

Gelato Messina prosecco rose gelato
Gelato Messina x Brown Brothers

Celebrate summer with free Prosecco gelato

Gelato Messina and Brown Brothers have teamed up to create a limited edition Prosecco rosé gelato – and they're giving it away for free

Written by
Eliza Campbell
Sipping Prosecco and eating ice cream are two pretty ideal summer pastimes – so why not combine them? Well, thanks to Brown Brothers and Gelato Messina, now you can.

To celebrate summer, the famed ice-creamery will be serving up cups of their latest flavour: a limited edition Prosseco rosé – and it’s just as pink and delicious as it sounds. Taking inspiration from the Bellini cocktail, the gelato has a delicate flavour profile featuring notes of blood peach, a lychee cream and rose purée.

To launch the new flavour, Messina will be giving away free scoops at Cleve Gardens in St Kilda West on Friday 21 January. Get yours between 1-4pm, while stock lasts.

Looking for the best ice cream and gelato in Sydney? We've got you.

