Messina is bringing back its cookie pie – and this time, it's red velvet

If you were caught out in the cold without a cookie pie of your own last Friday night when Messina blessed our city by giving them away for free, then you've got another shot at glory. They've announced a new, bake-at-home cookie pie – this time, it's red velvet flavoured and smushed with a whole lot of white chocolate chips.

Last week, when Messina stores around Sydney debuted the cookie pie, they sold out in a flash – there was a lot of chaos, but also a lot of pies delivered safely to doorsteps. Learning from the experience, Messina stores have opened up pre-orders to keep up with all their hungry cookie monster clientele.

The pie serves two to six people – or just one person who's forgoing dinner for sweet lashings of red velvet. You choose your pick up day and time from any store over the course of five days, from April 29 to May 3. It's no longer free – it'll set you back $20 – but it's a pretty sweet deal if you bundle it with some gelato – which you'll need to spoon on top, anyway. Grab a pie and a 500ml tub for $28, or go the full haul and package it up with a 1.5L tub for $39. Most will be reserved for pick-up (this is an essential item, right?), but a selected number will be available for delivery via Deliveroo.

Once you bring your red velvet baby home, just pop it in the oven for the warm, pillowy cookie pie of your dreams. Make sure to spoon some gelato on top so it melts over the edges, just so. Pre-order here – and get in quick to pick up your pie from next Friday, April 29.

