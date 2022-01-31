Sydney
Josh Niland leans across an enormous mahi mahi fish
Photograph: Rob Palmer

We finally have an open date for Josh and Julie Niland's huge new fish butcher

The Waterloo butchery will be the fourth venue from the hospitality power couple

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
At long last, eager Sydneysiders have been given an opening date for Josh and Julia Niland's massive new venue, Fish Butchery Waterloo. Doors will swing open on Thursday, February 3. The Saint Peter chefs and owners initially teased fish enthusiasts back in November 2021 when the Waterloo plans were announced

Customers can watch the Fish Butchery Waterloo kitchens through the floor-to-ceiling glass windows along Bourke Street, and inside, a 13-metre-long marble counter hosts the fish butchers preparing, trimming and cutting to order.  The hot kitchen will be slinging dishes like Murray cod souvlaki coming off a vertical kebab cooker, and a list of Josh Niland favourites including the yellowfin tuna cheeseburger as a single, double or triple, and fish and chips. You'll also be able to grab a smoked scallop mortadella banh mi (omg) and muffuletta sandwiches with cod bresaola. 

If you're on the go, the freezer will have everything from yellowfin tuna lasagne, smoked red gurnard pies and Aquna Murray cod fish fingers while a range of fresh seafood, fish charcuterie and rock oysters will be on display in the retail fridges.

As with all things the Nilands undertake, sustainability is at the fore: "If we insist on continuing to consume only half the fish, there will be no fish left in years to come, regardless of how "sustainable" they are... The idea is to utilise fewer varieties of fish but use the species in its entirety." 

