There's a new natural wine bar in an old Marrickville cake shop

In more great news for the people who got into Marrickville when it was still affordable and are now laughing all the way to the markets every weekend for fresh eggs and flowers, Marrickville is getting a new wine bar.

The guy behind it is Julian Abouzeid, who was the wine buyer for Oak Barrel for five years. He's joining forces with his brother Dominic, who is in charge of the pizzas that they're making old school Australian style with medium-thick bases in thoroughly un-classic combos like chicken, tomato, onion, garlic, pine nut, and lemon; spinach, pine nut, mushroom and lemon for vegos; and ham, tomato and fig. Plus there's a vegan one with a cheese alternative.

But back to the drinks. They've currently got 150 wines in store, with 90 per cent sitting comfortably in the organic category. Julian wants to champion small producers, minimal intervention, and biodynamic drops.You can also expect some surprising locations to crop up on the list, with Georgian, Czech, and Armenian drops joining their French, Australian and Kiwi pals.

And in good news for your wallet you won't need a loan to have a drink here. You can crack a bottle of Dormilona Skinny sauv blanc, which is a skin contact white from the Margaret River for $39, and there's a lot on the list around the $50 mark. By the glass it ranges from eight bucks a pop to $15 on the 12-strong chalkboard list that they change up when the mood takes them. On the spirits front they're also keep things off the beaten track with a gin made with green ants, independent whiskeys, French Cognacs and a tea vodka from Sri Lanka.

And so we come to the inevitable question for all bands and bar owners: what's with the name. Turns out Nicholas is the third Abouzeid brother, a psych student, and Julian and Dominic got some many questions about his contribution to the venture they named the bar in his honour.



Where's Nick? He's at uni, but that's OK because the bar is now open in Marrickville, adding a new community hub to this excellent pocket of Sydney.

Where’s Nick, 236 Marrickville Road, Marrickville 2204. https://www.facebook.com/wheresnicksydney/. Wed-Sun 4pm-late.

