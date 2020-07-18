More Sydney venues have been identified as possible hotspots as NSW records 15 new cases

There have been 15 more cases detected in Sydney in the 24-hour reporting period between 8pm on July 16 and 8pm on July 17, the deputy chief medical officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty has announced. Four of these cases were in returning travellers in hotel quarantine, six were linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster and one other was linked to an outbreak at the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park. Five more infections are currently under investigation as instances of untracked community transmission continue to increase in NSW.

McAnulty also identified more Sydney venues where members of the public may have become infected in recent days. Anyone who attended the Soldiers Club bistro in Batemans Bay or the Albion Park McDonald’s on July 15 are being urged to come forward for testing. Earlier in the week, seven other Sydney venues – the Picton Hotel southwest of the city, the Planet Fitness Gym in Casula, Zone Bowling in Villawood, Cook @ Kurnell near Bonna Point, the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park and the Star City Casino in Pyrmont – were named as places where people who have since tested positive had visited while infectious.

There are now six cases linked to the Planet Fitness Gym, which was first identified as a hotspot associated with the Crossroads Hotel outbreak on July 15. This brings the total number of cases currently being treated in NSW, either in hospital or via at-home care, to 105.

The state’s health experts remain concerned about the issue of community transmission, which has had a devastating impact on Victoria in recent weeks. To avoid a similar runaway increase in infections, there is currently a testing blitz underway in NSW, which had been focused on Sydney’s southwest but which is now being expanded citywide. More than 27,700 tests were conducted in the last 24 hour reporting period, McAnulty said, but he urged people from anywhere in New South Wales to be tested if they experience even the mildest or seemingly innocuous of symptoms.

“It’s important to note that it’s not just these clusters that we are worried about, with [the virus] being so active, anywhere in NSW. If you have symptoms, don’t hesitate. Come forward to one of the testing clinics, one of the respiratory clinics that the commonwealth has set up,” McAnulty said. “Don’t be shy, come forward for testing. Even if you have been tested before and symptoms recur, come forward for testing again.”

You can find a list of your nearest clinics on the NSW Health website.

As concerns about the spread of the virus in Sydney grow, it is more important than ever that you observe physical distancing and other healthy protocols. Here's our guide to going out safely in Sydney.

