Raes on Wategos

The shiny, white-washed stone façade of Raes has been a fixture of Byron Bay’s sparkling, celeb-dotted Wategos Beach for 30 years. Over the decades, the luxury, seven-room hotel has played host to some of Australia’s most elite guests, including Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Pink and Tom Cruise. While its waterfront location is the obvious drawcard – along with the secluded spa and freshly-caught seafood at Raes Dining Room – the hotel’s two penthouses are as good as luxury gets in NSW, with sunken baths, plump daybeds and multiple ocean-facing balconies.