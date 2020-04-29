The Australian Centre of Photography is the latest to offer online classes

See that lemon sitting on the countertop, the afternoon light striking its skin just so? That's a still-life waiting to happen – if you've got the photography skills for it. The Australian Centre for Photography (ACP) is the latest to pivot to offering online classes while we're all indoors for the time being.

The ACP is running an introductory course on the basics of digital photography ($179), as well as venturing further into the specifics of the art with courses on the basics of design lighting at home for people and objects ($249) and an introduction to Adobe Lightroom ($349). The courses will encourage you to harness the world around you – as physically limited as it may be for now – to create striking, principled photos.

What's more? The Centre has wrangled some big names in the photography world to teach you a thing or two. Rachel Knepfer, the former director of photography at Rolling Stone magazine, is running a series of classes tailored specifically for our current climate. In 'Instagram projects in the time of Covid-19' ($659), she offers one-on-one mentorship to those seeking guidance and inspiration for photography tailored to Insta. Kepfner will teach you practical skills with reference to successful artists already operating and flourishing on the platform, while exploring intersecting ideas of ethics, integrity, and collaboration through the medium.

Think of the courses as as investment into your post-lockdown self – your future adventures are going to look way better framed with the golden ratio.

Ready to sign up? Email workshop@acp.org.au or call +61 433 865 356 to nab yourself a spot.

