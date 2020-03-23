The best live theater you can watch from home on March 23 Theaters have been shut down for now, but you can catch many great stage stars and events live online today

The COVID-19 crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down until at least April 12; the ban on public gatherings in New York now extends to all other performance spaces as well. But many performers are trying to ensure that their shows do go on, if only online. If there's a silver lining to the current social distancing requirements, it's that we live in an age when streaming video makes it possible to access worlds well beyond our homes. Here is a list of some of the theater, dance and cabaret performances you can see today without leaving your home—many of which will help you support artists during a difficult time. We'll be updating this list every day. Stay in and enjoy the shows. (All show times are in Eastern Standard Time.)

MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2020

2pm: Stars in the House: Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live mini-concert interspersed with interviews. (Rudetsky is an expert at digging for dish.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. In honor of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 72nd birthday yesterday—which got somewhat overshadowed by Stephen Sondheim’s 90th—the matinee guests today include two beautiful singers: Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid) and Ramin Karimloo (Anastasia), who costarred in the 2011 West End debut of Love Never Dies, Lloyd Webber’s bizarre sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. Also on hand will be the enchanting Laura Benanti, who has captured Broadway's heart in shows from Into the Woods and Gypsy through Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, She Loves Me (currently viewable on BroadwayHD) and My Fair Lady.



2pm: Folksbiene LIVE!

More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. The latest edition of its new Folskbiene LIVE! series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," is a concert of love duets, featuring Fiddler cast members Stephanie Lynn Mason and Drew Seigla.

7pm: The Siblings Play

In Ren Dara Santiago's debut play, set in 2014 Harlem, a teenage girl and her two brothers try to make ends meet and raise each other up in the absence of their too-young parents. Jenna Worsham directs for Off Broadway’s Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, where Santiago has a residency this year. The production was in previews when theaters got shut down—but starting today, the Rattlestick is making a recording of the production viewable at home for $15. (The video will stay up through April 5, The Siblings Play’s original end date.)

8pm: Stars in the House: Brian Stokes Mitchell

See above. The guest at the evening edition is Brian Stokes Mitchell, the baritone star of such shows as Ragtime and Man of La Mancha. One of Broadway's most accomplished leading men and has proved to be a suave and affable concert performer; he is also the Chairman of the Actors Fund, the very worthy charity for which Stars in the House is raising money, so this should be a good chance to hear more about where your dollars are going.

9:30pm: Mondays in the Club with Lance

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now composer, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of singing, drinking, dancing, strip-teasing and naughty behavior at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of Crowdcast, where loyal regulars keep the flame burningand others are welcome to join. Expect advanced show-tune geekery and community spirit. (Venmo contributions are welcome at @mondaysintheclub.)

BONUS (4pm–9:30pm): Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

BONUS: The Meeting* with Justin Sayre

With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. From 2009 to 2015, he shared hilarious rants and raves from the bully (but anti-bullying) pulpit of his monthly show, the Meeting*. Now he revives the format, broadcasting live on YouTube from the basement of singer-producer Julian Fleisher’s upstate retreat. Country singer-songwriter Terry Radigan is the guest in this episode, recorded on Sunday, March 22. (A suggested donation of $20 can be sent via Venmo to @Justin-Sayre.)

BONUS: Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano

Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 or more through Venmo (@Molly-Pope); include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.

BONUS: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme, 20 leading writers are creating monologues for 20 top actors, who will record them and send them in. On Tuesday, from 6pm through midnight, a new monologue went live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed; those bite-size works are still up today, so you can watch them now if you missed them. Some good places to start: Richard Kind devouring a comic nosh by Jesse Eisenberg, Ashlee Atkinson nailing a monologue by Hansol Jung, and Marin Ireland weirding out at close range in a piece by Lily Padilla. Other performers include David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Rachel Dratch, Denis O’Hare, Will Swenson, Dagmara Domińczyk, Tavi Gevinson and Patrick Wilson. Among the playwrights are David Lindsay-Abaire, Stephen Adly Guirgis and Christopher Oscar Peña.

