Sydney’s Covid-19 shutdown: your questions answered

The spread of the coronavirus has led to drastic changes in the ways we go about our daily lives. New rules and regulations around controlling the pandemic are happening at a jarring pace, but as thousands of beachgoers packing out Bondi Beach in the days before the latest measures were introduced showed us, we don’t all have our heads wrapped around the seriousness of the issue.

So to break things down a little, we’ve summed up the main questions you may have about how daily life is likely to be affected.

Am I allowed to leave my house?



For most of us, yes, but only for essential reasons - like a grocery run, going to work or popping to the pharmacy. If you have just returned from travel and are under strict self-isolation commands or if you’ve actually been diagnosed with COVID-19, no dice, you must stay inside. For the rest of us, you’re not under house arrest, but it's not business as usual on the streets. If you are venturing outside, don’t be silly. Keep at least 1.5 metres away from others, wash your hands before leaving and after returning home, and touch as little as possible. Public drinking fountains are a no-no. Get out for a mindful neighbourhood walk, but maybe don’t have a swing at the playground.

Are all the shops shutting?



Not all of them. Essential services like supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores and petrol stations will remain open. For the meantime you can still hit up hardware shops like Bunnings too, however their legendary sausage sizzles have been cancelled for now. In the Prime Minister’s press conference on Sunday, March 22, he confirmed that boutiques and small shops will also be allowed to stay open if they abide by the rules - less than 100 people in an indoor space, keeping people 1.5 metres apart, and ensuring four square metres of space per person.

Can I go out for dinner or a drink?



Pubs and bars are closed from Monday, March 23. From this date, cafes and restaurants can only operate for takeaway. Some eateries are closing up now or reducing trade, but many are offering ‘no contact’ delivery and services like Deliveroo, Menulog and UberEats are exempt from the ban, so you can still get your fave eats brought to your home. Bottle shops will also remain open, so you can have a tipple on home turf. Some of our best bottle shops are now offering home delivery too.

Photograph: Anna Kucera

Can I still get a haircut or visit my beauty therapist?



For the meantime, businesses like this are allowed to stay open as long as they comply with social distancing rules. As challenging as that may be, many hairdressers and nail salons will stay open at a limited capacity. If you’re desperate to get your roots touched up or your isolation nail art did, make sure you trust the salon, they’re pursuing strict sanitation efforts, and that you’re not going if you’re experiencing cough or cold symptoms.

Can I have a party at home?



Look mate, not really. There’s a reason all the pubs are closed. The time for virtual hangouts is upon us, Zoom and Google Hangouts are not just for work meetings. Hanging out one-on-one is alright, but keep greetings to air kisses (from 1.5 metres apart). And be especially cautious if you or your friend has contact with a more vulnerable person.

Can I go to the beach?



Many Sydney beaches are now closed to maintain social distancing. Waverley Council has closed off Bondi, Tamarama and Bronte beaches; Randwick Council has also closed Clovelley, Maroubra and Coogee beaches. Meanwhile, many beaches around the state remain open, with measures in place to limit the number of beachgoers. If you really have a need to feel some sand between your toes, check in with the council local to the beach you’d like to visit and keep a solid beach towel’s length away from other sun-seekers.

Photograph: Creative Commons

Can I leave Sydney?



All travel deemed non-essential, including holidays and avoidable interstate trips, has been advised against. States and territories including Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory have essentially closed their borders, requiring an isolation period of 14 days for all visitors. Heading up or down the coast to stay with family? As long as you’re not sick and you’ve been taking precautions not to spread sickness, you’re alright.

What about weddings and funerals?



A pandemic does not stop for celebrations of love or commemorations of life, just so long as the social distancing rules and public gathering restrictions apply. Indoor places of worship are not exempt from venue closures either, so many weddings planned within the next six months will probably be postponed if they're hoping for a big turn out. As for funerals, the ABC reports that we’re seeing a change to funeral customs, with live streaming becoming a popular alternative where most churches cannot legally house more guests than immediate family at the moment.

How long will this last?



Current reports say that this could be our way of life for about six months. Time In will keep you in the loop with the best ways to keep entertained, support your community and celebrate your city the best things to do at home.

For the most up to date information on COVID-19 regulations, go to nsw.gov.au or see ABC News.

Need to know more? Check out our top tips and tricks on how to master physical distancing without losing your mind.