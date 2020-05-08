The best live theater to stream online on May 8 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page continuously, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily.

Mabou Mines: Dead End Kids: a story of nuclear power

11am EDT / 4pm BST (available for one week)

Few experimental companies in NYC have had the impact of Mabou Mines, which was founded by a quartet of major theater artists in 1970 and is still kicking today. by a quartet of theater artists. During the pandemic crisis, the company has been sharing an archival performance every week. Today’s selection is the filmed version of writer-director JoAnne Akalaitis’s Dead End Kids, which premiered at the Public in 1980. The text includes writings by Goethe, Jorge Luis Borges and Marie Curie as well as government reports on nuclear weapons and energy; the score is mostly by David Byrne, with additional material by Mabou cofounder Philip Glass.

Dead End Kids // Photograph: Courtesy Mabou Mines

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s By Jeeves

2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for 48 hours)

On the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Universal are rolling out a free musical every week from Lloyd Webber’s significant back catalog. Each stream remains viewable for 48 hours. This week’s offering is Lloyd Webber's most modest show: By Jeeves, a collaboration with the marvelous and very prolific British playwright Alan Ayckbourn. Adapted from P.G. Wodehouse's stories about the rich and naive Bertie Wooster and his ultra-competent valet, the musical began as the 1975 West End flop Jeeves, but Lloyd Webber and Ayckbourn rewrote it nearly entirely for a retitled 1996 version that ran for half a year in London and, in 2001, for a few months in New York. Nearly all of that Broadway cast is featured in the recording that streams on YouTube this weekend; the cast is largely American, including John Scherer as Wooster, but Jeeves is played by the veteran English actor Martin Jarvis. It's mild stuff, and the period score is a far cry from the rock operas for which Lloyd Webber is best known, but it's not unpleasant.

By Jeeves // Photograph: Courtesy the Really Useful Group

Stars in the House: Melissa Errico

2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live, chatty interview interspersed with songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health.The main guest at today’s “Feel Good Friday” matinee is the smart-edged musical-theater leading lady Melissa Errico, whose silvery voice has brightened such shows as My Fair Lady, Amour and the Off Broadway revival of Passion.

Melissa Errico // Photograph: Michael Lavine

Paramodernites #5: All that Spectacle: Dance on Stage and Screens

3pm EDT / 8pm BST (available through May 24)

Netta Yerushalmy aims her cannons at the canon of 20th-century dance in Paramodernities, a highly acclaimed six-part, four-hour deconstruction and critique of terpsichorean landmarks. Performed by a cast of 20 dancers and scholars, the show casts a critical eye on works by Vaslav Nijinski, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, George Balanchine, Alvin Ailey and Bob Fosse. The show’s 2019 run at New York Live Arts was recorded, and this week Yerushalmy is rolling it out in six digestible free installments. Discussions follow each section. Today’s fifth episode is a response to Bob Fosse’s film version of Sweet Charity; the fast-rising young playwright Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play) is a special guest. (Once aired, each episode remains viewable on Yerushalmy’s archive page through May 24.)

Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities #5 // Photograph: Hayim Heron

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution Marie's Crisis keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Acting for a Cause: Pride & Prejudice

5pm EDT / 10pm BST

A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause that helps low-income families fighting COVID-19 at Mount Sinai Hospital. To raise funds and awareness, he is gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for live weekly Zoom readings of classic plays. Today’s installment is Christina Calvit’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved Pride and Prejudice, starring Melissa Barrera as Elizabeth Bennet and Euphoria hunk Jacob Elordi as Mr. Darcy.

Jacob Elordi // Photograph: Shutterstock

San Francisco Ballet: Romeo and Juliet

5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (available for one week)

San Francisco Ballet stays on its toes by streaming a different complete ballet from its archives every week. This one is artistic director Helgi Tomasson’s well-loved 1994 version of Shakespeare’s tragedy of star-crossed lovers undone by family strife, plus daggers and poor communication. (It is set to Sergei Prokofiev’s traditional R&J score.) This performance was filmed in 2015; interestingly enough, Lincoln Center is streaming its own different capture of the same ballet—recorded in the same year—this Monday afternoon, so you’ll have a chance to compare and contrast the filming styles if you like.

