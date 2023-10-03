There are more signs that Beyoncé is coming to Australia soon

We may not have to wait much longer to buy tickets to see Queen Bey

Beyoncé's sister Solange has just performed in Sydney. And Beyoncé has just completed the Europe and North American legs of her "World" Tour – so is she coming Down Under in 2023? It's looking more and more like yes.

What are the next dates on Beyoncé's World Tour?

The superstar has been on her Renaissance World Tour through Europe, and she's just wrapped up the North America leg in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 1, 2023. There don't appear to be any other dates on her Renaissance World Tour site yet, but the word "World" has always hinted at the fact that she'll be hitting up other continents.

When is Beyoncé touring Australia?

This is everything we know: Beyoncé has not yet announced tour dates for Australia, however tour promoters have confirmed there will be Australian dates, with shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, as well as New Zealand. The star has teased at a potential Sydney tour date, with fans on social media capturing a Sydney countdown clock in her staging for America Has A Problem. And there are rumours floating around that she'll be here as soon as November 2023.

When is Beyoncé announcing Australia tour dates?

In classic Bey-style, her Renaissance world tour was announced to the entire world through a single glittering Instagram post (that’s all you need, really, when you’re *her*), with this world tour being her first in seven years. So keep an eye on her Instagram profile. There are reasons she may not have come here last time she did a world tour, but the government has been sorting those issues out.

If the Lemonade star does indeed make the trek Down Under, it will be her first time performing in our Great Southern Land since her Mrs Carter tour in 2013. With the perfect ten-year symmetry here, compounded with her long-legacy of dropping spontaneous and life-shattering surprises on us all – it’s very possible that all of us in the Southern Hemisphere shouldn’t give up hope.

Please, Bey, don’t break our souls.

How can I get tickets to Beyoncé in Australia and Sydney?

As usual, once tickets do go on sale, they should be available on Ticketek.

Sydney, we can't yet get our mitts on tickets to Beyoncé, but we can get them to see: