Sip and paint your way through isolation with these digital classes and art packs

As we while away the time at home under physical distancing rules, unleashing on a creative project or pouring a glass of pino are vices many of us are turning to for passing the time. But, especially if you haven’t picked up a paint brush since a high school art class, a blank canvas sitting before you can be a bit of an overwhelming prospect.

Thankfully, local ‘sip and paint’ studios are now offering at-home options so you can have an instructor on hand to guide your creative spark (it’s just up to you to keep your wine glass topped up).

The family-run Bondi Paint Club has been forced to delay the opening of its bricks and mortar studio, however its new suite of Zoom art classes is bringing the beachy vibes further afield while providing work for local artists. Sip and paint classes are $20 a session and typically run from 7pm during the week, with some Sunday afternoon sessions at 2pm. Choose from everything from rudie nudies to David Bowie, pink cockatoos to some very Bondi landscapes. Kids sessions are $13. You can rent easels and aprons from the Art Store from $5, and purchase supplies like the Paint Club Pack ($60) which has all you need to get painting, or keep it enivro-friendly with the Green Pack ($35) with compostable paint pots and a recycled cardboard palette.

Cork & Canvas is offering budding artists on-demand painting classes for $25 that will guide you through the creation of your own work of art, from idyllic landscapes to kids classes perfect for the Easter break. You have the option to provide your own materials or you can order your own Creativity Kit ($65 for one, $120 for two, $230 for a family) with free shipping Australia wide.

Cork & Chroma is offering its own online sessions via Zoom that will guide you through mindful painting exercises, whether you’re looking to paint up your own take on a starry night, mandala magic, petite plants or Joshua Tree inspired landscape for $20 a session. You have the option to provide your own materials or you can order your own At Home Studio Kit ($60 for one, $100 for two, $160 for a family) to pick up from the Surry Hills or St Leonards studios. Cork & Chroma’s online sessions generally run on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings as well as Sunday afternoons.

Pinot & Picasso has also adapted its offerings, streaming free classes on Facebook from its collective of studios. You can try your hand at painting rolling ocean waves, the northern lights, silhouetted palm trees that evoke California dreaming and even sessions catered to kids to keep their little hands busy. To gear you up to unleash the artists within, Pinot & Picasso has pulled together Art Boxes ($69.95, includes materials for two people) and is shipping them all over Australia. Sessions generally run on Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm, with lazy Sunday afternoons and mid-week sessions also happening.

