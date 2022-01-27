Ramblin' Rascal is all grown up and putting on gigs every dang week

Everyone's favourite party circus, basement dwelling Ramblin' Rascals are all grown up and shifting gears. Yes, the debauchery remains, but after nearly a decade of liver-smashing, whiskey shooting and rollicking party intensity, the team is letting some of Sydney's finest musos take charge by putting on gigs every dang week with a revolving line up of local acts, so there's a little something to please everyone.

If mind-bending psychedelia is your vibe, dust off your bell bottoms on February 2 and get groovy with Velvet Trip, a Hendrix-influenced trio that's been getting lots of love on Triple J.

Is old school blues more your tune? A little bit Muddy Waters, a little bit Howlin' Wolf, the aptly named Howlin' Alvarez will be bringing dirty, raw blues on February 9. If you fancy a bit of everything rock and roll, might we suggest a night with the Drey Rollan Band on February 16? The band's love of music from the '50s and '60s is front and centre, with Drey Rollan adding their own twist to things to deliver a rock'n'roll explosion that takes you on a fun and exciting ride full of twists and turns from surfin' rockabilly and R&B, to country and doo wop.

If you're nursing a broken heart, the mournful and angelic strums of Ollie Thorpe will be there, bourbon in hand to help you through on February 23. As always, house band the Masala and Cokes "Good Choice", led by legendary Sydney guitarist, Pete Northcote of Dragon fame, will be playing mum-and-dad rock every Thursday from March. They get cracking from 9pm, busting out banger covers of everything from Fleetwood Mac to the Divinyls. Exact dates will be announced soon, so get that babysitter on speed dial 'cause mum and dad are getting on it.

And last but not least the Rascal resident collective, Simple But Delicious, has a rotating roster of acts that stretch from soulful, alternative live acts to DJs. You can also score Hennessey specials from $8 every Saturday to get you in the mood. The acts are on a rotating roster every month so pencil it in and activate the group chat. Keep an eye on the Ramblin' Rascal Instagram for updates.