QVB is getting a late-night Champagne bar

In fact, now that you're thinking about it, the question is how has it taken someone this long to open a Champagne bar in the Queen Victoria Building, arguably one of the CBD's most attractive and recognisable structures (those green copper domes are objectively beautiful)? The Champagne bar is going to be called Reign at the QVB, naturally, so you can live out all your The Crown fantasies starting from Friday March 15.

They've set up the parlour and bar in the space that used to house the ABC store, but now instead of Bananas in Pyjamas DVDs they're going to be offering over 150 Champagnes and sparkling wines in a room decked out in a royal amount of marble, brass and pale pink. The best part is that the bar will be open until 2am, Thursdays to Sundays, which means a post shopping bevvy or an elegant after theatre meet-up just got even easier in the city. If you're an early doors luxury kind of person, they're open for lunch and dinner daily, too.

In addition to the Champagne bar, there will also be a new restaurant on level two called Esquire Drink + Dine, where they're going for a New York supper club vibe. Expect a dark oak bar, parquetry flooring, leather seating and low lighting to set the mood, and a whole roast chicken for two, or a high-end jaffle for dinner.

Reign at the QVB opens Fri Mar 15, and Esquire Drink and Dine opens Fri Mar 22 at Queen Victoria Building, 455 George Street, Sydney 2000.

