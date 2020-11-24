Bring forth the wind machine and let loose the big hair, 'cause Case Donovan's channeling power ballads

When the chips were down during lockdown, the almighty Casey Donovan brought rocking pop drive-in-style to the Robyn Webster Sports Centre in Tempe, for free. For that, and for her all-round magnificence, we salute her.

Well lucky us, the former Australian Idol winner takes over the City Recital Hall stage for a power ballad-powered rock star of a show alongside a big band and alongside musical director Daniel Edmonds during Sydney Festival 2021. For one night only, on January 18, you can join her in belting out the biggest hits, covering everyone from Joni Mitchell to Beyoncé via Adele. Weaving personal stories into the mix, you’ll get to know Donovan that little bit more.

“Leaving 2020 in the past, 2021 is looking much bigger and brighter with this concert at City Recital Hall,” she says. “I’m excited to have my very own solo show with the amazing Daniel Edmonds and incredible musicians supporting me, being part of Sydney Festival and the revival of live music. It’s going to be an incredible night.”

