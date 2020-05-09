The best live theater to stream online on May 9 and May 10 Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events live online today

The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret performances you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support the artists involved.

Events that go live today are at the top of the list; be sure to scroll down past the daily listings to find major events that you can still stream for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration date. We update this page continuously, so please feel free to bookmark it and check back daily.

Plays in the House: Blithe Spirit

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)

Twice a week, the invaluable Stars in the House series, which usually features interviews and musical interludes (see 8pm below), presents live performances of plays in their entirety. Previous efforts, including The Heidi Chronicles, Fully Committed and Tiny Beautiful Things, have come off smashingly. Today the series gathers an expert cast for a reading of Noël Coward’s hit 1941 séance-fiction comedy, Blithe Spirit, in which the peevish ghost of a novelist’s first wife upends his marriage to her replacement. The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper, Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry and Memphis’s Montego Glover are the central romantic trio, and the veteran stage and screen star Leslie Uggams (Roots) plays the daffy medium who sets the ghost at large. Schele Williams directs, and Brian Stokes Mitchell serves as narrator. (Unlike most Stars in the House offerings, this one stays viewable for only four days.)

William Jackson Harper // Photograph: Christine Jean Chambers

Boulangerie: Home Delivery

Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Drag artiste Wanda Whatever hosts an eclcectic monthly variety show called Boulangerie at the Glory, a gay bar in East London. Now she takes an international virtual stage via Twitch as the organizer of a three-hour festival of subversive delights that features more than 30 drag and queer performers performers from around the world. On the roster are Brooklyn force Merrie Cherry, Manhattan transformer Marti Gould Cummings, sideshow festish-burlesquer Smashlyn Monroe, Berlin star Ghost Elektra, nonbinary badass Radam Ridwan, transmasculine drag king Prinx Silver, and the colorfully named Bunny Boileur, HP Loveshaft and and Oedipussi Rex. Donations of $5 are suggested, and tips for individual performers are welcome.

Wanda Whatever // Photograph: Corinne Cumming

Martha Graham Dance Company: Chronicle

Saturday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a deep dive into the forceful all-female 1936 piece Chronicle, which Graham created after refusing an invitation to dance at the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany. The program includes archival footage of Graham and the original cast, as well as a performance by the modern company at last year’s Jacob’s Pillow festival. Artistic director Janet Eilber is on hand for live Q&A during the group watch, joined by Graham archives overseer Oliver Tobin and senior artistic associate Denise Vale.

Martha Graham: Chronicle // Photograph: Melissa Sherwood

Felt Sad, Posted a Frog (and other streams of global quarantine)

Saturday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)

The Cherry Artists’ Collective, an update NewYork arts group with an international bent, presents the final performance of a “livestream fever dream” co-written by Serbia’s Iva Brdar, El Salvador’s Jorgelina Cerritos, Germany’s Rebekka Kricheldorf, Argentina’s Santiago Loza, and Ithaca’s own Saviana Stanescu and Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon. Artistic director Samuel Buggeln and Beth F. Milles co-direct a cast of 13 in today’s final performance of the run. Tickets are priced at $15–$35.

Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities #6: The Choreography of Rehabilitation: Disability and Race in Balanchine’s Agon

Saturday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (available through May 24)

Netta Yerushalmy aims her cannons at the canon of 20th-century dance in Paramodernities, a highly acclaimed six-part, four-hour deconstruction and critique of terpsichorean landmarks. Performed by a cast of 20 dancers and scholars, the show casts a critical eye on works by Vaslav Nijinski, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, George Balanchine, Alvin Ailey and Bob Fosse. The show’s 2019 run at New York Live Arts was recorded, and this week Yerushalmy is rolling it out in six digestible free installments. Discussions follow each section. Today’s final episode is a response to George Balanchine’s neoclassical Stravinsky ballet Agon (1957), followed by a discussion with historian Peter N. Miller. (Once aired, each episode remains viewable on Yerushalmy’s archive page through May 24.)

Netta Yerushalmy: Paramodernities #6 // Photograph: Hayim Heron

Sarah Brightman: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Saturday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (available for 72 hours)

Sarah Brightman, who parlayed her starring role in the original London and Broadway casts of The Phantom of the Opera into huge success as an international recording artist, gifts her homebound fans with a free stream of her 1997 concert at London’s fancy Royal Albert Hall. The program begins with classical selections, then takes a detour into Broadway and pop (the Gipsy Kings, Queen) before arriving at a suite of songs by her angel of music and onetime husband, Andrew Lloyd Webber. Andrea Bocelli makes a guest appearance to sing their stirring hit bilingual duet, “Time to Say Goodbye (Con Te Partiro),” accompanied by the English National Orchestra.

