars, so take advantage of this free offer while you can.
The Two Noble Kinsmen (Shakespeare’s Globe)
Through May 17
London’s Shakespeare’s Globe is a replica of the Elizabethan playhouse for which the Bard wrote many of his plays, and it often aims to reproduce the production conditions under which those works were originally presented. Starting today, the company is rolling out videos of six of its productions for free via YouTube. A new production drops every second Monday and stays up for two weeks. The third offering is a real Shakespeare rarity: The Two Noble Kinsmen. An obscure 1613 collaboration between the bard and John Fletcher, this tragicomic adaptation of Chaucer’s “The Knight’s Tale” concerns two Theban cousins in love with the same Amazon princess. Believed to be Shakespeare’s final play, this is little more than an appendix to the playwright’s great works, but completists will relish the chance to see this full staging by director Barrie Rutter and designer Jessica Worrall. A lengthy sequence of morris dancing right before intermission is a highlight.
Nexus
Through May 17
Seattle playwright Danielle Mohlman has come up with a great gimmick for the three-week online run of her romantic two-hander, Nexus: Each night, the play will be performed on Zoom by a different pair of actors who are quarantined together, meaning they can actually act in the same space. The show runs on Thursdays and Fridays at 10:30pm and weekends at 4pm; the recommended ticket price is $10 per viewer.
Coriolanus (Stratford Festival)
Through May 21
The pride of Canadian theater, Ontario's Straford Festival, has been forced to put its 2020 season on hold, but through May 21 it is offering a free taste of its excellence: a full video of its 2018 production of Shakespeare's tragedy, in which the hoi polloi of Rome turn against an arrogant war hero and lifelong mama's boy when he refuses to show off his scars. The visionary Québécois director Robert Lepage helms the modern-dress production, which stars André Sills in the title roles. (The YouTube video begins with a 34-minute discussion of the production, which you can skip if you want to get to the political and martial drama.)
Love, Loss, and What I Wore (92Y)
Through May 25
Nora and Delia Ehpron’s sweet and insightful 2008 collection of monologues about women and clothing, adapted from Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book, ran for more than 1,000 performances at the Westside Theatre with a rotating cast of famous actors. The 92nd Street Y, the cultural epicenter of the Upper East Side, held a reunion reading of the show in 2017 with former cast members Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, Carol Kane, Lucy DeVito and Tracee Ellis Ross, directed by Karen Carpenter. As a fund-raiser, 92Y has released a recording; tickets cost $10.
Fleabag Live
Through May 31
If you can’t get enough of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s superb TV series Fleabag—and since she’s said the second season was its last, you probably won’t get any more of it—here is some very good news: The solo stage show from which the first season was adapted can now be viewed on Amazon Prime for two weeks. It costs just $5, and all of the money it raises will go to charity. Also, it’s bloody great. As Helen Shaw wrote in her Time Out review of it last year: “Waller-Bridge is a brilliant comic in total technical control, and she shapes her monologue perfectly around her own skills. She subverts and then re-subverts expectations at whiplash speed, detonating small bombs of emotion just when we expect a joke. As an expression of craft, it’s dazzling.” Don’t miss this one.
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
A streaming service specifically aimed at theater lovers, BroadwayHD offers a slate of almost 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
PBS is streaming shows from Great Performances for free
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, has already provided online access to past broadcasts of its first-rate series Great Performances to its subscribers. But now the station known locally as Thirteen is cracking open its vault to offer free access, through May 27, to five Great Performances versions of theatrical productions. And for as little as $5 a month, you can gain access to the station's much wider library of past Great Performances telecasts.
BONUS CONTENT
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
Chimpanzee (HERE)
Nick Lehane's puppet play Chimpanzee is inspired by the true story of chimpanzees who were raised as human children but then abandoned to crueler environs as they grew up. People went ape for the original 2019 production, which HERE brought back for an encore, so we’re excited to check this one out.
Performance Mix Festival #34: Remotely Yours
New Dance Alliance's longtime annual festival showcases work by experimental dance and performance artists. This year's virtual edition, curated by founder Karen Bernard, extends the fest’s span from one week to four, with a different artist taking the virtual stage every day through May 28, usually at noon. Visit NDA’s website for a full schedule of performers and times.
