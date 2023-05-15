Sydney
Wagner Contemporary

  • Art
  • Paddington
  • price 0 of 4
An art gallery
Photography: Supplied
Wagner Contemporary opened in 2016. The gallery is conveniently located in the heart of the Paddington Arts Precinct and exhibits a diverse range of high-quality art from Australia and beyond. The gallery has a strong focus on early career artists, as well as female artists who work across a range of media and genres. The gallery stockroom boasts a stable of leading contemporary artists.

Nadine Wagner, a second-generation gallerist and gallery director, is strongly committed to and passionate about presenting exciting artists who are early in their careers, as well as high-calibre solo exhibitions by Australian artists, on a monthly basis.

Many of the gallery’s artists are represented in national, state and regional collections and are frequently selected for major art prizes and awards.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Address:
Hampden St
Paddington
Sydney
2021
Contact:
View Website
02 9360 6069
Opening hours:
Tue-Sun 10.30am-6pm
