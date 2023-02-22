Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring a goal for the Matildas football team against Brazil.
Photography: Mark Kolbe | Sam Kerr, Matildas

100,000 Sydney tickets to the FIFA Women's World Cup are up for grabs right now

Become part of history and snap up tickets to the Matildas' absolutely huge opening match at Stadium Australia

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis
Advertising

Good news for women's sport and Sydney-based fans! Demand for the first Australian match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 was so high that FIFA decided to move it to Sydney’s largest stadium, Stadium Australia. This move will allow more than 100,000 fans to witness the Matildas’ first hometown World Cup match, as they take on the Girls in Green from Ireland. Additional tickets to this match will be released at midday on Friday, February 24, 2023. 

This Australia vs Ireland match will kick off at 8pm on Thursday, 20 July. 

“FIFA’s mission is to organise the biggest and best Women’s World Cup in history this year, and fans – those who bring colour, passion, and atmosphere to stadiums – will be such an integral part of the tournament’s success,” says FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura.  

“With this in mind, we have taken a decision that will enable over 100,000 fans to attend the opening matchday, providing more opportunities for supporters to engage with the FIFA Women’s World Cup as a month of football we will never forget gets underway.”  

If you want to see a signature Sam Kerr backflip or a stunning goal off Cortnee Vine’s right boot, make sure you snap up one of the additional single-match passes for Australia against the Republic of Ireland, from FIFA.com/Tickets

Fans who already purchased tickets to Australia’s inaugural match have been notified by email that the match has been relocated and their tickets will remain valid at Stadium Australia.

As planned, on Friday, March 3, 2023, the second sales phase will conclude, with the last-minute sales phase commencing on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – 100 days before kick off!

See the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Match Schedule here.

Oh, and before you go – if you're interested in getting a women's soccer fix before July, get around the Women's A-League. It's on now, with the final scheduled for April 30, 2023. They're expecting a record crowd in the lead-up to the World Cup, so run like Ellie Carpenter to nab tickets fast. 

For more fun things to do, click here.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!