Stairway to Stardom (HERE)
Szeglowski and her company, cakeface, pay oblique homage to the 1980s cable-access talent show Stairway to Stardom, whose hapless performers made up in ardency what they may have lacked in talent. Absorbing and suggestive, this 2017 dance-theater piece is less campy and more disciplined than one might expect; performed by an impressive cast of five women in disco-ball-silver outfits, it weds sharp synchronized choreography (partly inspired by moves from the series) to equally tight deadpan delivery of interview-based textual fragments about aspiration and mundanity. Jagged video and sound design add to the sense of determined disconnect.
Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration
No living musical-theater artist is more revered than Stephen Sondheim, and for good reason: from his lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy to his full scores of shows including Sweeney Todd, Follies, A Little Night Music, Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George, Sondheim has sculpted a peerless body of work. So it makes sense that this concert tribute features a truly astonishing galaxy of stars. Produced and hosted by the intense, cavern-voiced leading man Raúl Esparza, the show is a fund-raiser for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty). Technical difficulties delayed the premiere for more than an hour, but now you can watch or rewatch t without the tension and just enjoy the wonderful songs by an astonishing group of performers: Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Ben Platt, Jake Gyllenhaal, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Lea Salonga, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Katrina Lenk, Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris, Randy Rainbow, Aaron Tveit, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Melissa Errico, Beanie Feldstein, Maria Friedman, Iain Armitage, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani and recent Pacific Overtures revival cast members Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma. Did we mention the a memorable rendition of "The Ladies Who Lunch" by Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski? No? Now we have. Enjoy.
Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant (Joe's Pub)
The bright-eyed, bouncy-kneed Scottish stage-and-screen actor Alan Cumming plays fast and louche with the cabaret format, sprinkling naughty words into long comic stories and putting a completely fresh interpretive spin on familiar songs. He became an American citizen in 2008, a decade after taking New York by storm in Cabaret, and this 2018 Joe's Pub set explores his immigrant experience. Venmo tips to Cumming’s band are welcome.
Cirque du Soleil: One Night for One Drop
The Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour of highlights from two previous benefit nights it has held for One Drop, an international foundation founded by Cirque daddy Guy Laliberté that is devoted to improving living conditions in the developing world through sustainable improvements to water and sanitation. Expect some amazing feats of acrobatic beauty, daring and wonder.
The New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards
The New York Drama Critics' Circle usually gives out its annual awards at a private ceremony, but this year the group is pulling back the curtain as a benefit for the Actors Fund in a special episode of the web series Stars in the House. Time Out’s own Adam Feldman, who is the president of the Circle, plays host to presenters including John Mulaney, Michael Shannon, Heidi Schreck, Jeremy O. Harris and Brian Stokes Mitchell. This year’s honorees are Will Arbery for Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Best Play), Michael R. Jackson for A Strange Loop (Best Musical), David Byrne and the Broadway production of American Utopia, Deirdre O’Connell for career excellence including her performance in Dana H., and the New York theater community for perseverance in the face of loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lucille Lortel Awards
Mario Cantone hosts the 35th annual edition of this awards ceremony on May 3 to celebrate great work in Off Broadway productions. This year’s virtual version doubles as a benefit for the Actors Fund. Presenters include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nathan Lane, Marisa Tomei, Debra Messing, Kelli O’Hara, Phillipa Soo, Tatiana Maslany, Michael Urie, Rachel Dratch, Jackie Hoffman and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Playwright-performer Anna Deavere Smith and departing Playwrights Horizons leader Tim Sanford receive special awards for career achievement.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, on Tuesdays from 11am through 1pm, and by Elizabeth Chappel on Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
Sunshine Concerts
In March, when Broadway darling Laura Benanti asked students from across the country to share performances from their canceled school productions with the hashhtag #SunshineSongs, the result was an awwwww-inspiring outpouring of talent. Now she has compliled dozens of the resulting videos into an anthology of promise deferred, showcased in a free online special.
