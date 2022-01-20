Sydney
A table of cured meats, burrata, woodfir3ed flatbread and braised greens
Photograph: Supplied

Nomad At Home is now available every night of the week

Your iso doesn't have to be a total disaster, this coveted fine diner is dishing up bougie takeaways

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
With the ongoing pandemic and chronic staff shortages spelling dwindling bookings and daily struggles for restaurants, venues are turning back to their lockdown offerings to ensure everyone can have a restaurant experience whether they're in isolation or not. The fine folks at Nomad are doing just that and now you can treat yourself to a ready to eat (no cooking required) feast every day of the week. 

That means you can go to town on Tathra Place duck mortadella, smoked mussels with hash browns, and an olive oil ice cream sandwich to push yourself over the edge. All you have to do is order online via Shopify during service hours, open a bottle of wine and your pack will be ready for pick up at the restaurant 45 minutes later.

Dinner is available every night and your weekend lunch game just got kicked up a notch, with the whole menu available from noon, Friday to Sunday. Head to the Nomad shopify page to get cracking.

