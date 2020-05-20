Bluesfest Touring has announced new dates for a bunch of Sydney sideshows

As the reality of our locked-down world started to dawn on us all a few months ago, the realisation that some amazing concerts and events would be scrubbed off our calendars was a pretty tough blow. However restrictions have now started to ease, and now Bluesfest Touring has come out with an announcement that has us seeing that light at the end of the tunnel.

A future for international touring has been secured for Australia in 2021, with Bluesfest locking in 14 of the artists who were forced to cancel 2020 tours with new dates on our shores next year, with a possibility that more are to be announced.

That’s right, in March and April 2021, Sydney will host the likes of the godmother of punk Patti Smith and Her Band, one of the world's greatest guitarists George Benson, flamenco pop superstars the Gipsy Kings, Bob Marley’s original bandmates The Wailers, and Afro-pop pioneers Amadou and Mariam. You’ll also be able to catch the next big names in blues, with sister duo Larkin Poe and the soulful stylings of the Marcus King Band.

You can check out the full line up at bluesfesttouring.com.au and stay tuned to their Facebook and Twitter pages for further announcements. Dates are yet to be announced for blues man Allen Stone and rockers the Eagles of Death Metal, but they have been promised. No word yet about Alanis Morisette and her promised Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour, but for now, we’ve got one hand in our pocket and the other one is giving a high five crossing its fingers.