Jason Robert Brown with Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean
Before she ascended to mass-culture superstardom, Ariana Grande was a theater geek who made her Broadway in 2008’s 13, a musical by one of musical theater's leading composers: Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County), who combines insinuating heightened-pop melodies with intelligent lyrics. The show didn’t run, but a Grande always pays her debts. Here she sings Brown's "I'm Still Hurting," from The Last Five Years, to help raise money for the East Village arts venue SubCulture, where he has held court in a monthly musical residency for, well, the last five years. Also along for the ride is the big-voiced Shoshana Bean (Wicked), an accomplished Brown interpreter and frequent guest.
Joe Iconis (American Songbook)
After many years as something of a cult musical-theater figure, pop-rock showtunesmith Joe Iconis had a breakout year in 2019, when his teen-oriented musical Be More Chill rode viral success to a run on Broadway. His rowdy cabaret shows, often stuffed with longtime friends and collaborators, have a joyous sense of community. In this 2020 American Songbook concert, he shares new material as well as favorites from his career so far (we'd be disappointed if he didn't include Smash’s "Broadway, Here I Come!") with help from musical-theater royals Betty Buckley and Annie Golden.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival: 22 Homes
In response to the current crisis, Alabama Shakespeare Festival commissioned 22 Southern playwrights to write short monologues on the theme of “home,” which is appropriate given the number of Americans currently sheltering in place. Participating playwrights include Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Audrey Cefaly, Pearl Cleage, Lisa D’Amour, Lauren Gunderson, Topher Payne and Will Arbery (whose Heroes of the Fourth Turning just won the 2020 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play).
Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone
Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh host this glam-packed GLAAD fundraiser for LGBTQ centers across the country. Performers include Kesha, Melissa Etheridge, Alex Newell, the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill and recent Little Shop of Horrors costars Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar; other participants include Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany, Billy Porter, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews and Tyler Oakley.
Shaina Taub (Joe's Pub)
The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub has been opening its archives on Thursday through Saturday nights to stream some of its most memorable past shows. This one is a 2018 set by the accomplished singer-songwriter and theater composer Shaina Taub, a Joe’s Pub resident performer who wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Night and As You Like It.
Ballet Hispánico: Con Brazos Abiertos
The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are Instagram Live, but this is an exception:an archival recording of Michelle Manzanales's 2017 dance Con Brazos Abiertos, a look at Mexican iconography.
Romeo and Juliet (Acting for a Cause)
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause that helps low-income families fighting COVID-19 at Mount Sinai Hospital. To raise funds and awareness, he is gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for live weekly Zoom readings of classic plays. This installment stars David Corenswet (The Politician) and Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon) in the title roles of Shakespeare’s family-feud tragedy, in which teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. The supporting actors include Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Samuel H. Levine (The Inheritance) and Michael Gandolfini (of the upcoming Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark).
Melissa Errico: Sondheim Sublime
Melissa Errico is a smart-edged musical-theater leading lady whose silvery voice has brightened such shows as My Fair Lady, Amour and the Off Broadway revival of Passion. In this concert, recorded for archival purposes last year at East Hampton’s Guild Hall in East Hampton, she sets her mind on songs by newly nonagenarian show-tune deity Stephen Sondheim, from the familiar (“Send in the Clowns”) to the relatively unknown (“Goodbye for Now”). Tedd Firth is the musical director.
Thomas Paine in Violence
In Paul Pinto’s fascinating “electronic psychedelic opera-sermon,” directed by Rick Burkhardt (Three Pianos), the venerable experimental vocalist Joan La Barbara plays 18th-century rabble-rouser Thomas Paine—in the afterlife, natch—in a head-scrambling work that draws from Paine’s 1797 pamphlet Agrarian Justice. (You can read an interview with Pinto about it here.)
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create 24 monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward. The actors in the latest edition include Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Minnie Driver, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Michael Esper, Santino Fontana, Justin Kirk, Ashley Park, Rita Wilson and Alison Wright; among the writers are Lemon Andersen, Pascale Armand, Courtney Baron, David Cote, Kristoffer Diaz, Daniel Goldfarb, Jason Grote, David Krumholtz, David Lindsay-Abaire, Craig Lucas, Marsha Norman and Anna Ziegler.
Ballet Hispánico
Lincoln Center at Home shares a performance from its archives: two works by the Latino dance company Ballet Hispánico. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
Stonewall Gives Back!
Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley host this well-produced concert event co-presented by the West Village’s historic Stonewall Inn and RuPaul’s Drag Race producers World of Wonder. The goal is to raise money for the Stonewall Initiative, which provides grants to gay nightlife professionals who have lost their livelihoods during this crisis. Performers include Cyndi Lauper, Todrick Hall, Rufus Wainwright, Troye Sivan, Alan Cumming and John Cameron Mitchell, among many others; Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean share a famous Judy-Barbra duet.
Ute Lemper (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its new online series with a live set by the magnetic international chanteuse Ute Lemper. When performing in cabarets, her style is perversely polymorphic: One moment she might tear into a song with predatory hunger, then she might purr out a dreamy croon or toss back her head for a brassy squeal of jazz. In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), she marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camps with songs of resistance and hope that were written during the Nazi era.
Wooden (HERE)
Laura Peterson’s 2011 dance quartet Wooden, presented at HERE, features three distinct environments inspired by natural architecture ("Ground," "Trees" and "Corridor"). Peterson is joined onstage by Janna Diamond, Kate Martel and Edward Rice.
Tituss Burgess (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Before he captured America’s heart as the outrageously self-obsessed Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tituss Burgess partied under the sea in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and rocked the boat in Guys and Dolls. Now the well-practiced divo brings his high-flying, super-riffy vocals to Carnegie Hall (virtually, of course) in the first edition of the iconic concert venue’s new online series. In addition to sharing his fabulous singing, Burgess answers questions via social media, interviews a couple of top-drawer guests—Broadway composer Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years) and soprano Angel Blue (Bess in the Met’s Porgy & Bess last year)—and get interviewed himself by NY1’s Frank DiLella.
Shakina: Manifest Pussy (Joe's Pub)
Musical Theatre Factory focuses on developing work by emerging queer, trans and POC writers. In this edition of its Tune In Tuesdays series, founding artistic director Shakina, who used a "KickStartHer" campaign to raise funds for gender-confirmation surgery in Thailand, reflects on her journey in a night of monologues and "glitter-rock" tunes written by her or for her. This 2016 Joe’s Pub show includes material drawn from two previous works, One WomanShow and Post-Op. (Since then, the indomitable star has had prominent roles on TV’s Transparent and Difficult People.)
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
Salty Brine: These Are the Contents of My Head
An outrageously talented singer-actor in the vein of Taylor Mac, Brine takes a different classic pop album in each edition of his Living Record Collection cabaret series—from Joni Mitchell’s Blue to the Dirty Dancing soundtrack—and weaves its songs into funny, perceptive tapestries of storytelling. The show is highly addictive: Once you’ve been dunked into Brine, you’ll want to dive back over and over. In this edition, directed by Shaun Peknic and music directed by Ben Langhorst, he superimposes the legacy of runaway train Judy Garland on the tracks of Annie Lennox's Diva, with nods to Kate Chopin’s novel The Awakening. The essential downtown arts destination Joe’s Pub, where the show was recorded in February, has made the show available for free, but you can support Brine and his team directly via Venmo at @The-Saltiest-Brine.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 1
Cabaret Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowd-sources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the inaugural episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Christina Bianco, John Easterlin, Willy Falk, Michael Winther, Gabrielle Stravelli, Maxine Linehan, Philippa Lynas, Brian Charles Rooney and Kelli Rabke.
On Stage at Home
Frank DiLella, the host of Spectrum News NY1’s weekly theater show On Stage, hosts this massive two-part special to raise awareness and money for the Actors Fund, which originally ran on April 11 and 12 but still viewable on NY1’s Facebook page: The first part is here and the second is here. Both halves feature check-ins with and performances by an amazing list of Broadway luminaries, including—you may want to sit down for this—Annaleigh Ashford, Sierra Boggess, Jason Robert Brown, Betty Buckley, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Jenn Colella, Gavin Creel, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Fran Drescher, Colin Donnell, David Foster, Cheyenne Jackson, Nikki M. James, Ramin Karimloo, Andy Karl, Judith Light, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Jerry Mitchell, Matthew Morrison, Jessie Mueller, Patti Murin, Kelli O’Hara, Orfeh, Ashley Park, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Christopher Sieber, Elizabeth Stanley, Ali Stroker, Marisa Tomei, Sergio Trujillo, Alysha Umphress, Brandon Uranowitz, Ben Vereen, Ana Villafañe and Adrienne Warren.