Sarah Brightman // Photograph: Simon Fowler

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Saturday 5pm–10:30pm EDT / 10pm–3:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

Storm Large

Saturday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)

The city’s top supper club, Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers shows from its archives, streamed live on YouTube for one night only, in its ongoing series #54BelowatHome. Tonight’s performer is the husky-voiced rock belter Storm Large, who made her name on the TV show Rock Star: Supernova and previously fronted the dubiously named Storm and the Balls. She is also known for her vagina-power novelty hit “8 Miles Wide” and her work with the cabaret supergroup Pink Martini. In this 2019 concert, Large is backed by her band, Le Bonheur, in a new set of love songs with an adult twist.

Storm Large // Photograph: Laura Domela

The Metropolitan Opera: The Opera House

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

Tonight, instead of streaming a full opera as usual (see Sunday 7:30pm), the Met. marks what would have been the end of its live 2019–2020 season with The Opera House. Directed by Susan Froemke, this 2017 documentary film surveys the Met's history through archival footage as well as new interviews, including with a 90-year-old Leontyne Price.

Leontyne Price // Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives

ABCirque Virtual Cabaret

Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST

The Brooklyn new-circus troupe ABCirque, based at the Muse, presents 90 free minutes of family-friendly spectacle to help fill your Saturday night with wonder. Eric Walton plays virtual ringmaster to remote aerialists, cyr wheelers, puppeteers, dancers, beatboxers and more, including Cardone the Magician, Elena Sanders, Nina West, Ayla Weisz, Ivory Fox, Franklin & JoJo, Aaron Strand, Whiskey Jules, Teddy Ment, Juanita Cardenas and Michael Feigenbaum. You can tip the artists via Venmo (@TheMuseBrooklyn).

ABCirque // Photograph: Courtesy ABCirque

Metropolitan Playhouse: The Parlor Car

Saturday at 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse unearth a one-act 1876 farce by William Dean Howells, one of America’s most prominent 19th-century littérateurs. Originally published in the Atlantic Monthly, which he edited at the time, the piece finds a pair of ex-lovers forced to share the same compartment in a train bound for Schenectady. The company’s artistic director, Alex Roe, directs this 45-minute reading (which streams via YouTube and Zoom) as part of the company’s ongoing Virtual Playhouse project.

Stars in the House: Chita Rivera and The Rink Broadway cast reunion

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common. The main guest at the Saturday evening edition is one of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera. She came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history. Tonight, in a treat for lovers of Broadway lore, she reunites with select castmates from the short-lived 1984 musical The Rink (by John Kander, Fred Ebb and the late Terrence McNally)—including Jason Alexander and future big-time directors Rob Marshall and Scott Ellis—for a night of stories and songs.

Chita Rivera // Photograph: Laura Marie Duncan

Joe’s Pub: Cheeyang & Khiyon: Eastbound

Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. In tonight’s concert, recorded in January, Cheeyang Ng and Khiyon Hursey share selections from their new bilingual musical, Eastbound, whose score contains elements of Mandopop and traditional Chinese music. Desdemona Chiang directs this story of brotherly love and survival, with a cast that comprises Zachary Noah Piser, Jessica Tyler Wright, Ya Han Chang, Xiaoqing Zhang, Zachary Infante and Cheeyang Ng. Unlike most Joe’s Pub streams, this one can only be viewed as it streams live.

Eastbound // Photograph: Courtesy Joe’s Pub

Borders

Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

After a test run in April, Dirty Laundry Theatre Company returns with a three-weekend run of Israeli playwright Nimrod Danishman’s two-hander about Grindr romance between two men separated by physical and cultural borders: one is in Jerusalem, the other in Beirut. Michael R. Piazza directs a streaming version of the play, performed live-only via YouTube by Adrian Rifat and Eli M. Schoenfeld. It’s free, but you can support the company here.

Borders // Photograph: Courtesy Dirty Laundry Theatre

Serials @ The Flea: Online!

Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST

Beer, bands and youth fuel this weekly competition, in which the Flea's enthusiastic resident company, the Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. Tonight the Tribeca company takes the fun to Instagram and YouTube with playlets specifically crafted for digital delivery; a $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)

The Secret Loft: Rave Revue

Saturday 9:30pm EDT / 2:30am BST

Limber performers ply their skills at the monthly Secret Circus, where camp and burlesque ingredients add to the downtown flavor. The show now streams weekly in a show that is part aerialism pageant and part Saturday-night rave, featuring ambient aerialism by Ariel Iasevoli and music by DJ Alex Neuhausen. It’s free but you can support the artists through Venmo at @Secret-Loft.

