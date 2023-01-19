Pack your bags: Australia has one of the most powerful passports in the world

The world is your oyster, with Aussies able to access a whopping 185 destinations across the globe

If one of your 2023 resolutions was to catch flights, not feelings, then we've got some good news for you: the Australian passport has been deemed one of the most powerful in the world. The Henley Passport Index reviews how many destinations a country's passport holder can access, and we came in at a not-too-shabby eighth place with access to 185 out of 227 destinations globally.

The Henley Index based its ranking on how many destinations the country's passport holder can visit without a visa, or with a visa easily obtained on arrival. Australia shares eighth place with Canada, Greece and Malta, and we've beaten out Hungry, Poland, Lithuania and Slovakia.

Japan tops the list with access to 193 destinations, and Singapore and South Korea tied in second place with access to 192 destinations. Bottoming out the list are Syria (107), Iraq (108) and Afghanistan (109).

Passport Index has determined that Australians hold the fourth most powerful passport.

Passport Index has determined that Australians hold the fourth most powerful passport.

So the question is this, Aussies: where in the world would you like to go?

