Don't lose your head, but this suitably regal showing of fabulous photographic art is well worth your service

Now that pubs and art galleries are open again in Sydney, raise your glasses to a photographic exhibition that combines two of our favourite pastimes.

Chippendale’s Galerie Pompom hosts award-winning artistic duo Gerard O’Connor and Marc Wasiak’s gorgeous-looking Queens of the Pub photographic exhibition.

The artists shot in the almost fairytale palace-like crumbing chic of Melbourne’s famous Espy hotel and surrounds, including the St Kilda foreshore laid out before it. They have assembled a fabulous cast of subjects from diverse backgrounds, ages, gender and sexual orientations to pull off an almost cinematic show.

There’s also an appealingly sustainable practice underlying the wonder that flies in the face of fast fashion. The artists collected all manner of pub detritus from across the bayside suburb, from bottle tops to beer cans, as well as beach detritus, to craft costumes and jewellery. They also got a bunch of local artists to contribute to the majestic regalia.

The pair have worked together for more than two decades, exhibiting everywhere from Government House in Canberra to the Australian Embassy in Argentina. Now Sydneysiders can luxuriate in the glorious results of their latest collaboration, and we are right royally excited. And you can always pop into Gin Lane to crown the arvo with a drink when you’re done.

Queens of the Pub is at Galerie Pompon from July 22 to August 16.





This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas

