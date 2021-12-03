A ridiculously cute and tiny pygmy hippo calf has just been born at Taronga Zoo

You can see the pint-sized bundle of joy for yourself these school holidays

Are you ready to see something really, ridiculously cute? Sydney’s Taronga Zoo has welcomed the birth of a new pygmy hippo calf, the first calf born at the zoo in over four years. The calf was born on Monday, November 22 to experienced parents Kambiri and Fergus, and keepers report that it is doing swimmingly.

The female calf is spending most of her time in an off-exhibit nursery den, under the watchful eye of her mum. Like most newborns, much of the day consists of the calf exhibiting short bursts of energy followed by suckling from mum then napping. However, because pygmy hippos are a semi-aquatic species, the calf is also learning to master the art of swimming. Pygmy hippo calves aren’t born knowing how to swim or hold their breath, this is a learned behaviour that is taught by their mothers.

“Over the past couple of days, we’ve been giving the pair supervised access to a shallow pool in their den. They were initially hesitant, but just yesterday the calf took her first step into the water. Although it may not seem like a big step to some, it is a massive milestone for mum and calf,” said Gabe Virgona, Taronga’s unit supervisor of ungulates.

Before the calf arrived, the team at Taronga have been busy ‘baby proofing’ areas of the pygmy hippo den and exhibit. In the maternity den, the team has installed baby barriers along the walls which act as a shelter and are a form of protection for the little calf. On the main exhibit, keepers have raised the floor of the pond so that it is easier for the calf to access, whilst she is still learning to swim and hold her breath.

Pygmy hippos are native to forests and swamps of West Africa and there is estimated to be between 2000-3000 pygmy hippos remaining in the wild – classifying the species as endangered, with numbers continuing to decline in the wild.

Mum, Kambiri and the little calf are expected to make their public appearance in the coming weeks, just in time for the school holidays.

The pygmy hippos aren’t the only animals that have been getting busy in lockdown. The zoo also just celebrated the arrival of a new brood of adorable lion cubs.

