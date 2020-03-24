The best live theater you can watch from home on March 24 Theaters have been shut down for now, but you can catch many great stage stars and events live online today

The COVID-19 crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down until at least April 12; the ban on public gatherings in New York now extends to all other performance spaces as well. But many performers are trying to ensure that their shows do go on, if only online. If there's a silver lining to the current social distancing requirements, it's that we live in an age when streaming video makes it possible to access worlds well beyond our homes. Here is a list of some of the theater, dance and cabaret performances you can see today without leaving your home—many of which will help you support artists during a difficult time. We'll be updating this list every day. Stay in and enjoy the shows. (All show times are in Eastern Standard Time.)

TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2020

1pm–3pm: Performance for One

Looking for a more intimate theater experience? Writer-director Edward Einhorn adapts his intensely personal, one-on-one playlet (presented in two parts), into a virtual experience via Skype. The show touches on questions of memory and the passage of time. To book it, you’ll need to email Einhorn and schedule a slot; if you can’t get one today, the show returns this Friday and presumably beyond. Check the website for details.

2pm: Stars in the House: Jeremy Jordan

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live mini-concert interspersed with interviews. (Rudetsky is an expert at digging for dish.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. The matinee guest today is the charming Jeremy Jordan, who made history originating the lead male roles in two Broadway musicals in the 2012-13 season: the short-lived Bonnie and Clyde and the Disney hit Newsies. He also played Jamie in The Last Five Years, Jimmy on the NBC hate-watch classic Smash and Winn on Supergirl, and is scheduled to go on playing Seymour in the first-rate Off Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors when performances resume.

6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme—which the group tested for the first time last week—24 leading writers create monologues for 24 top actors, who record them and send them in for online broadcast. Today, from 6pm through midnight, a new monologue goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed. Among the actors this time are Michael Shannon, Daveed Diggs, William Jackson Harper, Clark Gregg, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Marylouise Burke, Ty Defoe, Noah Galvin, Ryan Haddad and Josh Hamilton. The playwrights include Will Arbery, Clare Barron, Eric Bogosian, Bekah Brunstetter, Kristoffer Diaz, Stephen Adly Guirgis, J. Holtham, David Lindsay-Abaire, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Charly Evon Simpson and Tracey Scott Wilson.

7pm: The Siblings Play

In Ren Dara Santiago's debut play, set in 2014 Harlem, a teenage girl and her two brothers try to make ends meet and raise each other up in the absence of their too-young parents. Jenna Worsham directs for Off Broadway’s Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, where Santiago has a residency this year. The production was in previews when theaters got shut down—but starting today, the Rattlestick is making a recording of the production viewable at home for $15. (The video will stay up through April 5, The Siblings Play’s original end date.)

7pm: Folksbiene LIVE!

More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. The latest edition of its Folskbiene LIVE! series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," is Lider un Mayses far Zise Khaloymes—Stories and Songs for Sweet Dreams: An Event for the Whole Family, performed by Dylan Seders Hoffman.



7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Wagner Week

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains viewable for the next 23 hours. This week is devoted to the oeuvre of Richard Wagner, whose four-part Ring Cycle—an epic account of the fall of the Norse gods—begins tonight with a 2010 recording of Das Rheingold.

8pm: Stars in the House: Raúl Esparza and Annette Bening

See above. The guest at the evening edition is edgy, passionate, cavern-voiced Broadway leading man Raúl Esparza, a four-time Tony nominee and the star of Broadway’s most recent revival of Company before the current one. (You may also know him from his six seasons on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.) Also on hand is four-time Oscar nominee—and recent star of All My Sons—Annette Bening, a board member of the Actors Fund.

BONUS (4pm–9:30pm): Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

BONUS: The Meeting* with Justin Sayre

With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. From 2009 to 2015, he shared hilarious rants and raves from the bully (but anti-bullying) pulpit of his monthly show, the Meeting*. Now he revives the format, broadcasting live on YouTube from the basement of singer-producer Julian Fleisher’s upstate retreat. Country singer-songwriter Terry Radigan is the guest in this episode, recorded on Sunday, March 22. (A suggested donation of $20 can be sent via Venmo to @Justin-Sayre.)

BONUS: Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano

Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 or more through Venmo (@Molly-Pope); include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.

