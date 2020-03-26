The best live theater you can watch from home on March 26 Theaters have been shut down for now, but you can catch many great stage stars and events live online today

The isolation crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down until at least April 12, and likely beyond; the ban on public gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. Under these circumstances, the show must go online. Luckily, streaming video makes it possible to access worlds well beyond our homes. Here are some of the theater, opera and cabaret performances you can see today without leaving your home—many of which will help you support artists during a difficult time. We'll be updating this list every day. Stay in and enjoy the shows.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26, 2020

2pm: Stars in the House: Billy Porter

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live mini-concert interspersed with interviews. (Rudetsky is an expert at digging for dish.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. The matinee guest today is the fabulous Broadway soul divo and international fashion plate Billy Porter, who made a name for himself as a special talent long before he won a Tony for Kinky Boots and an Emmy for Pose.

5pm: Justin Vivian Bond: I Hate the Spring Happy Hour

Caustic wit, witchy charisma and fearless queer wisdom have made Bond one of New York’s essential performers. Now the alt-cabaret star and trans icon puts the Mx. in mixology with a glam oasis on Instagram Live. (Should you be so inclined, you can pay for the experience through Venmo at @justin-bond-20.)

7pm: Play-PerView: A Doll’s House, Part 2

The new virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents its inaugural production: a live, one-time-only reading, via Zoom, of Lucas Hnath’s excellent quasi-sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, with a very impressive cast. Maria Dizzia, who has been starring in the national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me, plays Nora; the supporting cast comprises ​​Stuart Zagnit​, Linda Powell ​and ​Mirirai Sithole​. As we wrote of the 2017 Broadway production: “Modern in its language, mordant in its humor and suspenseful in its plotting, the play judiciously balances conflicting ideas about freedom, love and responsibility.” Proceeds from all Play-PerView events go to arts organizations affected by the COVID-19 virus; this one benefits Actors Theatre of Louisville and Vineyard Theatre. Tickets cost $5–$50, so act fast if you want to get in on the lower price tiers.

6:30pm: Julia Mattison: Ruby Manger Live! A Farewell Engagement

The midtown cabaret nightclub Feinstein’s/54 Below continues its new #54BelowatHome series with a live-streamed archived show viewable for one night only. In this very funny evening of musical character comedy, Julia Mattison plays fictional Tony Award winner, failed indie-film actress, drug-abuse icon and erstwhile Rod Stewart paramour Ruby Manger, who shares original tunes and demented Broadway satire. Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen), Andrew Kober (Hair) and Sara Chase (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) join the shenanigans, with Noel Carey providing hilarious support as her accompanist, Randy Newman.

7:30pm: En Garde Arts: Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)

En Garde Arts was scheduled to take this production to locations throughout the five boroughs this month, but now are filling what would have been the tour’s final three nights with a $20 digital broadcast of the production. As our critic Raven Snook wrote in her review of the show when it was at La MaMa last month: ”Inspired by the real-life stories of undocumented immigrants, the heartfelt and sometimes exquisite Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) stokes empathy, understanding and righteous ire. En Garde Arts spent two and a half years developing this docutheater piece through interviews and research; playwright Andrea Thome and director José Zayas have woven lightly fictionalized versions of the subjects into a play set at a music-filled party at a New York City community center, where émigrés from Mexico and Latin American countries commiserate and celebrate.”

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Wagner Week

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains viewable for the next 23 hours. This week is devoted to the oeuvre of Richard Wagner, whose four-part Ring Cycle—an epic account of the fall of the Norse gods—continues tonight with a 2011 recording of Siegfried, featuring Deborah Voigt, Jay Hunter Morris, Gerhard Siegel, Bryn Terfel and Eric Owens.

8pm: Stars in the House: Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Eric McCormack

See above. Guests at the evening edition include the vivacious Stephanie J. Block—who won a Tony last year for her star turn The Cher Show after a long career on Broadway in shows including The Pirate Queen, Wicked, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Falsettos—and her husband, Sebasyian Arcelus, who starred in Broadway’s Elf the Musical before moving to political-themed television (House of Cards, Madam Secretary). Along for the ride is Will & Grace star Eric McCormack.

9pm: Theater Wit: Teenage Dick

Chicago’s Theater Wit offers a novel rollout for the digital version of its planned run of Mike Lew's dark comedy, which imagines the hunchback king of Shakespeare's Richard III as an American teen with cerebral palsy who is set on becoming president of his senior class. (We liked the play a lot when it was at the Public in 2018.) In an effort to reproduce the feeling of live performance, the show is being streamed on Vimeo through April 19 according to the planned schedule of the original run—Thursdays through Saturdays at 9pm, Sunday matinees at 3:30pm—with tickets set at $28 and only 98 people permitted to watch per night. A live post-show discussion ensues.

BONUS (4pm–9:30pm): Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

BONUS: The Siblings Play

In Ren Dara Santiago's debut play, set in 2014 Harlem, a teenage girl and her two brothers try to make ends meet and raise each other up in the absence of their too-young parents. Jenna Worsham directs for Off Broadway’s Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, where Santiago has a residency this year. The production was in previews when theaters got shut down—but this week the Rattlestick has made a recording of the production viewable at home for $15. (The video will stay up through April 5, The Siblings Play’s original end date.)

BONUS: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten

The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a free series of filmed monologues by the provocative Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. A different pair will be released each Wednesday for five weeks; links are shared on STLAS’s Twitter account each Wednesday at 6pm. This week’s monologues are for characters in their twenties, and are performed by Adam Brody and Louisa Krause. (Performers in future weeks include Jenna Fischer, Jason Patric, Richard Kind, Frederick Weller, Maggie Grace, Amy Madigan, Bill Pullman and Judith Light.)

BONUS: The Meeting* with Justin Sayre

With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. From 2009 to 2015, he shared hilarious rants and raves from the bully (but anti-bullying) pulpit of his monthly show, the Meeting*. Now he revives the format, broadcasting live on YouTube from the basement of singer-producer Julian Fleisher’s upstate retreat. Country singer-songwriter Terry Radigan is the guest in this episode, recorded on Sunday, March 22. (A suggested donation of $20 can be sent via Venmo to @Justin-Sayre.)

BONUS: Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano

Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 or more through Venmo (@Molly-Pope); include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.

BONUS: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme—which the group tested for the first time last week—24 leading writers create monologues for 24 top actors, who record them and send them in for online broadcast. Yesterday, from 6pm through midnight, a new monologue went live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where you can still watch them today. Among the actors this time are Michael Shannon, Daveed Diggs, William Jackson Harper, Clark Gregg, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Marylouise Burke, Ty Defoe, Noah Galvin, Ryan Haddad and Josh Hamilton. The playwrights include Will Arbery, Clare Barron, Eric Bogosian, Bekah Brunstetter, Kristoffer Diaz, Stephen Adly Guirgis, J. Holtham, David Lindsay-Abaire, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Charly Evon Simpson and Tracey Scott Wilson.

RECOMMENDED: The best musicals you can stream right now on BroadwayHD





NOTE: If you would like to be considered for a listing on this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com.