Romeo and Juliet // Photograph: Erik Tomasson

Luba Mason: 5’ 10”

6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. In tonight’s 2019 selection, the talented Broadway singer and actor Luba Mason—who was in the cast of the Bob Dylan phonograph musical Girl from the North Country prior to its forced hiatus—looks back on her multi-decade showbiz career, joined by Billy Stritch at the piano.

Luba Mason // Photograph: Courtesy Feinstein’s/54 Below

Irene Rodríguez: Solera and Encierro

7pm EDT / 12am BST (available through May 15)

The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. To help pass the time while it is shuttered, the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) In this video, which remains live until May 15 at 10am, Cuban flamenco star Irene Rodríguez performs two passionate works: Solero, a solo filmed by Alfredo Cannatello; and Encierro, which explores the dynamics of bullfighting.

Irene Rodríguez: Encierro // Photograph: Christopher Duggan

Neil LaBute's The Shape of Things

7pm EDT / 12am BST (live only)

Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tim Realbuto, Katie Rose Clarke and Jonah Platt star in a live-only remote reading of the 2001 drama The Shape of Things, in which playwright Neil LaBute, that adept chronicler of human ugliness, warps the Pygmalion story into a bitter critique on romance and performance art. Theater podcaster Alison Tanney produces and directs the event; it’s free, but a donation of at least $5 to the Actors Fund is requested.

Lena Hall // Photograph: Joseph Altadonna

Performa: Erwartung: A Street Opera

7pm EDT / 12am BST (live only)

The biennial performance art festival Performa streams a recording of a site-specific 2015 work created by South Africa’s Robin Rhode. Standing in Times Square, soprano Carole Sidney Louis performs an adaptation of Arnold Schoenberg’s atonal solo 1909 opera Erwartung (Expectation), reconceived to suggest the experience of South African women who have been separated from their husbands.

Erwartung: A Street Opera // Photograph: Courtesy Performa

The Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Like last week's Aida, tonight’s Viewer's Choice selection predates the HD era, and it's a stone-cold classic: Puccini’s La Bohème, a high–Rent portrait of struggling artists in 19th-century Paris. Broadcast in 1977, this Bohème was the very first offering of the public-television series Live from the Met, and it stars two of the era’s greatest singers: Renata Scotto and Luciano Pavarotti. James Levine conducts the performance. (To have a say in future Viewers’ Choice programming, visit the Met’s Facebook or Instagram page tonight for a link to the ballot.)

La Bohème // Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives

Dance Quarantine V

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

In this weekly anthology, curated by Sangeeta Yesley, homebound dancers and choreographers associated with the downtown arts incubator Dixon Place express their pent-up emotions. This edition features Diana Pettersen-Hervas, Hana Kozuka, Melissa Escano, Rebecca Frazier and the Redef Movement.

Kapow-i GoGo Gooo!

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

From the wacky brains of playwright Matt Cox and “geek friendly” producers the Ultra Corporation—who previously collaborated on the long-running Off Broadway not-officially-a-Harry-Potter-comedy Harry Potter comedy Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic—comes an original series about a 14-year-old girl on a quest to save to universe. Adapted from the upcoming two-part stage show The Kapow-i GoGo Saga, the series is inspired by anime and video games. Each episode lasts 30-40 minutes, and will remain up indefinitely on Ultra’s YouTube page.

Kapow-i GoGo Gooo! // Photograph: Crystal Arnette

Felt Sad, Posted a Frog (and other streams of global quarantine)

7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

The Cherry Artists’ Collective, an upstate New York arts group with an international bent, presents the premiere of a “livestream fever dream” co-written by Serbia’s Iva Brdar, El Salvador’s Jorgelina Cerritos, Germany’s Rebekka Kricheldorf, Argentina’s Santiago Loza, and Ithaca’s own Saviana Stanescu and Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon. Artistic director Samuel Buggeln and Beth F. Milles co-direct a cast of 13, who perform the piece for the last time tomorrow afternoon. Tickets are priced at $15–$35.

Lyrae Van Clief Stefanon // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The King and I

8pm EDT (North America only, available for 48 hours)

The dozens of filmed musicals on BroadwayHD are usually reserved for subscribers, but tonight the streaming service is offering a free watch party of o the streaming Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic 1951 musical, The King and I. Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe star in Lincoln Center Theater’s 2015 revival of this 1951 romantic drama about culture clash between the King of Siam and an English governess in the 1860s. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the opulent production features gorgeous period costumes and a lush rendition of the score (which includes such standards as "Hello, You Lovers," "Getting to Know You" and "Something Wonderful"); O'Hara gives a measured, beautifully sung performance as the I of the storm, for which she won a Tony Award (as did Ruthie Ann Miles as the King's head wife). This version was filmed during the production's London run in 2018. Donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.

