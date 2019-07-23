Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Ten-cent wings are taking over Sydney for one day next week
News / Restaurants

Ten-cent wings are taking over Sydney for one day next week

By Matty Hirsch Posted: Tuesday July 23 2019, 11:51am

Buffalo wings at the Bavarian
Photograph: Supplied

Ten-cent dumplings are last week’s news. Now, the Rockpool Group is upping its bargain snack game with the offer of ten-cent wings for the entire day next week on Monday, July 29, at all Munich Brauhaus, Bavarian and Beerhaüs locations across Sydney. Purchase a full-price drink and your loose change will score you up to 20 buffalo chicken wings for ten cents a pop.

For punters looking to test the limits of their chilli tolerance, each restaurant will be holding a ghost-pepper wing challenge at 6.30pm, rewarding the maniac who eats the most cayenne, habanero and ghost pepper-spiked wings in a minute with a $100 voucher.

El Camino Cantina will also be serving up the same special for a dime all day in the Rocks and at Manly Wharf, and offering the choice of barbecue, jerk, soy, buffalo and diablo sauces.

They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but this is pretty darn close, which means that bookings at all Bavarians and both El Camino outlets are probably a smart idea.

Staff writer
By Matty Hirsch

Matty Hirsch is the Acting Food and Drink Editor at Time Out Sydney as of June 2019.

He reviews bars, cafés and restaurants, and covers news and events relating to all things food and drink. A restaurant manager by trade, Matty moved to Sydney in 2010 from his hometown of New York City, and he ran the floor at a number of venues before moving to Italy in 2016 to pursue a post-graduate degree in food studies at the University of Gastronomic Sciences. Now back Down Under, he contributes to a number of food and travel publications, lives in Redfern and seldom turns down a glass of red wine. 

Reach him at matthew.hirsch@timeout.com or connect with him on Instagram at @il_vagabondo