The Icebergs and Sonoma Christmas panettone is back, baby!

This year's classic has some very Aussie twists and is available to pre-order right now

What do you get when you take a classic Italian dessert and dress it for the beach? Something like Bondi eatery Icebergs and Sydney bakery Sonoma's latest collaboration, we're guessing: a light, sweet panettone stuffed with locally found ingredients and a whole lotta love.

For the third year in a row, local bread masters Sonoma Bakery have teamed up with Bondi’s Icebergs Dining Room and Bar to brighten Sydneysiders’ holiday celebrations. The 2021 Sonoma x Icebergs summer panettone is here for you to devour over a glass of mulled wine or after your family dinner (or any time you please, really. It's Christmas.)

Maurice Terzini, the owner of Icebergs, grew up eating panettone each Christmas, and this collaboration is a reflection of his heritage and passion for the sense of community that Italian food brings for loved ones. Icebergs’ head chef Alex Prichard, who’s been working in the kitchen since age 15, and the team of bakers led by executive pastry chef Alejandro Luna at Sonoma Bakery implement a traditional three-step fermentation process that takes over 36 hours from beginning to end.

After baking, the panettone comes out of the oven, they are hung upside down to preserve the unique domed shape. The whole process is truly a labour of love and one very close to Terenzi's heart. The result is a buttery loaf that leaves a delicate aftertaste with each bite. Local ingredients like the quintessentially Australian roasted macadamias join Griottines Morello cherries macerated in Kirsch and lightly salted caramel milk chocolate callets to create complex layers of sweetness, all in a velvety interior under the firm almond macaronade crust.

The Sonoma x Icebergs summer panettone is available to pre-order now in store at Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, and online at the Sonoma Bakery, DRNKS and P&V websites.

