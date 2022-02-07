Look, we know that there's a designated day for just about everything now (remember Talk Like a Pirate Day?) so it takes a little something special to make us sit up and listen. One of those things, is free pizza. Better still, free pizza from two of Sydney's absolute best pizzerias, Bella Brutta and Dimitri's Pizzeria. To celebrate World Pizza Day this Wednesday, February 9, the lovable legends will be giving away 100 pizzas each on a first come, first served basis. They're ringing the help of backyard pizza sensation, Emlyn Bilbie aka Pizza Lorrd, the lockdown legend who turned his home-made hobby into an Instagram business.

Over in Newtown, the Bella Brutta team will be slinging some of their most popular 'zzas; cavolo nero with fior di latte; pepperoni with pomodoro, fior di latte and fennel seed; and its cult-favourite clam pizza with pecorino and fermented chilli.

In Surry Hills Dimitri's chefs and owners Ken Williams and Drew Huston will be serving up margheritas, marinaras and a special pizza of the day. Bilbie will be joining the eastern suburbs crew with his pizza of the day, Green Eggs, Not Ham, a vegetarian-friendly white based pizza with fresh salsa verde.

The wins don't stop there though. One "lucky slice" will be up for grabs, with the winner receiving their very own Gozney Roccbox portable pizza oven, thanks to the good folks at Gozney.

The free pizza will be spinning out from 11.30am so run, don't walk. You can order from Bella Brutta online here for in-person pick up, and order and pick-up in person at Dimitris.

