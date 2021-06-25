If you find yourself developing cabin fever in the coming week, then shake it off with Sydney Dance Company (SDC). You can take advantage of their brand new online offering, Classes on Demand, for free all day on Saturday, June 26.

Filmed in SDC’ iconic Wharf Studios, nestled under the Harbour Bridge, Classes On Demand is a DIY library of video sessions that will teach you a raft of dance styles pitched at all levels of ability, from beginners to professionals who need to stay limber in lockdown. It doesn’t even matter if you’re dead set on becoming a dancer, the classes are just as cool for workout routines, or to have a bit of a giggle at your totally un-co ways

Normally $30 for a month-long subscription, you can access Classes On Demand for free on Saturday between 10am and 4pm, just login (if you already have a sub) or create one here. “Dance is the perfect way to maintain your physical and mental health while having fun,” says Rafael Bonachela, SDC’s artistic director. “Taught by some of Australia’s best teachers, including former Sydney Dance Company dancers, it’s a library of online classes that you can access whenever suits you and wherever you are.”