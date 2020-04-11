Sip and paint your way through isolation with these digital classes and art packs

As we while away the time at home under physical distancing rules, unleashing on a creative project or pouring a glass of pino are vices many of us are turning to for passing the time. But, especially if you haven’t picked up a paint brush since a high school art class, a blank canvas sitting before you can be a bit of an overwhelming prospect.

Thankfully, local ‘sip and paint’ studios are now offering at-home options so you can have an instructor on hand to guide your creative spark (it’s just up to you to keep your wine glass topped up).

Cork & Canvas are offering budding artists on-demand painting classes for $25 that will guide you through the creation of your own work of art, from idyllic landscapes to kids classes perfect for the Easter long weekend. You have the option to provide your own materials or you can order your own Creativity Kit ($65 for one, $120 for two, $230 for a family) with free shipping Australia wide.

Cork & Chroma are offering their own online sessions via Zoom that will guide you through mindful painting exercises, whether you’re looking to paint up your own take on a starry night, mandala magic, petite plants or Joshua Tree inspired landscape for $20 a session. You have the option to provide your own materials or you can order your own At Home Studio Kit ($60 for one, $100 for two, $160 for a family) to pick up from their Surry Hills or St Leonards studios. Cork & Chroma’s online sessions generally run on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings as well as Sunday afternoons.

Pinot & Picasso have also adapted their offerings, they’re streaming free classes on Facebook from their collective of studios. You can try your hand at painting rolling ocean waves, the northern lights, silhouetted palm trees that evoke California dreaming and even sessions catered to kids to keep their little hands busy. To gear you up to unleash the artists within, Pinot & Picasso have pulled together Art Boxes ($69.95, includes materials for two people) and are shipping them all over Australia. Sessions generally run on Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm, with lazy Sunday afternoons and mid-week sessions also happening.