Stars in the House: Mother's Day celebration

Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

The Sunday matinee edition of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s talk show (see Saturday 8pm) celebrates Mother's Day with guests to be announced.

Broadway Does Mother’s Day

Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (available through April 14)

Broadway luminaries celebrate motherhood, America and relief for the needy in this star-spangled benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund,. The casts of every suspended Broadway musical are taking part in this variety show of musical numbers and comedy sketches, along with a dazzling array of major talents: Bernadette Peters, Harvey Fierstein, Vanessa Williams, Betty Buckley, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jennifer Holliday, Annaleigh Ashford, Victor Garber, Lea DeLaria, LaChanze, Victoria Clark, Carolee Carmello, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Beanie Feldstein, Chuck Cooper, Ann Harada, Kate Baldwin, Eden Espinosa, Mandy Gonzalez, Judy Kaye, James Monroe Iglehart, Lesli Margherita, Jenn Colella, Michael McElroy, Bonnie Milligan and many, many more. Donations, which will help BC/EFA fill the gap left by the cancellation of its usual Easter Bonnet celebration, can be made via Donations can be made here.

Harvey Fierstein // Photograph: Josh Lehrer

Borders

Sunday 2:30pm EDT / 5:30pm BST (live only)

See Saturday 9pm.

John McDaniel: Sunday Tea with John McD

Sunday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

The affable pianist, musical director and composer John McDaniel—known to national audiences from his stint as the leader of The Rosie O’Donnell Show’s house band, the McDLTs—celebrates Mother’s Day with an intimate afternoon of music on Facebook Live.



John McDaniel // Photograph: Steve Ullathorne

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Sunday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm-2:30am BST

See Saturday 5pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

Opera Philadelphia: We Shall Not Be Moved

Sunday 7pm EDT / 12am BST (available through August 31)

Created by two Haitian-American writers, composer Daniel Bernard Roumain and librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and staged by leading director-choreographer Bill T. Jones, this opera looks at five teenage runaways who take refuge on the onetime site of Philadelphia’s MOVE compound, which was bombed by the police in 1985. The piece premiered three years ago at O17, the first edition of Opera Philadelphia’s now-annual festival; now the company is making it available for streaming on demand. This 2017 performance is conducted by Viswa Subbaraman and stars spoken-word artist Lauren Whitehead along with Kirstin Chávez, Daniel Shirley, Adam Richardson, Aubrey Allicock and countertenor John Holiday.

We Shall Not Be Moved // Photograph: Courtesy Philadelphia Opera

The Metropolitan Opera: Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci

Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of free performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. The eighth week of Met offerings concludes tonight the traditional "Cav & Pag" double bill of two short verismo works: Mascagni’s 1890 tale of adultery and murder, Cavalleria Rusticana, and Leoncavallo’s 1892 sad-clown tragedy, Pagliacci. Both pieces in this 2015 broadcast, conducted by Fabio Luisi, star Marcelo Álvarez and George Gagnidze as romantic rivals; the men are joined by Eva-Maria Westbroek and Ginger Costa-Jackson in Cavalleria and Patricia Racette in Pagliacci.

Pagliacci // Photograph: Cory Weaver

Amber Martin: Reba Still in Quarantine Mother's Day Special

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene. She’s also been channeling coppertop country queen Reba McEntire for years, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. Currently nesting with her own mom in Texas, Martin performs a live Mother’s Day set over Facebook joined remotely by NYC pals Angela DiCarlo, Nath Ann Carrera, Kyle Supley and Patrick Johnson.

Amber Martin: Reba Still in Quarantine Mother's Day Special // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Stars in the House: Andrea Martin with Charlotte d'Amboise, Sutton Foster and LaChanze

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

National comic treasure and two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin serves as the guest host of tonight’s edition of the twice-daily interview show and Actors Fund benefit (see Saturday 8pm). Joining her on the virtual talk-show stage for this Mother’s Day show are Broadway stars and moms Charlotte d'Amboise, Sutton Foster and LaChanze.

Andrea Martin // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 72 hours)

Hershey Felder has made a career out of solo tributes to famous composers, including Frederic Chopin, Franz Liszt and Leonard Bernstein. His latest is devoted to Great American Songbook legend Irving Berlin, the man behind such standards as "White Christmas," "Always" and "There's No Business Like Show Business." Tonight he reprises the show live from Florence, Italy. Tickets cost $50; half of the proceeds go to Berkshire Theatre Group.

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin // Photograph: Courtesy Eighty-Eight Entertainment

Brian Nash

Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)

Brian Nash // Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

