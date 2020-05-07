The best live theater to stream online on May 7 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find ongoing limited runs and, below that, great shows and events that you may have missed when they premiered. We update this page continuously, so feel free to bookmark it and check back daily. (All show times are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

Now: Swans for Relief: The Dying Swan

American Ballet Theatre superstar Misty Copeland and her former ABT colleague Joseph Phillips are the forces behind Swans for Relief, an effort to raise funds for dancers in need during the pandemic crisis. In a lovely six-minute video released on YouTube, Copeland and 31 other étoiles from around the world swan out in sequence to Camille Saint-Saën’s Le Cygne, played on cello by Wade Davis. If you enjoy watching it, consider donating to the group’s GoFundMe campaign.

Misty Copeland// Photograph: Henry Leutwyler/p>

2pm: National Theatre: Antony and Cleopatra

Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now the NT is streaming one play per week for free, every Thursday on YouTube. This week’s offering is Simon Godwin’s 2018 staging of Shakespeare’s intercultural romantic tragedy Antony and Cleopatra, in which a Roman leader lends more than just his ears to the highly demanding queen of Egypt. The superb Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo play the title roles. “Fiennes plays Antony as a boozy old lion, still in the political game through ego as much as ambition,” wrote Time Out London of the original run. “There is a poignancy in the sense of damage to him. Perhaps Fiennes’s biggest contribution, though, is to let Okonedo’s Cleopatra dominate the stage…She is funny, smart and potent, physically and mentally powerful.”

Antony and Cleopatra // Photograph: Johan Persson

2pm: Streaming Musicals: Emma

Paul Gordon, who scored the 2000 Broadway musical Jane Eyre and a 2019 musical version of Pride and Prejudice, takes on another major English novel in this 2007 musical adaptation of the Jane Austen classic. Recorded specifically for streaming at New York’s Westside Theatre in 2018, this video stars the talented (if unlucky) Kelli Barrett as our heroine, a clever young romantic meddler who plays with matches until she gets burned. (If you miss the free showing today, you can rent Emma via Streaming Musicals for $4.99.)

Emma // Photograph: Courtesy Streaming Musicals

2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday!

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to different theater stars in a live, chatty interview often interspersed with songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Every Thursday matinee is a variety show; guests at this edition include singer Anne Steele.

3pm: Paramodernites #4: An Inter-Body Event

Netta Yerushalmy aims her cannons at the canon of 20th-century dance in Paramodernities, a highly acclaimed six-part, four-hour deconstruction and critique of terpsichorean landmarks. Performed by a cast of 20 dancers and scholars, the show casts a critical eye on works by Vaslav Nijinski, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, George Balanchine, Alvin Ailey and Bob Fosse. The show’s 2019 run at New York Live Arts was recorded, and this week Yerushalmy is rolling it out in six digestible free installments. Discussions follow each section. Today’s fourth episode is a response to a quarter-decade’s worth of works by Cunningham, including Rainforest, Sounddance, Points In Space, Beach Birds and Ocean. (Once aired, each episode remains viewable on Yerushalmy’s archive page through May 24.)

Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities #4 // Photograph: Hayim Heron

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: Justin Vivian Bond: Auntie Glam’s Happy Hour

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. Now the alt-cabaret star and trans icon puts the Mx. in mixology with a camp-glam oasis on Facebook and Instagram Live, joined by Nath Ann Carrera. (Should you be so inclined, you can tip her through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.)

Justin Vivian Bond // Photograph: Tammy Shell

5pm: Vertigo Dance Company: One. One & One

Baryshnikov Arts Center continues its weekly series of videos drawn from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. Each one will drop on Thursday at 5pm and stay live for five days afterward. In this 2019 show, Israel’s eco-friendly Vertigo Dance Company, based in Jerusalem and in a nearby kibbutz, presents the U.S. premiere of a work that is performed on a dirt-strewn stage and explores our connection to the natural world.

Vertigo Dance Company: One. One & One // Photograph: Rune Abro

6:30pm: 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. Tonight’s selection, which was performed this past January, is a tribute to Mel Brooks. Richard Kind hosts a very impressive cast that includes Brad Oscar, Nathan Lee Graham, Lee Roy Reams, Lesli Margherita, Angie Schworer, Leigh Zimmerman, the Skivvies’ Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, erstwhile Caroline, or Change costars Veanne Cox and Harrison Chad and Hadestown eye-catcher Timothy Hughes.

Nathan Lee Graham // Photograph: Andrew Werner

7pm: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Cry

Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its #AileyAllAccess program with Cry, a three-part 1971 solo tribute to his mother that Ailey created to be danced by his muse, Judith Jamison. This 17-minute video, which shows Jamison performing the work in 1972, will be viewable until 7pm on Sunday, May 10.

Cry // Photograph: R. Faligant

7pm: Erwartung: A Street Opera

The biennial performance art festival Performa streams a recording of a site-specific 2015 work created by South Africa’s Robin Rhode. Standing in Times Square, soprano Carole Sidney Louis performs an adaptation of Arnold Schoenberg’s atonal solo 1909 opera Erwartung (Expectation), reconceived to suggest the experience of South African women who have been separated from their husbands.

