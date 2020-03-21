The best live theater you can watch from home on March 22 Theaters have been shut down for now, but you can catch many great stage stars and events live online today

The COVID-19 crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down until at least April 12; the ban on public gatherings in New York now extends to all other performance spaces as well. But many performers are trying to ensure that their shows do go on, if only online. If there's a silver lining to the current social distancing requirements, it's that we live in an age when streaming video makes it possible to access worlds well beyond our homes. Here is a list of some of the theater, dance and cabaret performances you can see today without leaving your home—many of which will help you support artists during a difficult time. We'll be updating this list every day. Stay in and enjoy the shows. (All show times are in Eastern Standard Time.)

SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2020

2pm: Stars in the House: Len Cariou and Liz Callaway

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live mini-concert interspersed with interviews. (Rudetsky is an expert at digging for dish.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. In honor of Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday, the matinee guests today include Len Cariou, who starred in the original productions of Sweeney Todd and A Little Night Music, and the sunshine-voiced Liz Callaway, who was in the cast of the tragically short-lived Merrily We Roll Along.

4pm: Melissa Errico: Sondheim Sublime

Melissa Errico is a smart-edged musical-theater leading lady whose silvery voice has brightened such shows as My Fair Lady, Amour and the Off Broadway revival of Passion. In this concert, recorded for archival purposes last year at East Hampton’s Guild Hall in East Hampton, she sets her mind on songs by show-tune deity and nonagenarian birthday boy Stephen Sondheim, from the familiar (“Send in the Clowns”) to the relatively unknown (“Goodbye for Now”). Tedd Firth is the musical director. During the broadcast, Errico will be answering questions live.

7pm: The Rosie O’Donnell Show

The longtime, vocal Broadway fan revives her fondly remembered talk show for one night as a fund-raiser for the Actors Fund, which provides essential services for those who need them in the entertainment industry. The show will be broadcast live on Broadway.com and its YouTube channel. O’Donnell and her coproducer, actor-singer Erich Bergen, have assembled a truly impressive galaxy of stars for the purpose, including Chita Rivera, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara, Idina Menzel, Lea Salonga, Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Leslie Uggams, Stephanie J. Block and erstwhile Smash rivals Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee. Oh, and Barry Manilow, Billy Porter, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tituss Burgess, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Harvey Fierstein, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Jane Krakowski, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Randy Rainbow and Ben Vereen, to name just a few others. Need we say more? We needn’t. (But you can read more about it here.)

8pm: The Meeting* with Justin Sayre

With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. From 2009 to 2015, he shared hilarious rants and raves from the bully (but anti-bullying) pulpit of his monthly show, the Meeting*. Now he revives the format for a night, broadcasting live on YouTube from the basement of singer-producer Julian Fleisher’s upstate retreat. Country singer-songwriter Terry Radigan is his guest. (A suggested donation of $20 can be sent via Venmo to @Justin-Sayre.)



9:30pm: Stars in the House: Jason Alexander and the cast of Company

See above. At this special late edition of Stars in the House—pushed back for Rosie O’Donnell’s special—Rudetsky and Wesley continue their 90th-birthday celebration of Stephen Sondheim with help from Seinfeld star Jason Alexander, who was in Sondheim’s heartbreaking 1981 flop Merrily We Roll Along, and cast members from the gender-switched Broadway revival of Company, starring the magnetic Katrina Lenk and überdiva Patti LuPone, that had been scheduled to open tonight.



BONUS (4pm–9:30pm): Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford and Dan Daly.

BONUS: Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano

Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 or more through Venmo (@Molly-Pope); include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.

BONUS: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme, 20 leading writers are creating monologues for 20 top actors, who will record them and send them in. On Tuesday, from 6pm through midnight, a new monologue went live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed; those bite-size works are still up today, so you can watch them now if you missed them. Some good places to start: Richard Kind devouring a comic nosh by Jesse Eisenberg, Ashlee Atkinson nailing a monologue by Hansol Jung, and Marin Ireland weirding out at close range in a piece by Lily Padilla. Other performers include David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Rachel Dratch, Denis O’Hare, Will Swenson, Dagmara Domińczyk, Tavi Gevinson and Patrick Wilson. Among the playwrights are David Lindsay-Abaire, Stephen Adly Guirgis and Christopher Oscar Peña.