Sleeping Car Porters
The Brick Theater begins its Archival Streaming Series with the video premiere of Ryan William Downey’s offbeat dark comedy, which had a well-received run at the Williamsburg Off-Off Broadway destination in December, produced by Title:Point. Characters named Billy the Kid and Zodiac journey through a twisted and violent landscape of western masculine myth-making. Expect cowboys, killers and ghosts, plus a short musical set at the start. (The stream is free, but donations to the Brick are encouraged to help keep it from sinking.)
Isolating Together: A Virtual Toy Theater Festival
Miniaturist maestros from around the world convene virtually on the Facebook page of Great Small Works for a delightful celebrations of micropuppetry. John Bell plays host to artists or groups of artists who have filmed and submitted their teensy creations. The first night can be viewed here, the second here and the third here.
Reggie ‘Regg Roc’ Gray and the D.R.E.A.M. Ring: Revelation of Proverbs
Last year, the Shed presented the world premiere of choreographer Reggie "Regg Roc" Gray immersive dance-theater piece Maze, which focused on the snappy, Jamaican-inflected street dance known as Flexn. Now the Hudson Yards arts center invites the group back as part of its digital commission program, Up Close. In this new 7-minute piece, set to songs by Epic B, the performers film themselves at home, demonstrating how to bring street dance into much smaller spaces.
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. In this latest edition, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts hooper and contortionist Eva Lou Rhinelander, juggler and magician Zander Mowat, contortionist and clay artist Jonathan Nosan, composer Sxip Shirey, uggler David Cain, variety showman Michael Rosman, magician Greg Dubin, clown Gina Allison, aerialist Rachel Karabenick and cane juggler Drew Brown. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus) and other methods.
Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano
Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 (or more!) through Venmo at @Molly-Pope; include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.
Ben Rimalower: Patti Issues
Everyone’s a little obsessed with Broadway überdiva Patti LuPone these days, thanks to her fabulously bonkers basement-tour videos on Twitter, but few can rival musical-theater queen and podcast host Ben Rimalower. In this revealing one-man show, which he has performed on and off for nearly a decade, Rimalower explains how his fraught relationship with his gay, narcissistic father dovetailed with his obsession with LuPone. “Patti Issues is meticulously scripted and executed, with poignant punch lines that deliver laughs, emotion and insight into gay diva worship in equal measure,” wrote As Time Out’s Raven Snook in her review of the show. “Rimalower recounts his coming-of-stage tale with such wit, feeling and conviction that you buy every outrageous word of it.” To help entertain you during this troubled time, he is now sharing a full recording of the show for free on YouTube.
Becca Blackwell: Schmermie’s Choice (Joe's Pub)
A gently forceful presence in downtown productions for ages, Becca Blackwell had a big year in 2019, with roles in two major Off Broadway shows—Hurricane Diane and Is This A Room—and a guest shot on HBO’s High Maintenance. In 2016’s They, Themself and Schmerm, the charming postgender performer explored abuse, self-discovery and filial ambivalence; in this 50-minute 2019 follow-up, directed by Jess Barbagallo and recorded at Joe’s Pub, Blackwell shares candid comic stories of sex parties, cruising and the surprising sex-drive changes wrought by testosterone. It’s raunchy but also funny and good-natured. Blackwell is the kind of actor you want to have a beer with. (Feel free to tip via Venmo at @Becca-Blackwell.)
Bucky Pizzarelli: Frank and Tony and Peggy and Me
92Y pays tribute to the great jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, who died of coronavirus complications on April 1 at the age of 94, with an archival recording of this 2011 edition of the cultural center’s venerable Lyrics & Lyricists series. Bucky’s son, singer-guitarist John Pizzarelli, and his wife, singer-actor Jessica Molasky, lead a celebration of a career that stretched back to the 1930s and brought him into collaborations with some of the great vocalists and musicians of the 20th century. Judy Kuhn and Darius de Haas provide additional vocals, and Martin Pizzarelli (also Bucky’s son) is at the bass.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with performers via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. The piece unfurls in two parts; the first last about six minutes, and the more emotional second is slightly longer. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. It is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written, on Tuesdays from 11am through 1pm, and by Elizabeth Chappel on Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4pm. (You can pay what you wish for it through Venmo at @Edward-Einhorn.)
