Kylie Minogue has gone and released a pretty pink prosecco, so you know what to do

Great news! After the smash-hit sensation that was the Kylie Minogue Vin de France rosé, Our Kylie has done it again. Joining the line-up of blushing drops is the Kylie Minogue sparkling prosecco rosé. This is the seventh addition to the Minogue portfolio, which is surprisingly varied and adventurous in provenance.

Kylie Minogue’s Signature wines are the entry point for this portfolio and they include four wines; the Signature Prosecco rosé from Gambellara, Italy; the Signature rosé from the Languedoc in France; the Signature sauvignon blanc from Côte de Gascogne and the Signature merlot from the Pays d’Oc. We have to assume there will be more than a bottle or two of the bubbles poppin’ on Oxford Street this coming Mardi Gras, because our girl knows exactly what she’s doing and we are here for it. The prosecco comes in at a very reasonable $25 and is available at any self-respecting bottle shop in town.

