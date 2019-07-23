Ten-cent wings are taking over Sydney for one day next week

Ten-cent dumplings are last week’s news. Now, the Rockpool Group is upping its bargain snack game with the offer of ten-cent wings for the entire day next week on Monday, July 29, at all Munich Brauhaus, Bavarian and Beerhaüs locations across Sydney. Purchase a full-price drink and your loose change will score you up to 20 buffalo chicken wings for ten cents a pop.

For punters looking to test the limits of their chilli tolerance, each restaurant will be holding a ghost-pepper wing challenge at 6.30pm, rewarding the maniac who eats the most cayenne, habanero and ghost pepper-spiked wings in a minute with a $100 voucher.

El Camino Cantina will also be serving up the same special for a dime all day in the Rocks and at Manly Wharf, and offering the choice of barbecue, jerk, soy, buffalo and diablo sauces.

They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but this is pretty darn close, which means that bookings at all Bavarians and both El Camino outlets are probably a smart idea.