Hamilton cast reunion surprise
If you haven’t seen this yet, stop what you’re doing right—we said right now—and take seven minutes to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original Broadway cast of Hamilton make a surprise mass appearance on John Krasinski’s YouTube series, Some Good News, and sing the musical’s opening number to a 9-year-old girl who didn’t get to see the show on Broadway last month. This is seven minutes of heaven.
Andrea McArdle and friends sing "Tomorrow"
Need a little sun in your life? This new video may help. Andrea McArdle, the original star of Broadway's Annie, leads a rousing rendition of that show's optimistic anthem, "Tomorrow," in an adorable and inspiring group sing-along to benefit for Shields for Heroes, which provides protection for healthcare workers and others in harm's way during the pandemic. Participants includes Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Christopher Jackson, Alan Cumming, Bridget Everett, Billy Eichner, Mary Testa, and Ana Gasteyer.
Brian Stokes Mitchell sings "The Impossible Dream"
Several New York City entertainers have been taking to their windows and roofs to serenade their neighbors of late, but no one else is Broadway leading man, Actors Fund chairman and civic treasure Brian Stokes Mitchell. This Facebook video captures his glorious April 18 rendition of "The Impossible Dream (The Quest") from the Don Quixote musical Man of la Mancha, in which he starred in 2002.
Ethan Slater sings “The Ballad of Czolgosz”
Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) was to have played the Balladeer in Classic Stage Company’s revival of the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's darkly brilliant 1990 musical, Assassins, which follows a group of president killers as they plead their demented causes and bemoan their exclusion for the American Dream. In this excellent four-minute clip, Slater and band members from the production share a number about the man who shot William McKinley in 1901, offering a tantalizing glimpse of what we hope to be able to see in person sometime soon. (The video is a fund-raiser for the Actors Fund, so please make a donation.)
The cast of Jagged Little Pill sings "Thank U"
As cast members of the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill await returning to the Great White Way, they take two minutes to reunite remotely and share their gratitude with a hit song from Morissette's 1998 album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. No, cast of Jagged Little Pill: Thank you.
Heartbeat Opera sings "Make Our Garden Grow"
The inventive, queer-edged NYC opera company Heartbeat Opera gathers more than 30 alums for a storring virtual chorus of the finale from Leonard Bernstein and Richard Wilbur's Candide. In real life last year, the song was the climax of the troupe's sixth annual drag extravaganza, Hot Mama: Singing Gays Saving Gaia, which Heartbeat is streaming from April 14 through April 21.
Play in Your Bathtub
Theater, take me away! Erin B. Mee and her theater company, This Is Not a Theatre Company, specialize in immersive, site-specific works. In response to the current situation, the troupe invites you to immerse yourself more literally by listening to this interactive “audio spa” while soaking in your bath (or at least a foot bath). Candles are optional; home participation is encouraged—there will be singing and splashy dancing—as are donations to the company in an amount of your choice.
IN MEMORIAM: Adam Schlesinger
The hugely talented songwriter Adam Schlesinger died on April 1 of coronavirus complications at the age of 52. It’s an unspeakable loss. A founding member of the bands Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows, Schlesinger co-wrote songs for TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and earned an Oscar nom for the title tune of That Thing You Do. But he also loved musical theater; he co-wrote the score for the 2008 John Waters musical Cry-Baby, and his new collaboration with Sarah Silverman, The Bedwetter, was scheduled to premiere this month. In his memory, here are two songs from Cry-Baby: the Patsy Cline spoof “Screw Loose,” performed by him and co-author David Javerbaum, and the production number “A Little Upset,” performed by the show’s cast on the Tony Awards. And he won back-to-back Emmy Awards for these two numbers performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the Tonys’ host: 2011’s “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore” and 2012’s “If I Had Time.” Both are hilarious.