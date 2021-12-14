Sydney
Black Star Pastry's new cakes
Photograph: Supplied

Black Star Pastry is adding two new oh-so 'grammable cakes to its menu

The team behind "the most Instagrammed cake in the world" are ready for your double taps

Written by Kevin Ding
Black Star Pastry's legendary strawberry watermelon cake, deemed by The New York Times as ‘the world’s most Instagrammed cake’, is a dreamy creation combining fresh watermelon, rich cream and aromatic rose petals, to create a pretty pink dessert that just begs to be snapped. And no Instagram filters will be needed for the latest delights to grace the Black Star menu: the ‘Mango Yuzu’ and ‘Zen Cheesecake’.

Since its establishment in Newtown in 2008, Black Star Pastry has grown to include locations in the Sydney CBD, Rosebery and Moore Park. These two brand new confections have been launched in celebration of the opening of two new flagship stores, one in Melbourne’s fashion capital Chadstone (its first Victorian outpost) and the other in Shanghai near the magnificent Jing’an Temple.

The Mango Yuzu is built from seven lip-smacking layers of tropical flavour including yuzu jelly, creamy coconut, fresh mango and mango pudding, sago and mousse, all topped with a golden pineapple flower.

The Zen Cheesecake, inspired by a Japanese rock garden, is the patisserie’s most blissful cake, combining a crunching base of charcoal milk chocolate feuilletine with layers of cream cheese with Shiro miso and black sesame. 

Both cakes will be available in all Sydney stores from Saturday 18 December and are available to pre-order for collection from Monday 20 December. Put your order in and watch your Insta following soar!

Latest news

