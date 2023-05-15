Time Out says

Wagner Contemporary opened in 2016. The gallery is conveniently located in the heart of the Paddington Arts Precinct and exhibits a diverse range of high-quality art from Australia and beyond. The gallery has a strong focus on early career artists, as well as female artists who work across a range of media and genres. The gallery stockroom boasts a stable of leading contemporary artists.

Nadine Wagner, a second-generation gallerist and gallery director, is strongly committed to and passionate about presenting exciting artists who are early in their careers, as well as high-calibre solo exhibitions by Australian artists, on a monthly basis.

Many of the gallery’s artists are represented in national, state and regional collections and are frequently selected for major art prizes and awards.