Anna Polyviou biting into a stack of cookies
Photograph: Supplied

Acclaimed pastry punk queen Anna Polyviou to set up shop in Marrickville

The awarded chef will take over the old Cornersmith location early this year

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Award winning pastry chef Anna Polyviou is set to open her first venue early this year in the highly-prized old Cornersmith space early this year.

Until late 2021, Polyviou was flexing her skills at Alexandria's Textbook Patisserie where her test menu has been delighting customers with hyper-coloured, delicious pastries including the oh, so 'grammable fairy bread croissant. The childhood birthday party inspired croissant is set to be a mainstay of the new menu, so you can get in touch with your inner kid in quite a grown up kind of way. 

We're talking, a pink and white striped butter croissant filled with vanilla crème patissiere and raspberry compote, topped with chantilly cream, fairy bread, white chocolate and hundreds and thousands.

Alongside the nostalgia fuelled croissant, Polyviou will be serving up fresh baked savoury pasties of cheese and spinach spanakopita and Greek inspired sweets, paying homage to her ancestral roots. 

The yet-to-be-named venue is slated to open early this year and joins an ever growing list of talent that have set up shop in the Inner West suburb, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Pepito's, Pizza Madre and Baba's Place. We're banking on lines around the block, so skip the snooze button if you want to score big.

In the meantime, you can grab Polyviou's awesome cookie dough tubs from Harris Farm for a tenner.

Want to know what all the hype is about? Check out why Marrickville was voted one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

