The best live theater to stream online on May 6 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find ongoing limited runs and, below that, great shows and events that you may have missed when they premiered. We update this page continuously, so feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

Now: Andrea Martin sings “No Time at All” in Pippin

One of the most memorable Broadway numbers of the 2010s was comic treasure Andrea Martin’s show-stopping rendition of the age- and gravity-defying “No Time at All” in 2013’s fabulous dark-circus revival of Pippin, for which she mounted a flying trapeze and won her second Tony Award. Now director Diane Paulus’s American Repertory Theater, where the revival originated, has released a clip of Martin’s high-flying and adored performance. It’s six minutes of show-tune joy.

Pippin // Photograph: Joan Marcus

Now: Acquanetta

Experimental director Daniel Fish exploded musical-theater conventions with his Tony-winning Broadway revival of Oklahoma! last season. Now you have a chance to see him work his magic on stranger material: composer Michael Gordon and librettist Deborah Artman’s 2005 opera, which imagines the internal life of the real-life 1940s starlet Acquanetta as she appeared in the 1943 horror flick Captive Wild Woman. “The one unmissable show I’ve seen so far was Acquanetta, the sublime horror-opera that opened the Prototype Festival,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw of the show’s 2018 production in Dumbo. “Director Daniel Fish turns this 2005 stream-of-consciousness piece into an extraordinary nightmare, with massive-scale cinematic revelations unfolding out of a seemingly empty space.” This free video comes to us courtesy of the Fisher Center at Bard College, whose annual SummerScape festival is a prime summer destination for culturally savvy New Yorkers, and where Acquanetta was recorded last year. It remains viewable through the rest of May.

Acquanetta // Photograph: Maria Baranova

2pm: Plays in the House: Tiny Beautiful Things

Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed and Fuddy Meers, have come off smashingly. Today the series revisits Tiny Beautiful Things, written by and starring My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s winsome Nia Vardalos. Directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton), the show was a hit at the Public in 2016 and 2017. Vardalos plays an online advice-giver named Sugar in this powerfully moving tribute to the power of simple compassion, adapted from Cheryl Strayed's collection of columns. In today’s reading, Vardalos is joined by Teddy Canēz, Hubert Point-Du-Jour and Natalie Woolams-Torres. (Unlike other Plays in the House offerings, this will only be available for four days after the live broadcast, not indefinitely.)

Tiny Beautiful Things// Photograph: Joan Marcus

2pm: English National Ballet: Romeo and Juliet

ENB releases its beautiful ballet version of Shakespeare’s family-feud tragedy, in which rebellious Italian teens have sex and then score drugs from a local priest. Rudolf Nureyev’s choreography, created for the company in 1977, is set to music by Sergei Prokofiev; this performance, recorded in 2015, stars Alina Cojocaru and Isaac Hernández as the doomed lovers. (The video is free and remains live until 3pm on May 8.)

Romeo and Juliet // Photograph: Bill Cooper

2:30pm: Martha Graham Dance Company: Chronicle

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a deep dive into the forceful all-female 1936 piece Chronicle, which Graham created after refusing an invitation to dance at the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany. The program includes archival footage of Graham and the original cast, as well as a performance by the modern company at last year’s Jacob’s Pillow festival. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by Graham archives overseer Oliver Tobin and senior artistic associate Denise Vale. (The video will be screened again on Saturday at 2:30pm, with a new live discussion.)

Martha Graham: Chronicle // Photograph: Melissa Sherwood

3pm: Paramodernites #3: Revelations: The Afterlives of Slavery

Netta Yerushalmy aims her cannons at the canon of 20th-century dance in Paramodernities, a highly acclaimed six-part, four-hour deconstruction and critique of terpsichorean landmarks. Performed by a cast of 20 dancers and scholars, the show casts a critical eye on works by Vaslav Nijinski, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, George Balanchine, Alvin Ailey and Bob Fosse. The show’s 2019 run at New York Live Arts was recorded, and this week Yerushalmy is rolling it out in six digestible free installments. Discussions follow each section. Today’s third episode is a response to Alvin Ailey’s enormously popular 1960 group piece Revelations, which explores the African-American soul in a group dance set to spirituals, gospel songs and other religious music. (Once aired, each episode remains viewable on Yerushalmy’s archive page through May 24.)

Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities #3 // Photograph: Hayim Heron

4pm and 8pm: NYU Tisch: As You Like It

Tisch’s third-year grad-school acting students won’t get to perform their final production in person—As You Like It, Shakespeare’s ardent comedy about the forest romps of an ousted duke, his cross-dressing daughter and her lovestruck swain—so they’ve recorded it as a virtual production, with plenty of arboreal backgrounds to help set the scenes. Sanaz Ghajar directs the multimedia romp, which is viewable twice today on Facebook Live.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5).

5pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Madama Butterfly

In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is Anthony Minghella’s gorgeous 2006 staging of Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, a tragic East-meets-West, East-loses-West story that borrows heavily from the plot of Miss Saigon. Hui He, Andrea Carè, Elizabeth DeShong and Paulo Szot star in this 2019 performance, conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi.

Madama Butterfly // Photograph: Richard Termine

6:30pm: Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies

In this 90-minute solo show, streamed live on Facebook, Jessica Sherr raises a cup to Davis in a tribute to the silver-screen legend that is set on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Karen Carpenter directs.

Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies // Photograph: Kent Campbell

6:30pm: Drew Gasparini: It's Kind of a Funny Story

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. In tonight’s 2017 selection, songwriter Drew Gasparini shares the musical he wrote with future Beetlejuice star Alex Brightman: It’s Kind of a Funny Story, adapted from a young-adult novel by the late New Vizzini. Performing songs from this show about a teenager in a mental hospital are Colton Ryan, Bryce Pinkham, Ann Harada, Delaney Amatrudo, Rozi Baker, Preston Truman Boyd, Reed Campbell, Noel Carey, Evie Dolan, Alex Goley, Molly Hager, and Aneesh Sheth.

