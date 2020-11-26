Celebrate the silly season with singer-songwriter Imogen Clark

Looking for a good old knees-up this Christmas? Singer-songwriter Imogen Clark has you covered in eggnog. After wowing folks with her smash hit EP ‘The Making of Me’ and sold-out gigs, she’s back to put spirit into the season at the Factory Theatre on December 9 at 6.30pm with Imogen Clark’s Holiday Hootenanny.

And she’s in grand company too, joined by the likes of supreme talent Montaigne, The Preatures guitarist Jack Moffit, local heroes Sarah Belkner and Lozz Benson and country pop breakout star Melanie Dyer, plus plenty of special guests.

They’ll combine forces to jump start the party season with a mix of brand new songs and heartfelt covers. As sure as Santa will find every chimney, you can bet Clark will roll out her latest single ‘My Last Christmas With You’. “It can be hard to walk away from people in your life, even when you know you have to. This song is about holding out for the hope of making some last good memories, focusing on the good stuff one last time because you know it’ll be over soon.”

It is almost a new year after all and, errr, 2020 has been… patchy? All the more reason to party in good company. Tickets to the Holiday Hootenanny are on sale now at $22.50 a pop. We just know it’s going to go off like a glitter canon.

