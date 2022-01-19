Din Tai Fung have created these super cute tiger buns to celebrate Lunar New Year

To ring in the Year of the Tiger, the dumpling masters of Din Tai Fung are serving up a limited run of adorable little tiger buns. These extremely cute sweeties will be available from January 24 through February 15, and are loaded with a rich, molten chocolate and Lotus biscoff filling, wrapped in a pillowy steamed bun. The annual zodiac buns are just one of the special Lunar New Year range that will be available at Din Tai Fung. Gold fortune dumplings made to resemble ingots are wrapped with yellow gold pastry and filled to the brim with scallop and pork and frankly, if eating dumplings means a world of good fortune, we'll take that to the bank.

The sky-high prosperity toss salad brings together 15 auspicious ingredients, the idea being that the higher the salad is flung, the better the fortune for the year to come so prepare for a delicious - and potentially messy - dish of smoked salmon and wakame Seaweed doused in plum sauce dressing. Stash a little good fortune in the freezer with the Lunar New Year of xiao long bao, kung pao chicken, wonton noodles, tiger buns, gold fortune dumplings and a whole lot more for just $108, which should pay dividends given the sheer luck the feast is meant to bring in.

The Lunar New Year specials will be available at Din Tai Fung World Square, Chatswood, Miranda and Emporium Melbourne and for frozen delivery from January 24.

