With arty and crafty endeavours seeing a boom this year, it's high time to gather your tools and unleash your creative juices. However, especially if you haven’t picked up a paint brush since a high school art class, a blank canvas sitting before you can be a bit of an overwhelming prospect.

Thankfully, local ‘sip and paint’ studios are now offering at-home options so you can have an instructor on hand to guide your creative spark (it’s just up to you to keep your wine glass topped up).

The family-run Bondi Paint Club was forced to delay the opening of its bricks and mortar studio, however it promptly launched a suite of Zoom art classes, bringing the beachy vibes further afield while providing work for local artists. Sip and paint classes are $20 a session and typically run from Wednesday to Saturday evenings at 7pm, with Sunday afternoon sessions at 2pm. Choose to paint from everything from rudie nudies to pink cockatoos to some very Bondi scenery. Kids sessions are $13. You can purchase art supplies in a family pack ($120-$200), twin pack ($65-$110) and individual paint packs ($35-$60) which are all available in a cheaper green option which comes with compostable paint pots and a recycled cardboard palette.

Cork & Canvas is offering budding artists on-demand painting classes ($20-$30) as well as livestream sessions ($30) on Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm. These classes will guide you through the creation of your own work of art, from sexy nudes to idyllic landscapes and kids classes. If you're short a canvas or a tube of paint, you can order from limited stock of art supplies from the online store with free delivery Australia-wide and pick-up from the Darlinghurst studio.

Cork & Chroma offers its own online sessions via Zoom that will guide you through mindful painting exercises, whether you’re looking to paint up your own take on a starry night, petite plants or inspired landscapes for $20 a session. The classes run on Wednesday and Friday nights at 6pm, Saturday mornings at 9.30am, and Sundays at noon. You have the option to provide your own materials or you can order your own At Home Studio Kit ($60 for one, $100 for two, $160 for a family) for delivery or to pick up from the Surry Hills or St Leonards studios.

If you'd prefer your virtual boozy painting party to be a private event, Pinot & Picasso has you covered. You can book a virtual function for $69 per person which includes delivery of art supplies, a wine voucher, and a two-hour instructional class in which you and your party will create your artwork of choice.