Erwartung: A Street Opera // Photograph: Courtesy Performa

7pm: Theater of War: The Oedipus Project

The community-oriented Theater of War Productions specializes in combining classical texts with burning contemporary issues, including in its 2018 production Antigone in Ferguson, which returned for an encore run in 2019. This live-only Zoom performance convenes an A-list cast—including Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Oscar Isaac, John Turturro, Frankie Faison, David Strathairn and NYC public advocate Jumaane Williams—for an interactive reading and discussion that centers on Sophocles' Oedipus the King, where a chap kills his father and causes a lot of bother with ancient drama’s most tragic MILF. Bryan Doerries is the adapter and director. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved via Eventbrite; to be on the safe side, get them at least an hour in advance.

Oscar Isaac // Photograph: Carol Rosegg

7pm: Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 2

Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/4 Below, has developed a promising model for his new virtual programming: He crowd-sources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In the second episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Christiane Noll, Kenita Miller, William Michals, Danny Gardner, Anais Reno, Gabrielle Stravelli, Michael Winther, Elena Mindlina, Brian Charles Rooney, Cooper Grodin, Dinanda Klaassen and Farah Alvin.

Gabrielle Stravelli // Photograph: Shervin Lainez

7:15pm: Mardie Millit: Live from Lockdown 2!

The skilled and witty husband-and-wife duo of nightclub chanteuse Mardie Millet and pianist-songwriter Michael Garin invite you into their home and mix a cabaret cocktail of showtunes, standards, Middle Eastern music and original comic parodies.

Michael Garin and Mardie Millit // Photograph: Joe Henson

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Capriccio

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering stars Met favorite Renée Fleming in Richard Strauss’s final opera, Capriccio, in which she plays a countess being courted by a composer and a poet. This 2011 performance, staged by John Cox and conducted by Andrew Davis, costars Joseph Kaiser and Russell Braun.

Capriccio // Photograph: Ken Howard

7:30pm: Folksbiene Live: Zalmen Mlotek

More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. Thr company’s Folskbiene Live series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," now includes a weekly living-room concert by artistic director and conductor Zalmen Mlotek.

7:30pm: Felt Sad, Posted a Frog (and other streams of global quarantine)

The Cherry Artists’ Collective, an Ithaca arts group with an international bent, presents the premiere of a “livestream fever dream” co-written by Serbia’s Iva Brdar, El Salvador’s Jorgelina Cerritos, Germany’s Rebekka Kricheldorf, Argentina’s Santiago Loza, and Ithaca’s own Saviana Stanescu and Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon. Artistic director Samuel Buggeln and Beth F. Milles co-direct a cast of 13, who perform the piece through May 9. Tickets are priced at $15–$35.

8pm: Broadway’s Best Shows: November

The brand-new weekly series Broadway’s Best Shows aims to bring a sense of real event to online theatergoing. Every Thursday night at 8pm, major actors perform whole Broadway plays—live-streamed once only, with no chance to catch them later. First up is David Mamet’s 2008 election comedy November, with John Malkovich and Patti LuPone in the parts originated by Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf, flanked by original cast members Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols. Mamet himself directs, and the colorful Jeffrey Richards, a familiar figure to viewers of the Tony Awards—his productions won eight times between 2005 and 2014—serves as executive producer. The performances are free to watch, but donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged. (Up next week is a cast reunion of Joshua Harmon’s wounding and wonderful Significant Other, followed by Bryan Cranston and Sally Field in A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters).

Patti LuPone // Photograph: Jake Chessum

8pm: New Songs Now in Your Living Room: Max Vernon and Rona Siddiqui

The West Village’s cozy Rattlestick Theater christens its new weekly series of laid-back concerts with theater songwriters, in which two artists each week share new material and discuss how the musical magic happens. This episode features Off Broadway’s Max Vernon, who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP), and Rona Siddiqui, whose autobiographical comedy Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan was workshopped at Playwrights Horizons last fall.

Max Vernon // Photograph: Roberto Araujo

8pm: The Brick: Good and Noble Beings

The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a performance piece that it presented as part of the Exponential Festival in January 2020: Ann Marie Dorr and Paul Ketchum’s highly personal, extremely loose adaptation of a seminal poststructuralist text by the mind-scrambling theorists Gilles Deleuze and Felix Guattari. Members of the Brick team join in to chat during the premiere; karaoke ensues on Instagram Live. (The stream is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep the Brick from sinking.)

Good and Noble Beings // Photograph: Courtesy the Brick

8pm: Stars in the House: White Collar cast reunion

The twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) strays from its usual theatrical focus to chat with the cast of the USA police procedural White Collar, including Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay as well as Sharif Atkins, Hilarie Burton, Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen and Marsha Thomason. Proceeds benefit the Trevor Project, which provides assistance to LGBTQ youth at risk of self-harm.

Matt Bomer // Photograph: Ramona Rosales

8pm: Let Them Eat Cake!

This weekly Zoom-in showcases the talents of aerialists, dancers, polers and burlesque artists. Elena Delgado hosts this week’s prom-themed episode, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Trickle Up NYC Artists Network. The company is requesting $5–$25 donations for tickets, which you can buy through Venmo at @ltecakenyc; send a direct message to @ltecakenyc on Instagram for the password to attend.

8pm: The Ole Charles Songbook

Theater promoter Charles Quittner throws a benefit concert party for the Ali Forney Center, which provides services for homeless LGBTQ youth. Scheduled performers include Brittain Ashford (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Matthew Ricketts, Kizha Carr, Tyrone Davis Jr. and Chris Tyler.

Brittain Ashford // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