Drew Gasparini // Photograph: Courtesy Feinstein’s/54 Below

7pm: The Homebound Project

An extremely impressive roster of 50 leading actors and writers lend their talents to this new online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, each of the Homebound Project’s three editions will feature 10 new short dramatic works; you can watch them in return for a donation of $10 or more. (The videos drop every second Wednesday, and stay live for four days only.) The series begins tonight with a collection organized around the theme of “home,” and the actor-playwright pairings are a wow: Christopher Abbott and Lucy Thurber, Glenn Davis and Ren Dara Santiago, The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper and Max Posner, Jessica Hecht and Sarah Ruhl, Marin Ireland and Eliza Clark, Raymond Lee and Qui Nguyen, Alison Pill and C.A. Johnson, Elizabeth Rodriguez and Rajiv Joseph, Thomas Sadoski and Martyna Majok, and Amanda Seyfried in a work by McMullen herself.

William Jackson Harper // Photograph: Christine Jean Chambers

7pm and 10pm: Streaming Musicals: Emma

Paul Gordon, who scored the 2000 Broadway musical Jane Eyre and a 2019 musical version of Pride and Prejudice, takes on another major English novel in this 2007 musical adaptation of the Jane Austen classic. Recorded specifically for streaming at New York’s Westside Theatre in 2018, this video stars the talented (if unlucky) Kelli Barrett as our heroine, a clever young romantic meddler who plays with matches until she gets burned. Barrett and leading lady Laura Osnes (Cinderella) host tonight’s free showing; to attend the virtual Zoom cast party that follows the 7pm showing, register in advance on the event’s website. (There’s a free encore at 10pm and another tomorrow at 2pm; if you miss them, you can rent Emma via Streaming Musicals for $4.99.)

Emma // Photograph: Courtesy Streaming Musicals

7pm: Ballet Hispánico: Tito on Timbales

The venerable Latino company, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly Facebook watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is a 2011 performance of William Whitener’s Tito on Timbales, a 1984 tribute to the pride of Spanish Harlem, rhythm master Tito Puento. A live Q&A follows with artistic director Eduardo Vilaro and New Jersey Dance Theatre Ensemble’s Nancy Turano.

Tito on Timbales // Photograph: Rosalie O’Connor

7pm: HERE@Home: The Reception

Every Wednesday night, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens a new recording of one of its past successes in a Facebook watch party. This week’s selection is Sean Donovan and Sebastián Calderón Bentin’s 2017 dance-theater work, developed through HERE's Artist Residency Program, which invites audiences to a strange party marked by unexpected exchanges, improvised dialogue and gestural movement. European surrealist cinema is the piece's principal inspiration. (Like past releases, the video will stay up indefinitely.)

The Reception // Photograph: Maria Baranova

7pm: New Works Series: Jeannette and Miss Step

In this free half-hour live-streamed show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on two musicals-in-progress: Lauren Gunderson and Ari Afsar’s Jeanette, a biomusical about pathbreaking suffragist and pacifist Jeanette Rankin, who in 2016 became the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress; and Melissa Li and Kit Yan’s Miss Step, a 1980s musical comedy with a transgender/nonbinary cast.

7pm: Folksbiene: On the Air: Vintage Radio Plays

More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. Tonight the company offers a pair of short radio plays that aired on the socialist Yiddish radio station WEVD in the 1950s: two episodes of the dramatic series A Velt mit Veltelekh, written by the actor-playwright and lexicologist Nahum Stutchkoff. The performance is Yiddish with English translation.

7pm: Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter: Quarantine Cabaret

Power singer and human spangle Marty Thomas (Xanadu) teams up every Wednesday with his talented pal Rachel Potter (who sang the big suitcase song in the most recent Broadway revival of Evita). Their scheduled guests this week are Telly Leung, Delaney Westfall, Charlie Franklin and Noland King.

Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter // Photograph: Courtesy Snack Entertainment

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: L’Amour de Loin

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series continues its eighth week with rare modern work: Kaija Saariaho and Amin Maalouf’s 2000 opera L’Amour de Loin, based on writings of the 12th-century French troubadour and crusader Jaufré Rudel. Among other things, the piece is notable for being only the second opera by a female composer that the Met has ever produced; the other was in 1903. The visionary Québécois theater director Robert Lepage (Lipsynch) stages this visually striking 2016 performance, which is conducted by Susanna Mälkki and stars Eric Owens, Tamara Mumford and Susanna Phillips.

L'Amour de Loin // Photograph: Ken Howard

7:30pm: Quintessence: Othello

The scrappy Philadelphia classics-repertory troupe Quintessence reunites cast members of its 2012 production of Shakespeare’s Othello, in which a credulous war hero falls into a murderous spiral of sexual jealousy at the urging of his unwisely trusted ensign. Joining the company in the title role for this live-streamed reading is Jordan Barbour, who recently appeared in the Broadway cast of The Inheritance.

8pm: Catherine Cohen: Cabernet Cabaret

Breakout comedic chanteuse Catherine Cohen hosts a variety show from her bedroom as a "work from home edition" of her usual weekly gig at Club Cumming. Expect a great lineup of performers and comedians. Donations to the New York Food Bank and other charities are encouraged.

8pm: Stars in the House: Sally Rudetsky birthday celebration

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Tonight’s edition celebrates the birthday of Rudetsky’s mom, Sally Rudetsky, with guests including Christine Ebersole, Norm Lewis and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Christine Ebersole // Photograph: Kit Kittle

