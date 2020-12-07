SydneyChange city
Panettone with a pool background
Photograph: Supplied/Icebergs

Icebergs and Sonoma launch a Christmas panettone chock-full of Australian ingredients

It's got Davidson plum, lemon myrtle and even a little smattering of green ants

By
Divya Venkataraman
What do you get when you take a classic Italian dessert and dress it for the beach? Something like Bondi eatery Icebergs and Sydney bakery Sonoma's latest collaboration, we're guessing: a light, sweet panettone stuffed with locally found ingredients, like Davidson plum, lemon myrtle and sandalwood. 

When they created their first panettone in 2019, Sonoma's executive pastry chef Alejandro Luna, Icebergs' head chef Alex Prichard and pastry chef Brittany Smith put their heads together to perfect the recipe over a period of nine months. This time around, they've tweaked it a little and added a citrusy zing, courtesy of a new ingredient: green ants. In lieu of the traditional candied fruit and raisin mix-ins, this panettone also features the earthy flavour of sandalwood and fruitiness of Davidson plum – all sourced from producers focussed on supporting First Nations communities, like South Australia's Something Wild. 

"The green ants give this incredible citrus punch to the panettone," said Pritchard in a press release. "For something that is full of so many incredible indigenous ingredients it still tastes deeply Italian and is true to the brief from Maurice [Terzini] that I always work with ‘flavours my mother would recognise, but food she would never cook.'" 

Pick up a festive party treat for $65 from Icebergs, Cicciabella, Woollahra's Victor Churchill, at Newtown's P&V Merchants or online at natty wine retailer DRNKS. If you'd rather just a taste, you can order a slice off the menu at Icebergs or Cicciabella in Bondi or Parramatta. 

