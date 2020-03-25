The best live theater you can watch from home on March 25 Theaters have been shut down for now, but you can catch many great stage stars and events live online today

The isolation crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down until at least April 12, and likely beyond; the ban on public gatherings in New York now extends to all other performance spaces as well. Under these circumstances, the show must go online. If there's a silver lining to social distancing requirements, it's that we live in an age when streaming video makes it possible to access worlds well beyond our homes. Here are some of the theater, opera and cabaret performances you can see today without leaving your home—many of which will help you support artists during a difficult time. We'll be updating this list every day. Stay in and enjoy the shows.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, 2020

2pm: Stars in the House: Tina Fey and Jeffrey Richmond

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, they play host to a different theater star for a live mini-concert interspersed with interviews. (Rudetsky is an expert at digging for dish.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. The matinee guests today are 30 Rock’s Tina Fey and her husband, Jeff Richmond, who wrote the book and music, respectively, for the Broadway musical Mean Girls, based on Fey’s cult 2004 teen film—which is itself now in the process of being adapted back into a movie.

3pm: The Last Cyclist

Edward Einhorn directs a filmed version of his staging of this absurdist dark comedy about government persecution of bicyclists, written by Karl Svenk in the Terezín concentration camp during the Holocaust and suppressed by the Nazis for its overt allegorical content. The piece was filmed at La MaMa.

6pm: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten

The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents a series of filmed monologues by the provocative Neil LaBute (In the Company of Men), performed in real time. A different pair will be released each Wednesday for five weeks; links are shared on STLAS’s Twitter account circa 6pm. Tonights monologues are for characters in their twenties, and are performed by Adam Brody and Louisa Krause. (Performers in future weeks include Jenna Fischer, Jason Patric, Richard Kind, Frederick Weller, Maggie Grace, Amy Madigan, Bill Pullman and Judith Light.)

6:30pm: Joe Iconis and George Salazar: Two Player Game

The midtown cabaret nightclub Feinstein’s/54 Below launches its ongoing #54BelowatHome series tonight with a live-streamed archived show viewable for one night only. After many years as something of a cult musical-theater figure, pop-rock showtunesmith Joe Iconis had a breakout year in 2019, when his teen-oriented musical Be More Chill rode viral success to a run on Broadway. His rowdy cabaret shows at F/54, often stuffed with longtime friends and collaborators, have a joyous sense of community. This more intimate concert is no different in spirit: It teams him with longtime collaborator George Salazar, who popped in BMC with the angsty “Michael in the Bathroom.

7pm: New York Theatre Barn: New Works Series

In this free half-hour live-streamed show, NYTB Zooms in on two musicals in development: Lynne Shankel and Sara Cooper’s HoT, a feminist reworking of the myth of Helen of Troy, and Billy Recce’s Dimes, which puts a queer spin on the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra Jr.

7pm: The Siblings Play

In Ren Dara Santiago's debut play, set in 2014 Harlem, a teenage girl and her two brothers try to make ends meet and raise each other up in the absence of their too-young parents. Jenna Worsham directs for Off Broadway’s Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, where Santiago has a residency this year. The production was in previews when theaters got shut down—but this week the Rattlestick has made a recording of the production viewable at home for $15. (The video will stay up through April 5, The Siblings Play’s original end date.)

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Wagner Week

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains viewable for the next 23 hours. This week is devoted to the oeuvre of Richard Wagner, whose four-part Ring Cycle—an epic account of the fall of the Norse gods— tonight with a 2010 recording of Das Rheingold.



8pm: Cabaret Cabernet

Breakout comedic chanteuse Catherine Cohen hosts a variety show from her bedroom as a "work from home edition" of her usual weekly Club Cumming gig. Expect a great lineup of performers and comedians, such Meg Stalter, Bowen Yang, Pat Regan, Matt Rogers, Mitra Jouhari, George Civeris, Sydnee Washington, Rachel Sennott and Joel Kim Booster. Donations to the New York Food Bank are encouraged.

8pm: Stars in the House: Colin Donnell and Patti Murin

See above. The guests at the evening edition are the married Broadway couple Colin Donnell (Anything Goes) and Patti Murin (Frozen), who recently announced that they are expecting their first child.

BONUS (4pm–9:30pm): Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5).



BONUS: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme—which the group tested for the first time last week—24 leading writers create monologues for 24 top actors, who record them and send them in for online broadcast. Yesterday, from 6pm through midnight, a new monologue went live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where you can still watch them today. Among the actors this time are Michael Shannon, Daveed Diggs, William Jackson Harper, Clark Gregg, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Marylouise Burke, Ty Defoe, Noah Galvin, Ryan Haddad and Josh Hamilton. The playwrights include Will Arbery, Clare Barron, Eric Bogosian, Bekah Brunstetter, Kristoffer Diaz, Stephen Adly Guirgis, J. Holtham, David Lindsay-Abaire, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Charly Evon Simpson and Tracey Scott Wilson.

BONUS: The Meeting* with Justin Sayre

With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. From 2009 to 2015, he shared hilarious rants and raves from the bully (but anti-bullying) pulpit of his monthly show, the Meeting*. Now he revives the format, broadcasting live on YouTube from the basement of singer-producer Julian Fleisher’s upstate retreat. Country singer-songwriter Terry Radigan is the guest in this episode, recorded on Sunday, March 22. (A suggested donation of $20 can be sent via Venmo to @Justin-Sayre.)

BONUS: Molly Pope: Molly Pope, a Gay Man, and a Piano

Molly Pope's viscerally thrilling alto is a rich gusher of sound that emerges like a full-on blast from the past, but her cabaret shows are hilariously full of present tension. In this highly entertaining 70-minute set, recorded in February at the Duplex, the downtown darling and cult gay fave applies her Ed Sullivan Show neoretro vocals to a variety of contemporary pop songs, from the Carpenters and the Bee Gees to the Scissor Sisters and Hole, joined by the frisky Matt Aument at the piano. To view the video on YouTube, send Pope $5 or more through Venmo (@Molly-Pope); include your email address with the purchase, and she'll send you a link to the video.

