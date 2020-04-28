What you can and cannot do in Sydney right now

Updated April 28, 2020

We’re all just about getting used to the new normal by now, but the ever changing rules that keep us safe are still in flux. Most recently, state premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that the ‘level three’ social restrictions we’ve been living under will soon be eased.

If you’re confused about the current restrictions in New South Wales, you’re not alone. So to break things down a little, we’ve summed up the main things Sydneysiders want to know about how daily life is likely to be affected.

Can I visit my friends or family?



From Friday, May 1, two adults (and their children, if they have any) will be permitted to visit other households for the purposes of socialising. Formerly, visiting friends or family was only allowed for ‘essential reasons’ such as dropping off groceries or medical supplies. While this is all very exciting, you should still be following physical distancing protocols when you call in on your mates, and if you are at all symptomatic (even the slightest sniffle) you should be cautious. Read more about this morning’s announcement here.

What about my partner?

Couples who don’t live together have been permitted to visit each other since the start of April. Though we’d be surprised if you hadn’t figured that out by now.

When are the shops opening back up?



Certain shops will be allowed to open from May 1. This is under the proviso that they’re selling essential supplies. However, it will be up to individual retailers to determine whether their goods are essential to their customers, and this could include clothing and shoe stores.

Can I get a haircut or visit my beauty therapist?

Despite the relaxing of restrictions for shops, hands-on services like beauty therapy and massages remain closed (with some exceptions for remedial and medicinal massage). Hairdressers and barbers are still trading, so you can still have your mop sorted out or your fade freshened.

When am I allowed to leave my house?

While we can now enjoy the freedom to pop over to a mate’s place (within the rules), the reasons we can leave the house are still generally limited to ‘essential reasons’. This includes shopping (like groceries and medical supplies), compassionate reasons, work or study (if this can not be done from home), or once daily for fresh air and exercise (with a maximum of one other person). You could be fined up to $1000 for breaking these rules.

Can I go to the beach?

Last week Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches re-opened under ‘swim and go’ and ‘surf and go’ rules. So go for gold if you’re walking or swimming, but don’t settle in on your towel with a paperback (the authorities have really been cracking down on this). If you’re taking your daily exercise allowance to the sand, check in with the council local to the beach you’d like to visit and keep at least a solid beach towel’s length away from other sun-seekers.

Can I get tested if I haven’t been overseas?

In an effort to clamp down on community transmission, NSW Health has announced that anyone with flu-like symptoms living in certain suburbs of Sydney and areas of NSW is now eligible to be tested. If you work with vulnerable people, for example, in a nursing home, boarding school, or any other kind of residential facility, and you experience any respiratory symptoms, no matter how mild, you must also be tested. Read more about this here.

Can I go for a drive?

You can still only go for a drive if it is for a specific reason. Recreational driving is not allowed at the moment.

Can I meet a friend for a coffee?

If it’s a takeaway coffee and you’re immediately heading off for a physically distanced walk with your bestie, yes.

Are dentists open?

If you’re in a real tooth-related pickle, public dental clinics are permitted to provide urgent dental care. But any non-urgent check ups or teeth whitenings are on hold for now, although some elective medical procedures will soon be permitted again, which could also include non-essential dentistry.

Can I move house?

While uprooting your living arrangements is hopefully not something you need to do during a pandemic, moving house or moving between two places of residence is counted amongst the state government’s reasonable excuses for being outside. Of course, you should practice physical distancing, sanitisation and only use a trusted moving service that is following hygiene standards.

What does the Australian government’s contact tracing app do?

Dubbed CovidSafe, the technology is based on digital contact tracing, modelled on a similar app used in Singapore. Its purpose is to suppress the issue of ‘community transmission’ – where infection is spread between people in public. We’ve answered all your questions about it here.

How long does it take to recover from the disease?

Of the 2000 people first diagnosed in Australia, half of those surveyed were fully recovered within 16 days of the initial onset of symptoms, three-quarters were recovered within three weeks and 96 per cent were well by six weeks. Read more here.

Can I leave Sydney?

All travel deemed non-essential, including holidays and avoidable interstate trips, has been advised against. All overseas travel, with very few exceptions, has been banned and is not likely to resume until next year.

How long will this last?

While the state government has begun to roll out some lightening of restrictions, it is unclear when life will return to normal. More social regulations are likely to be relaxed in May, but certain protocols such as physical distancing may be in place for several more months to come. We shouldn’t expect to be hitting the pub or seeing a live show too soon. The World Health Organisation has warned that relaxing lockdown restrictions too quickly, could lead to a resurgence of the outbreak.

‘Time In’ will keep you in the loop with the best ways to keep entertained, support your community and celebrate your city with the best things to do at home.

For the most up to date information on current regulations, go to nsw.gov.au or see ABC News.

Feeling overwhelmed? We got some expert advice on how to maintain your mental wellbeing while cooped up at home.

