Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Raes on Wategos

  • Hotels
  • Sydney
  1. Raes on Wategos exterior of hotel
    Photograph: Supplied | Raes on Wategos
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Raes on Wategos room overlooking water
    Photograph: Supplied | Raes on Wategos
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Raes on Wategos white bedroom with balcony
    Photograph: Supplied | Raes on Wategos
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Raes on Wategos exterior of hotel balcony
    Photograph: Supplied | Raes on Wategos
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

The shiny, white-washed stone façade of Raes has been a fixture of Byron Bay’s sparkling, celeb-dotted Wategos Beach for 30 years. Over the decades, the luxury, seven-room hotel has played host to some of Australia’s most elite guests, including Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Pink and Tom Cruise. While its waterfront location is the obvious drawcard – along with the secluded spa and freshly-caught seafood at Raes Dining Room – the hotel’s two penthouses are as good as luxury gets in NSW, with sunken baths, plump daybeds and multiple ocean-facing balconies.

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
6-8 Marine Pde
Byron Bay
Sydney
2481
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.