The King and I // Photograph: Paul Kolnik

Play-PerView: How to Load a Musket

8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live, one-time-only Zoom reading of Talene Monahon’s How to Load a Musket, which explores the strange world of historical reenactment in a play that draws from verbatim interviews with costumed military-history obsessives. The cast, reunited from the play’s premiere at 59E59 earlier this year, includes Adam Chanler-Berat, Richard Topol, Lucy Taylor and Ryan Spahn; Jaki Bradley once again directs. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Less Than Rent Theatre and PPE for NYC.

How to Load a Musket // Photograph: Russ Rowland

New York City Ballet: Concerto DSCH

8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 72 hours)

City Ballet’s six-week spring season at Lincoln Center was scheduled to begin last week. In its stead, the venerable dance company is providing a month and a half of digital offerings, including workshops and movement classes as well as streamed recordings of pieces from its repertoire every Tuesday and Friday. (Each release stays live for three days.) Tonight’s offering is a 2008 piece by current NYCB artist in residence Alexei Ratmasky, set to Dmitri Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 2 and danced here by company principals Sara Mearns, Tyler Angle, Ashley Bouder, Gonzalo Garcia, and Joaquin De Luz.

New York City Ballet: Concerto // Photograph: Paul Kolnik

Downtown Variety: Take 8

8pm EDT / 1am BST

La MaMa and CultureHub brew up a weekly virtual coffeehouse in the spirit of La MaMa’s deep East Village roots, featuring short acts of music, theater, dance, comedy, A/V performance and more. Artists participating in this edition, hosted by Mattie Barber-Bockelman, include Big Dance Theater’s Paul Lazar, Witness Relocation’s Dan Safer, H0t Club, John Maria Gutierrez, Laura Sofía Pérez, Chris Ryan Williams, Melissa Lozada-Oliva and video artist Mengwen Cao.

Stars in the House: Jason Danieley

8pm EDT / 1am BST

The evening edition of the twice-daily interview show (see 2pm above) honors World Ovarian Cancer Day with a visit from the golden-voiced Broadway tenor Jason Danieley (Candide), who lost his wife and frequent costar, the beloved leading lady Marin Mazzie (Ragtime), to the disease in 2018.

Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley// Photograph: Courtesy Feinstein’s/54 Below

Trump Lear

8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (live only)

You may know David Carl from his portrayal of Gary Busey in his standout one-man comedy show, David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet. Now Carl plays an actor named Carl David (try to keep up), who evokes the wrath of Donald Trump by portraying the President in a solo version of King Lear, Shakespeare's portrait of a senescent ruler whose vanity tears his country apart. Carl now performs the show live on Zoom on Fridays from his home in Brooklyn. Tickets are $12.

Trump Lear // Photograph: Anthony Velez

Steve Watts

9pm EDT / 2am BST

Once a familiar face at NYC piano bars including the Duplex and Bar Nine, the snuggly and beloved Steve Watts has since moved to Wisconsin, where there may be fewer nightclubs but at least his vote will count. In his now-weekly Friday gig, part of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Safer At Home Performance Series, he performs 90 minutes of piano-friendly favorites by folks like the Beatles, Elton John, David Bowie and Billy Joel. (You can put bread in his Venmo jar at @Steve-Watts-3.)

Return to Mostly Sondheim

10pm EDT / 3am BST

For 12 years, the Duplex's second-floor showroom played home on Friday nights to Mostly Sondheim, a late-night open-mic showtune fest that served as a zany, joyful, frequently overseved second home to many hardcore musical-theater enthusiasts. The show had multiple hosts over the years, including Brandon Cutrell, Kate Pazakis, Marty Thomas, Emily McNamara, Ben Cameron, Todd Buonopane, Molly Pope, Colleen Harris and Eric Michael Krop—with piano wizard Brian Nash at the keys for most of the run. Tonight they all reunite for a live virtual concert, joined by a bunch of longtime regulars. Expect nostalgic mayhem.

Emily McNamara // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com. Listings continue below.