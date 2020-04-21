What you can and cannot do in Sydney right now

Updated April 21, 2020

We’re all just about getting used to the new normal by now, but the ever changing rules that keep us safe are still throwing some curveballs.

If you’re confused about the current restrictions in New South Wales, you’re not alone. So to break things down a little, we’ve summed up the main things Sydneysiders want to know about how daily life is likely to be affected.

Am I allowed to leave my house?

Only for an essential reason. In a press conference on Sunday, March 29, the prime minister announced that rules have been made stricter. These essential reasons include shopping only for what you need (like groceries and medical supplies), compassionate reasons, work or study (if this can not be done from home), or once daily for fresh air and exercise (with a maximum of one other person). You could be fined up to $1000 for breaking these rules.

Can I get tested if I haven’t been overseas?



In an effort to clamp down on community transmission, NSW Health has announced that anyone with flu-like symptoms living in certain suburbs of Sydney and areas of NSW is now eligible to be tested. If you work with vulnerable people, for example, in a nursing home, boarding school, or any other kind of residential facility, and you experience any respiratory symptoms, no matter how mild, you must also be tested. Read more about this here.

Can I go for a drive?



Recreational driving is not allowed at the moment, despite the words of a Fairfield man who was fined $1000 over the weekend for driving around his sports car “for exercise”. Driving is permitted for essential reasons like going to work and shopping for groceries and medical supplies.

Can I go to the beach?

It looks like Bondi Beach could re-open this weekend, along with a few others – Maroubra, Clovelly and Coogee – that had previously been closed. However, this will be strictly for exercise purposes, so go for gold if you’re walking or swimming, but don’t settle in on your towel with a paperback. If you’re taking your daily exercise allowance to the sand, check in with the council local to the beach you’d like to visit and keep at least a solid beach towel’s length away from other sun-seekers.

Can I visit my family?

Generally, you cannot visit even immediate family if you do not live with them. If you have an essential reason to pop over – like delivering food, assisting with care, helping with medication or taking someone shopping who needs assistance – this is permitted, but physical distancing should still be practised, especially with the elderly.

Can I visit my partner?

In good news for lovers, couples who do not live together are permitted to visit each other, as this comes under “compassionate or care” responsibilities. You can even move in with your partner, but the government probably won’t take responsibility for any tensions that arise from cohabitation.

If I live alone, can I have a friend over?

No. Social visits are not allowed under any circumstances. If you haven’t already, it’s time to get acquainted with video conferencing apps like Zoom, Google Hangouts and Houseparty.

Can I meet a friend for a coffee?

If it’s a takeaway coffee and you’re immediately heading off for a physically distanced walk with your bestie, yes.

Can I get a haircut or visit my beauty therapist?

Hairdressers and barbers are still trading, and the 30-minute haircut rule has been scrapped, despite salon owners calling for an industry shutdown. So you can still have your mop sorted out or your fade freshened. However beauty salons remain closed for now.

Are dentists open?

If you’re in a real tooth-related pickle, public dental clinics are permitted to provide urgent dental care. But any non-urgent check ups or teeth whitenings are on hold for now, although some elective medical procedures will soon be permitted again, which could also include non-essential dentistry.

Can I move house?

While uprooting your living arrangements is hopefully not something you need to do during a pandemic, moving house or moving between two places of residence is counted amongst the state government’s reasonable excuses for being outside. Of course, you should practice physical distancing, sanitisation and only use a trusted moving service that is following hygiene standards.

What does the Australian government’s contact tracing app do?

The technology is based on digital contact tracing, modelled on a similar app used in Singapore. Its purpose is to supress the issue of ‘community transmission’ – where infection is spread between people in public. We’ve answered all your questions about it here.

How long does it take to recover?

To date, 1,755 people diagnosed in NSW are now fully recovered. Half of those surveyed were fully recovered within 16 days of the initial onset of symptoms, three-quarters were recovered within three weeks and 96 per cent were well by six weeks. Read more here.

Can I leave Sydney?

All travel deemed non-essential, including holidays and avoidable interstate trips, has been advised against. States and territories including Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory have essentially closed their borders, requiring all visitors to seclude themselves for 14 days. All overseas travel, with very few exceptions, has been banned.

How long will this last?

While this isn’t clear, we shouldn’t be too hasty to get back amongst people. The World Health Organisation has warned that relaxing lockdown restrictions too quickly, could lead to a resurgence of the outbreak. That said, the prime minister and some state premiers have recently stated that certain restrictions could be relaxed within weeks.

Time In will keep you in the loop with the best ways to keep entertained, support your community and celebrate your city with the best things to do at home.

For the most up to date information on current regulations, go to nsw.gov.au or see ABC News.

Feeling overwhelmed? We got some expert advice on how to maintain your mental wellbeing while cooped up at home.