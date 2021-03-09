9 amazing Sydney hotel offers you should jump on right now

With international borders remaining closed for the foreseeable, staycations are where holidaying is at in 2021. And it just so happens that Sydney's top hotels are eager to help you satisfy your wanderlust without ever leaving town. But if you think your budget won't stretch to the fanciest guestrooms in town, think again. There are cheap deals and packages currently up for grabs at most of the city's best venues, catering to everyone from families to couples to dedicated dog parents. We've cherry-picked some of the best options currently on offer, helping your holiday dollars stretch further without shortchanging you on the luxury extras.

Perfect for: a treat for the family.

Your next family getaway could get a serious upgrade when you book into the Sofitel. You can get 50 per cent off the price of a second room, unlimited PurePops icy poles for the little ones and complimentary breakfast for kids under 12 when accompanied by a paying adult. With Sealife Sydney Aquarium, Wildlife Sydney Zoo and Madame Tussauds just a short stroll from the hotel, it’s perfectly situated for a fun-filled staycation in the city. From $220 per night per room, when two rooms are booked together.

Perfect for: all the lovers.

If you’re looking for a really special getaway with that really special someone in your life, Pier One’s Harbour Getaway for Two deal promises a romantic staycation to remember. Book in for a night from Thursday to Sunday in one of the hotel’s newly renovated Water View Suites, and not only will you have jaw-dropping views of the Harbour Bridge, but you’ll also get a complimentary evening cocktail at the hotel bar, snacks on arrival in your room, and a four-course tasting menu for two at the Gantry Restaurant, plus a la carte breakfast for two the following morning. From $597 a night, all-inclusive.

Perfect for: man’s best friend.

Devoted puppy-parents can treat their pooch to the ultimate pampering at this five-star venue in the Rocks, which recently held Sydney’s first-ever dog wedding (yes, you read that correctly). In addition to your overnight accommodation, you’ll be able to enjoy a pet afternoon tea and amenity kit from Pawesome Pets upon arrival, breakfast in bed for you and your pooch, and the usual $120 pet fee for your stay will be waived. There are a host of add-ons you can opt for, including pet birthday parties, pet paw-dicures, facials and grooming services, and even an in-room photo shoot for you and your fur-baby, all at an additional cost. The standard Pampered Pet package starts from $698 per night.

Perfect for: a room with a view.

Drink in some of the most spectacular views of Sydney Harbour, with the Harbour Bridge and Opera House right in front of you, when you book in for an autumn staycation at this popular luxury resort in the CBD. Stays before May 1 will not only guarantee you a Harbour facing room, but you’ll also get $100 worth of food and beverage credit per night of your stay, to spend in the hotel. You’ll also be entitled to early check-in at 11am and late check-out at 2pm, to ensure you can make maximum use of the hotel’s amenities during your stay. Autumn bookings are available from $340 per night, based on availability.

Perfect for: a taste of Harbourside living.

Wake up to some of the most picturesque views of the Harbour with this Bayside Bliss deal. In addition to your bay-facing room, you’ll also get an in-room balcony breakfast for two (weather permitting) so you can make the most of that picture-postcard panorama, as well as a bottle of bubbles and petit fours on arrival to toast the start of your staycation. Late checkout is also possible depending on availability. Room prices vary, depending on availability.

Perfect for: a good time with a great drink.

Sydney’s cool and quirky boutique hotel is shaking things up with its Friends with Benefits offer. Throughout March and April, you can snag a 25 per cent discount when you book a two-night stay. And to sweeten the deal, your stay will include an immersive cocktail-experience, where you'll mix up your favourite beverage. If you’d like the grog without the get-up, you can also just have your tipple delivered to your room, prepared by one of the hotel's skilled bar staff.

Perfect for: a luxury recharge.

Sometimes, you just need a little me-time, and the compact luxury of the Little National’s first Sydney venue is the perfect place to nest for a night. It’s Check In to Check Out package gives you early check-in at noon and late check-out at noon on the day of your departure, as well as unlimited high-speed wifi and free access to its on-demand movies. There will be a care package waiting for you in your room, containing an Apelles Apothecary & Lab indulgence pack, wine, Koko Black chocolates and popcorn, so you’ll have everything you need for your ultimate night-in. Bookings from $189 per night.

Perfect for: dedicated followers of fashion.

With its achingly hip and eclectic decor, its thoughtful details and heritage charm, the Old Clare is a perfect choice for anyone seeking a staycation with both style and substance. When you book direct from the Old Clare website, rather than via a third party booking agent, you’ll get guaranteed early check-in and late check-out (both at 1pm), 20 per cent off your bill at the nearby Automata restaurant, plus $24 credit to spend in the hotel and free in-room wifi.

Perfect for: luxe experiences for less.

Many hotels have inhabited the old GPO building on Martin Place over the years. Its current occupant, the Fullerton, is a world-renowned expert in high-end accommodation, but that doesn't mean it's not also happy to offer a cheeky deal to its punters. Right now, its City Escape package is bundling a night’s stay for two with a complimentary Sydney Sling cocktail at the hotel bar, plus $100 dining credit to be used within either of the hotel’s two excellent dining spaces. You’ll also get complimentary wifi and late check-out at midday. Rooms start at $300 per night.