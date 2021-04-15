The 3RRR host is loved up – and she's written a whole show about it

Things are going pretty well for Geraldine Hickey. The 3RRR breakfast host is engaged to the love of her life, though last year’s unpleasantness shelved the wedding plans for the moment. She’s written What a Surprise about that proposal, complete with a completely adorable video montage of the two of them adventuring around the world. She also just scored the coveted Most Outstanding Show silverwear at the Melbourne International Comedy Show.

They say that comedy is tragedy plus time. But what if there’s no tragedy? What if everything is going great? Can you make a comedy show about how much you love your wife to be, a 40th birthday party that went very well, and the travails of a gorgeous engagement ring en route to your girlfriend’s third finger?

You can if you’re as skilled a comedian as Hickey. She is charming and utterly delightful, and wins complete audience buy-in from the start, commanding attention and adoration. Her observational style and deadpan delivery are relatable and unconfrontational. So jump on this queer-friendly, award-winning gig at the Comedy Store.

