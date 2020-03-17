The best live theater you can watch from home today Theaters have been shut down for now, but you can catch many great stage stars and events live online today

The national COVID-19 crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway is shut down until at least April 12, and likely well beyond; the ban on public gatherings in New York now extends indefinitely to all other performance spaces as well. But many performers are trying to ensure that their shows do go on, if only online. If there's a silver lining to the current social distancing requirements, it's that we live in an age when streaming video and other digital technologies make it possible to access worlds well beyond our homes. Here is a list of some of the theater and cabaret performances you can see today without leaving your house or apartment—many of which will help you support artists during a difficult time. We'll be updating this list every day. Stay in and enjoy the shows. (All show times are given in Eastern Standard Time.)

TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2020

6pm–midnight: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this variation on that theme, 20 leading writers are creating monologues for 20 top actors, who will record them and send them in. From 6pm through midnight, a new monologue will be published every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays website. Performers include David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Richard Kind, Rachel Dratch, Denis O’Hare, Will Swenson, Dagmara Domińczyk, Tavi Gevinson, Marin Ireland, Ashlie Atkinson and Patrick Wilson. Among the playwrights are Jesse Eisenberg, David Lindsay-Abaire, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Christopher Oscar Peña and Hansol Jung.

6pm: #QuaranTunes Virtual Dance Party

Less a performance than a virtual hang, this is a chance to see Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt share a playlist of favorite tunes and chatter fellow thespians Noah Galvin and Kathryn Gallagher. To watch it, you'll need to download the free app Stationhead and visit the BENSPLATT channel. Proceeds from the event will go to New York City Food Bank.

7pm: Folksbiene LIVE!

More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. Tonight the company christens its Folskbiene LIVE! series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," with a "living room concert" by artistic director Zalmen Mlotek.

7pm: Anthony Nunziata

Cabaret singer Nunziata, who has an affinity for Great American Songbook standards, shares classics live on Facebook with musical director Eugene Gwozdz. Follow his page to watch.



7:30pm: Allan Harris Sings Nat King Cole

Smooth jazz crooner Harris has always had an affinity for Nat King Cole. Tonight on Facebook he celebrates the 101st anniversary of Cole's birth.



8pm: Stars in the House: Lindsay Mendez

Showtune savant and SiriusSX mainstay Seth Rudestsky is the animating force behind this ambitious new series to benefit the Actors Fund. Twice a day, at 2pm and 8pm, Rudetsky plays host to a different theater star for a live mini-concert interspersed with interviews. (He's an expert at digging for dish.) The guest at this edition is the lovable and super-voiced Lindsay Mendez, who has won audiences' hearts in shows including Wicked, Dogfight, Godspell, Significant Other and Carousel (which earned her a 2018 Tony Award).

NOTE: If you would like to be considered for a listing on this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com.